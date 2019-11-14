Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBC Sports

NBC Sports, NASCAR to launch ‘TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold’

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 14, 2019, 3:36 PM EST
1 Comment

Press release

STAMFORD, Conn. and DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 14, 2019) – NASCAR® and NBC Sports have teamed up to launch TrackPassTM on NBC Sports Gold, a new streaming product representing NASCAR’s most significant undertaking in the direct-to-consumer space.

Set to launch in early December, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold builds off the foundation set by FansChoice.tv and immediately becomes the most robust live and on-demand motorsports content offering in the domestic digital marketplace.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will bring fans more exclusive live motorsports events and an extensive library of archived documentaries and films. The platform will offer exclusive live viewing of a multitude of motorsports, including American Flat Track, select ARCA Menards Series™ events (including ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West), NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™, and tentpole grassroots racing events, as well as NASCAR Cup Series™ and NASCAR Xfinity Series™ practice and qualifying sessions (NBC Sports’ half of the schedule only).

International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) enthusiasts are also covered, as TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will feature live and archived content from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge. Live NASCAR national series races (NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks Series™) will not be offered on the platform.

“The launch of TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is a significant step forward in both our commitment to grassroots racing and the evolution of our direct-to-consumer strategy,” said Steve Phelps, NASCAR president. “By partnering with NBC Sports, we can deliver more high-quality content to fans who have passionately followed their favorite racing series via FansChoice.tv, while increasing product availability and reliability.”

“Our partnership with NASCAR on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is a win for racing fans across the U.S., from four-wide action at superspeedways to two wheels sliding across dirt tracks,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, Production, NBC and NBCSN. “TrackPass will deliver unprecedented, exclusive live coverage of a wide variety of diehard racing fans’ favorite series – from IMSA, ARCA and American Flat Track, to grassroots racing at iconic local tracks like Bowman-Gray Stadium and Myrtle Beach Speedway. TrackPass is a must-have for passionate race fans.”

Fans can access all the content on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold for $4.99/month or $44.99/year. Lowerpriced, series-specific subpackages for IMSA, AFT and NASCAR Roots content will also be available. Both the IMSA and NASCAR Roots (which includes ARCA, Whelen Modified Tour, tentpole grassroots events and select NASCAR practice and qualifying sessions) packages are $2.99/month or $19.99/year. The American Flat Track package will have a $1.99/month or $10.99/year introductory rate for 2020. Existing FansChoice.tv registered users will receive an introductory free trial to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

While FansChoice.tv was a web-based platform, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold allows users to cast streamed content on a connected device via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, letting fans to experience racing action on their preferred hardware, including big-screen environments. Upon launch, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will be available on desktop web browsers via the NBC Sports app on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.

Click here for additional information on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

In the meantime, catch the crowning of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion from Homestead-Miami Speedway this Sunday, November 17, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC or click here to stream the race live.

JJ Yeley to drive full-time in Cup in 2020 for Rick Ware Racing

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 14, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rick Ware Racing announced Thursday that it will field three full-time cars in the 2020 NASCAR Cup season.

The team revealed that veteran driver J.J. Yeley will be one of its three full-time drivers. The other two drivers will be announced at a later date, the team said.

“I can’t thank Rick and Lisa Ware enough for the opportunity to be back behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car full-time next year,” Yeley said in a media release. “They are a family owned team, who continues to grow and build new relationships with sponsors, and expand their efforts in NASCAR. Over the past couple weeks, we’ve accumulated some pretty solid finishes and can’t wait to see what we can accomplish in 2020.”

Yeley has made 14 starts for RWR this season with an average start of 35.9 and an average finish of 29.2. His best finish was 12th in the summer race at Daytona.

Yeley has made 290 career Cup starts, with a best finish of second at Charlotte in May 2007 for Joe Gibbs Racing. He also has made 328 Xfinity Series starts (0 wins, 15 top five finishes) and 35 Truck Series starts (0 wins, 2 top 10 finishes).

“I am excited to have JJ Yeley on board with the Rick Ware Racing organization for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season,” team owner Rick Ware said in a media release. “JJ is a great asset to any team, and has a proven track record for bringing home solid finishes for RWR. I look forward to having him on board, as we continue to grow this team.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Report: Cole Custer to replace Daniel Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020

By Dustin LongNov 14, 2019, 1:57 PM EST
3 Comments

Cole Custer will replace Daniel Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series for 2020, according to a report Thursday by motorsport.com that cites multiple unnamed sources.

A spokesperson with Stewart-Haas Racing has not responded to NBC Sports seeking comment.

Asked Thursday at Championship 4 Media Day if he had been told he would be driving in Cup next year, Custer said: “Right now I’m just trying to focus on the championship. I’ve really tried to kind of stay out of it. This is a really big weekend for us, to win a championship in the Xfinity Series.”

Custer’s promotion means that the Big 3 in the Xfinity Series — Custer, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell — each will move to Cup together and compete for rookie of the year honors next season. Reddick will drive for Richard Childress Racing and Bell will be with Leavine Family Racing.

Bell is looking forward to the rookie battle.

“It’s really cool to see the three of us excel at the Xfinity level and now have our opportunity in Cup,” Bell said Thursday. “I look forward to racing the same two competitors on Sundays now and it will be with a bunch of other great race car drivers mixed in.”

