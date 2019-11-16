Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Drivers have their say: Entourage, advice, and what to expect in Cup finale

By Dustin LongNov 16, 2019, 5:17 PM EST
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — NBA great Michael Jordan will be a part of Denny Hamlin’s entourage for Sunday’s Cup championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. A UFC title contender asked Kyle Busch for advice Saturday heading into his championship bout.

Kevin Harvick just can’t wait to race.

All four Cup title contenders met the media for the last time before Sunday’s season-ending race (3 p.m. ET on NBC). They spoke minutes after completing Saturday’s final practice session that saw Busch post the fastest lap, Hamlin have the best average over 10 consecutive laps and Martin Truex Jr. record the best average over 15 consecutive laps.

Saturday marked the first time Cup cars have been on track after Friday’s practices were rained out. 

Now, the focus turns to the race.

“As soon as that starts, you’re like,’ Thank God,’” Harvick said. “’I can do what I normally do.’”

Entering the weekend, drivers wondered if this package might race differently at Homestead-Miami Speedway. They got their answer Saturday.

“I think the line is probably not that much different,” Harvick said. “It’s just following behind cars is way worse than what it has been before. You’re going to have to be versatile in where you can run on the racetrack, be able to run bottom, middle and top because you can’t run behind another car.”

No matter where one needs to run, Truex was encouraged by his car in practice.

“Good we were able to make three long runs,” he said. “Typically for me personally, if the car is pretty close, I’ll run a bunch of laps right away. That’s definitely a good sign. The guys did a good job being prepared, making a lot of good assumptions.

I feel pretty good. I definitely feel like we can get better. Just like every other weekend, how do you get better, can you do the right things, make the right changes tonight for tomorrow, then you go race and see how it plays out. Feeling pretty good about things.”

A key issue will be restarts and if competitors can challenge from the inside lane since the top lane is the preferred line.

“I think it depends on where the leader restarts,” Busch said. “If the leader chooses the bottom, takes the bottom, I think the bottom will roll. If the leader chooses the outside, takes the outside, I think the top will roll a spot. Too hard to predict right now.

If you’re third, the guy goes off in the corner in front of you, hugs the line, doesn’t give you any air, you’re screwed. If the guy on the outside kind of hugs the guy on the inside, if you’re in fourth, you’re screwed. There’s no air. You got to have a middle ground.  There’s got to be separation for air to be able to get to the front of your car.”

None of the championship 4 drivers had any serious issues in the session. Hamlin missed the entrance of pit road at the end of one run and had to make an extra lap.

“This is the first year (I’ve) really kind of just gone by marks on the racetrack for pit entry,” Hamlin said. “I hadn’t had a mark here. Obviously a different package slows down differently and whatnot. Just went too far.”

Why didn’t Hamlin have a particular mark picked out to use for his entry to pit road?

“I’m just a feel and visual” type of driver, he said. “I don’t have a specific spot where I stop. I just kind of do it off of feel. But just had a different process.”

No one seemed to mind that qualifying was canceled to run this practice session. By doing so, Hamlin will lead the field to green and have the No. 1 pit stall.

“It’s that good karma for giving up that pit box last year,” Hamlin said. “It all comes back around.”

Hamlin won the pole for last year’s race but didn’t pick that advantageous stall, allowing Busch, who was racing for the title, to have that stall.

Oh, that UFC fighter? Colby Covington will fight for the welterweight title Dec. 14 in Las Vegas. He sought Busch’s advice for the proper mindset entering a championship event.

“Don’t give a shit about who you’re fighting, go kick their ass,” Busch said. 

Who has the edge? Here’s what the title contenders say

By Dustin LongNov 17, 2019, 9:33 AM EST
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — There are no Cinderellas in today’s Cup championship race. The four drivers racing for the title were the best throughout the season.

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch combined to win 21 of the 35 races this season (60%), including some of the sport’s biggest races: Hamlin won the Daytona 500, Harvick won the Brickyard 400 and Truex won the Coca-Cola 600.

As they enter today’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, each driver was asked by NBC Sports what gives them the edge over the other three title contenders.

This is what they said:

Denny Hamlin: “I think I possess the want. I can assure you there will be no other driver that wants it as bad as I do.”

Kevin Harivck: “I think we have the full attention of our whole organization in one car, and we’ve been there and we’ve done that. Even when you look at the other three teams, our group has been together a long time; we’ve been on the same team for a long time; we have the stability and the experience as a group within the same organization for six years now. So that stability and experience pays off, in my opinion.”

Martin Truex Jr.: “It’s hard to know. I mean I feel like this of all the years, I feel like this is the most up in the air because Homestead is such a different racetrack than anything we’ve been on this season and one of the great parts about this race and this format is Homestead, we haven’t been here since last year. The tires are different, the cars are different, you don’t know. There’s a lot of unknowns, so I think my advantage is my team and our ability to no matter what happens throughout the weekend, our ability to hit it for the race and know what we have to do and not afraid to make changes. Not afraid to swing for the fences. I think that’s our advantage, that’s how we win races. Usually when we win, we don’t have a great practice. We get together and we have serious conversation and the boys go to work and sometimes they hit it out of the park, hopefully this is another one of those days.”

