Social Roundup: Reaction to Jimmie Johnson ending full-time career after 2020

The 2019 NASCAR season has been over for just a few days, but already things are starting to shape up for the 2020 season.
NASCAR revealed the tentative 2020 Daytona Speedweeks schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Gander RV and Outdoors Trucks and ARCA series. The 2020 Daytona 500 will be Feb. 16.
Here it is (subject to change):
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, February 6
7 a.m. – 6 p.m. – ARCA garage open
Friday, February 7
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – ARCA garage open
1 – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open
1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – ARCA practice
3 – 4 p.m. – ARCA final practice
Saturday, February 8
7:30 a.m. – ARCA garage opens
8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open
11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice for cars entered in the Clash
12:30 p.m. – ARCA qualifying (group qualifying)
1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup practice for all cars
2:45 p.m. – ARCA driver/spotter meeting
3 – 3:50 p.m. – Cup practice for all cars
4:20 p.m. – ARCA driver introductions
4:45 p.m. – ARCA race (80 laps, 200 miles)
Sunday, February 9
8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open
10:30 a.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting
12:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle / one lap all positions)
2:30 p.m. – Cup driver introductions
3 p.m. – Cup Clash race (75 laps, 187.5 miles)
Monday, February 10
No on-track activities scheduled
Tuesday, February 11
No on-track activities scheduled
Wednesday, February 12
No on-track activities scheduled
Thursday, February 13
10 am – 8 p.m. – Truck garage open
3 – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open
4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Truck practice
5:15 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting
5:30 – 5:55 p.m. – Truck practice
6:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions
7 p.m. – Cup first qualifying race (60 laps, 150 miles)
8:45 p.m. – Cup second qualifying race (60 laps, 150 miles)
Friday, February 14
9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
9:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open
2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice
3:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying impound (single vehicle / one lap all positions)
4:32 – 4:57 p.m. – Xfinity final practice
5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Cup practice
6:05 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting
7 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
7:30 p.m. – Truck race (Stages 20/40/100 laps = 250 miles)
Saturday, February 15
9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
11 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle / one lap all positions)
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open
12:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
12:30 – 1:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice
2 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
2:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (Stages 30/30/120 laps = 300 miles)
Sunday, February 16
9 a.m. – Cup garage open
12:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting
1:45 p.m. – Cup driver introductions
2:30 p.m. – Daytona 500 (Stages 60/120/200 lap = 500 miles)
Follow @JerryBonkowski