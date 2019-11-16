Results, final point standings after Xfinity championship race

Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity Series championship for back-to-back titles

By Daniel McFadinNov 16, 2019, 6:24 PM EST
Tyler Reddick claimed the 2019 Xfinity Series championship with a victory in Saturday’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, successfully defending his 2018 championship.

Reddick led the final 19 laps around the 1.5-mile track after he passed fellow championship driver Cole Custer twice in the same lap.

The win is Reddick’s second consecutive in the season finale and his sixth win of the year.

Reddick is the seventh different Xfinity driver to win back-to-back titles and the ninth to win multiple championships. He’s the first in the series to do it with two different organizations (JR Motorsports, 2018; Richard Childress Racing, 2019).

Reddick will compete full-time for Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series next year. He moves up with nine Xfinity wins in the last three seasons.

“It’s all about this race team, man,” Reddick told NBCSN. “I’m losing my breath, I’m that excited. This one means so much more. It was just a lot better year. It was really cool to go back-to back.”

Custer was the runner-up – for the second year in a row – after he bounced back from having to pit with 30 laps left in Stage 2 for a loose right-rear tire. He then unlapped himself by passing leader Austin Cindric on the last lap of the stage.

Christopher Bell finished fifth and Justin Allgaier placed 14th after he pit late for a cut tire.

The final 41 laps were eventful and began when Bell missed pit road in the middle of green flag stops while running in third, forcing him to pit the next time by.

“It was just a miscommunication,” Bell said. “I don’t know if my spotter didn’t get told what our cue word was, but I told got the cue word to pit and then all of a sudden, I started pitting and he said, not now, not now.  But that didn’t matter whenever you get beat by 17 seconds. I’m glad that didn’t have an effect on the outcome of the race.”

Reddick and Custer pitted from first and second with 37 laps to go and Custer narrowly was first off pit road.

“It was crazy, when me and Cole were racing there off pit road I was trying everything I can to get into the corner and clear him but it wouldn’t work,” Reddick said. “I was just holding on for dear life. I appreciate him racing as hard as he could. We just went for it and it was aggressive as normal and it paid off for us.”

Very quickly Custer, Reddick and Allgaier were three wide for third place as Bell passed Austin Cindric for the lead.

Custer was the first to catch Bell and then quickly passed him on the inside with 34 laps to go as Reddick overtook Bell on the outside.

By 26 laps to go, Bell was in third, five seconds back from Custer.

Over the next three laps, Reddick and Custer would each scrape the wall as Reddick chased him down.

With 19 laps to go, Reddick dove deep into Turn 1 to get by Custer, who then performed a similar move in Turn 3.

But Reddick easily got by Custer out of Turn 4.

“I just hear(d) this motor just flying by me, and I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, so I’ve got to get off the wall and try and cross him over,'” Custer said of Reddick’s move in Turn 1. “It’s easier to do a slide job easier in (Turns) 1 and 2 than it is 3 and 4, so he probably timed that out and got it figured out, and then I tried to do one in 3 and 4 just out of desperation, but it’s hard to make it work down there.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chase Briscoe

STAGE 2 WINNER: Austin Cindric

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Noah Gragson placed fourth for his ninth top five of the year … John Hunter Nemechek placed sixth. He ends his season with six straight top 10s.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ray Black Jr finished last after his car’s engine expired in dramatic fashion on Lap 5 …. Tyler Matthews finished 37th after his car hit the outside wall hard on Lap 15 … Justin Allgaier’s 14th-place finish snapped his career-best stretch of 16 top 10s.

NOTABLE: Chase Briscoe won Rookie of the Year honors after finishing third … Chevrolet won the manufacturer’s championship … This is the first season that three Xfinity Series regulars  – Christopher Bell (eight wins), Cole Custer (seven) and Tyler Reddick (six) – have won at least six races.

 

Entourage, advice and what to expect in Cup finale, drivers have their say

By Dustin LongNov 16, 2019, 5:17 PM EST
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — NBA great Michael Jordan will be a part of Denny Hamlin’s entourage for Sunday’s Cup championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. A UFC title contender asked Kyle Busch for advice Saturday heading into his championship bout.

Kevin Harvick just can’t wait to race.

All four Cup title contenders met the media for the last time before Sunday’s season-ending race (3 p.m. ET on NBC). They spoke minutes after completing Saturday’s final practice session that saw Busch post the fastest lap, Hamlin have the best average over 10 consecutive laps and Martin Truex Jr. record the best average over 15 consecutive laps.

Saturday marked the first time Cup cars have been on track after Friday’s practices were rained out. 

Now, the focus turns to the race.

“As soon as that starts, you’re like,’ Thank God,’” Harvick said. “’I can do what I normally do.’”