Kyle Busch: Martin’s been really, really good these last few years with Cole Pearn, I’ve been good with Adam Stevens, Kevin Harvick’s been really, really good with Rodney Childers, and of course Denny’s got the new guy on the block with Chris Gabehart, so you know it’s interesting with the crew chief and driver dynamic the way that it’s kind of been but overall it just comes down to how you always work together and it’s anyone’s race really, so I don’t know that anybody has a leg up.”

NBC’s coverage begins with NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. ET today. Countdown to Green airs at 2 p.m. ET. Race coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET. NBCSN also will have NASCAR Hot Pass that will provide in-depth coverage of the championship contenders at 3 p.m. ET.

Today’s Cup championship race at Miami: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 17, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
After nine months and 36 races, the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season comes to an end today with the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick will all vie to earn their second career Cup championships, while Denny Hamlin seeks his first Cup crown.

It also will be the last race for several drivers with their current teams, including Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Matt DiBenedetto, Daniel Hemric, David Ragan, Paul Menard and Daniel Suarez.

Here is the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:18 p.m. by Joseph Hinrichs, Ford Motor Company President, Automotive. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:28 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 8:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting will be at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:10 p.m. by Sammy Flores, Pastor from Christ Fellowship Miami. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:11 by Candi Carpenter.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 will end on Lap 80. Stage 2 will end on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage will begin with NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. on NBC. Countdown to Green follows at 2 p.m. on NBC. The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on NBC. NBCSN also will have the NASCAR Hot Pass telecast that will offer simultaneous coverage hyper-focused on each of the Championship 4 drivers. The postrace show will be on NBCSN at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Cup race calls for a temperature of 74 degrees and a 0% chance of rain when the green flag drops.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano led a race-high 80 laps to win the race and earn his first career Cup championship, beating Martin Truex Jr. by 1.725 seconds.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here

‘Baby Beau!’: Tyler Reddick not only wins Xfinity title but right to name son

By Dustin LongNov 16, 2019, 9:21 PM EST
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — After winning the Xfinity championship for the second year in a row and becoming the first driver in series history to win back-to-back crowns with different teams, Tyler Reddick took off his helmet, looked into girlfriend Alexa De Leon’s eyes and shouted “Baby Beau!”

While the championship is meaningful and the trophy special, the biggest win for Reddick was naming their future son.

For weeks De Leon and Reddick have gone back and forth on names. She liked Ryker, a name she found online. At first,  he liked Archer and thought they could call their son Archie. Then he switched to George, matching his middle name.

One day he decided on Beau.

“I thought it was cute, but that was not my first choice,” De Leon told NBC Sports, standing on the stage shortly after Reddick won the championship. “I was pretty stuck on Ryker at that point and he was not hopping on that train. If you know Tyler, once he gets his mind on something, it’s stuck.

“Finally, I said you need to stop calling him that. That’s not his name yet.”

She came up with an unusual way to solve their quandary.

“I don’t know what came over me,” she said. “I guess pregnancy-brain is a real thing, and one day I was like, ‘Listen, you win this championship, you can name him whatever you want, but I don’t want you calling him anything until you are in victory lane holding up that championship trophy in Miami.’

“I shook on it and here we are and now the baby’s name is going to Beau.”

Team members found out about the bet and it became a rallying cry. When team members were around De Leon, they’d point to her belly and say “Baby Beau.”

“I had a lot of motivation coming into this, and that was the extra bit of motivation that I didn’t know I needed,” Reddick said of the bet, “but it definitely sure helped.”

As Reddick led in the final laps, did De Leon have any regrets with making the bet on how to name their child?

“Maybe I shouldn’t have been wanting him to win so bad because I really wanted to win this bet,” De Leon said, laughing. “We’re both really competitive. I shook on it. I like the name Beau. It just wasn’t my first choice.”

Where did the name Beau come from?

“You’re going to have to ask Tyler that one,” De Leon said. “I have no idea where he came up with that name. He’s really excited to have won the championship and the name bet.”

So what drew Reddick to the name Beau?

“I don’t know,” he told NBC Sports. “It kind of came out of nowhere, but it’s a name I just like. I’ve always liked it. And I got a long last name. I feel like a short name is fitting. Beau’s kind of a good fit. I’m a pale redhead. Alexa’s Dominican mixed. A redhead mixed child named Beau is perfect. I like it.”

It’s a fitting name for a champion.

Results, final point standings after Xfinity championship race

By Daniel McFadinNov 16, 2019, 7:23 PM EST
Tyler Reddick led the final 19 laps and won Saturday’s Xfinity Series season finale to claim the 2019 series championship and his second in a row.

The top five was completed by Cole Custer, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson and Christopher Bell.

Reddick’s win is his sixth of the year.

Reddick's win is his sixth of the year.

Point standings