Entering the weekend, drivers wondered if this package might race differently at Homestead-Miami Speedway. They got their answer Saturday.

“I think the line is probably not that much different,” Harvick said. “It’s just following behind cars is way worse than what it has been before. You’re going to have to be versatile in where you can run on the racetrack, be able to run bottom, middle and top because you can’t run behind another car.”

No matter where one needs to run, Truex was encouraged by his car in practice.

“Good we were able to make three long runs,” he said. “Typically for me personally, if the car is pretty close, I’ll run a bunch of laps right away. That’s definitely a good sign. The guys did a good job being prepared, making a lot of good assumptions.

I feel pretty good. I definitely feel like we can get better. Just like every other weekend, how do you get better, can you do the right things, make the right changes tonight for tomorrow, then you go race and see how it plays out. Feeling pretty good about things.”

A key issue will be restarts and if competitors can challenge from the inside lane since the top lane is the preferred line.

“I think it depends on where the leader restarts,” Busch said. “If the leader chooses the bottom, takes the bottom, I think the bottom will roll. If the leader chooses the outside, takes the outside, I think the top will roll a spot. Too hard to predict right now.

If you’re third, the guy goes off in the corner in front of you, hugs the line, doesn’t give you any air, you’re screwed. If the guy on the outside kind of hugs the guy on the inside, if you’re in fourth, you’re screwed. There’s no air. You got to have a middle ground.  There’s got to be separation for air to be able to get to the front of your car.”

None of the championship 4 drivers had any serious issues in the session. Hamlin missed the entrance of pit road at the end of one run and had to make an extra lap.

“This is the first year (I’ve) really kind of just gone by marks on the racetrack for pit entry,” Hamlin said. “I hadn’t had a mark here. Obviously a different package slows down differently and whatnot. Just went too far.”

Why didn’t Hamlin have a particular mark picked out to use for his entry to pit road?

“I’m just a feel and visual” type of driver, he said. “I don’t have a specific spot where I stop. I just kind of do it off of feel. But just had a different process.”

No one seemed to mind that qualifying was canceled to run this practice session. By doing so, Hamlin will lead the field to green and have the No. 1 pit stall.

“It’s that good karma for giving up that pit box last year,” Hamlin said. “It all comes back around.”

Hamlin won the pole for last year’s race but didn’t pick that advantageous stall, allowing Busch, who was racing for the title, to have that stall.

Oh, that UFC fighter? Colby Covington will fight for the welterweight title Dec. 14 in Las Vegas. He sought Busch’s advice for the proper mindset entering a championship event.

“Don’t give a shit about who you’re fighting, go kick their ass,” Busch said. 

 

Kyle Busch fastest in only Cup practice in Miami

By Daniel McFadinNov 16, 2019, 2:59 PM EST
Kyle Busch was fastest in the only Cup Series practice session ahead of Sunday’s championship race (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

Busch posted a top speed of 168.966 mph around Homestead-Miami Speedway and led a sweep of the top three spots with Joe Gibbs Racing’s championship-eligible drivers.

Martin Truex Jr. was second (168.460 mph) and Denny Hamlin was third (168.277).

 

Said Truex: “I felt pretty good for a lot of new things here at Homestead.  Definitely a lot different than what we’ve done here in the past, fuel‑wise, the way you’re driving the car.

“I felt pretty close.  Good we were able to make three long runs.  Typically for me personally, if the car is pretty close, I’ll run a bunch of laps right away.  That’s definitely a good sign.  The guys did a good job being prepared, making a lot of good assumptions.”

Kevin Harvick, the remaining Championship 4 driver, was ninth fastest (166.806).

“It went good,” Harvick said. “We missed our travels a little bit the first run, got our car a lot better.”

The top five on the speed chart was completed by Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

Keselowski recorded the most laps in the session with 58. The session was scheduled in the place of qualifying after all on-track activity for the Cup Series was rained out Friday.

There were no incidents in the session.

Tyler Reddick wins pole for Xfinity Series championship race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 16, 2019, 1:20 PM EST
Championship 4 driver Tyler Reddick won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Reddick, the defending series champion, claimed the pole with a speed of 167.069 mph. It is Reddick’s fifth pole of the season.

Reddick will be joined on the front row by fellow championship driver Cole Custer (166.692 mph).

Championship 4 drivers Christopher Bell and Justin Allgaier will start seventh and 16th respectively. This is Allgaier’s worst qualifying effort of the season.

The top five is completed by Austin Cindric, Brandon Jones and Chase Briscoe.

“We made (the car) better (from practice), but I definitely thought I didn’t put together the best lap,” Reddick told NBCSN. “But it just shows these guys work really hard on these race cars this year … We’ve got a pretty good car and I’m really curious to see where it goes after five laps. I don’t really know.”