Suarez, 27, joined Stewart-Haas Racing this season after having spent the past two years in Cup with Joe Gibbs Racing. Suarez has failed to make the Cup playoffs each season. 

Asked two weeks ago at Texas about his contract situation, Suarez said: “We are not in the perfect situation. I wish two months ago we were done with all this stuff. You never know. Fortunately or unfortunately, who knows, I have been in this situation for the last couple of years. Everything will be fine. We just have to work out a couple of things sponsor wise and hopefully everything will fall in place.”

Custer, 21, is in his third full season in Xfinity. He finished second in the championship race last year and is in the championship race this year again with Reddick, Bell and Justin Allgaier. Custer has seven Xfinity wins this season and nine in 103 career series starts.

 

Tyler Ankrum to drive truck for GMS Racing in 2020

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 14, 2019, 11:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Rookie of the year Tyler Ankrum will join GMS Racing for the 2020 season, the team announced Thursday morning.

The 18-year-old San Bernardino, California native will join an already potent lineup that includes 2018 Truck champion Brett Moffitt (who looks to defend last year’s championship in Friday’s season-ending race in Miami), Sheldon Creed and 2019 K&N East champ Sam Mayer.

“Adding Tyler to our lineup is a great addition to our Truck Series program,” GMS Racing president Mike Beam said. “He is a talented young driver with a lot of potential and a great future ahead of him in NASCAR. I look forward to the success he will bring GMS in 2020.”

Ankrum won the 2018 K&N Pro Series East Championship and was also East Rookie of the Year. He moved up to the Truck Series full-time this season with DGR-Crosley Racing, competing in 19 of 23 races, earning his first career win at Kentucky, as well as three top fives and eight top 10s. That performance earned him the 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year award in the Truck Series.

He was the only rookie in the Truck Series to make this season’s playoffs, but did not advance to the Championship 4.

“I’m excited to move on to the next chapter in my racing career with GMS Racing and Chevrolet,” Ankrum said in a media release. “I’m pumped to work with my new teammates and hope I can bring something special to the team. I think we will win a lot of races and contend for the championship in 2020.”

The crew chief and the number of Ankrum’s truck at GMS will be announced at a later date, the team said.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Justin Allgaier ‘peaking at the right time’ ahead of battle vs Xfinity ‘Big 3’

By Daniel McFadinNov 14, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

By Justin Allgaier‘s own definition, 2019 has been a “terrible” and “miserable” year for the Xfinity Series driver.

That’s not the kind of descriptive words you would expect to hear from one of the four drivers who will compete for the Xfinity title Saturday in Miami (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

But in the immediate aftermath of his win last weekend at ISM Raceway – which snapped a 39-race winless streak – that’s exactly how the JR Motorsports driver summed up the previous 31 races.

He did so while referring to his career-best stretch of 16 straight top-10 finishes.

“I still view this as a terrible year,” Allgaier said. “I don’t mean that in a bad way. Right, but compared to last year we just executed better. We had speed when we needed it. And things fell our way. The definition of luck is when opportunity meets preparation. The weekends we’ve been prepared, the opportunity hasn’t been there. The weeks we’ve had the opportunity, we may not have been prepared. Today we had both.”

The veteran missed out on the Championship 4 last year, a result of a “miserable” experience in the playoffs where he was eliminated in the second round despite five wins in the regular season.

Now he’s back in the final round for the third time in four years and feels he and his No. 7 team are “peaking at the right time” as he prepares to face off against the “Big 3” of Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and defending champion Tyler Reddick.

Together the “Big 3” have won 20 of 32 races this year.

“A lot of the story lines this year have been surrounding the other three contenders and they’ve been really strong and they’ve won a lot of races,” Allgaier said in a media release. “You can’t count us out. We’re going into this weekend with a new mentality and a new energy and we’re going to have a shot at winning a championship.”

Allgaier admitted Saturday he could have “easily” made the championship round had he finished second at ISM Raceway. But going to Miami with a win on his record has a dynamic impact on his mindset.

“If I would have gotten chased down by Cole (Custer) at the end and gotten passed, mentally that’s going to defeat you, right?” Allgaier said. “I think winning a race definitely makes next week a lot more enjoyable, and I think it puts us more in the conversation for maybe having an opportunity to go for a championship.”

Just like it was difficult for him to break the “Big 3’s” dominance in the regular season, Allgaier acknowledges the task before him Saturday if he wants to give JR Motorsports its third consecutive Xfinity title and its fourth in six years.

Reddick and Custer have won the last two races in Miami. Allgaier has never finished better than sixth in nine Xfinity starts on the 1.5-mile track.

“It’s going to be hard to beat them, there’s no question about it,” Allgaier said. “So I’ve got to do a better job of figuring my program out and what I can do to be a better asset to our team.

“I’ve been in this scenario a couple of times. This week’s going to be full of studying. Because I know we’ve got three competitors that I’m racing against that equally are ready to compete next week. Mentally they’re ready, they’re physically ready, they’re (in) fast race cars. They’ve had the speed all year in their cars. They’ve made a lot of mistakes. But they’ve had the speed.”

But Allgaier insists after his “miserable” year there’s “no pressure” on him in his effort to finally break through for a NASCAR title.

“It’s funny because the last couple of years, the years I’ve put the most pressure on myself are the ones that have been the worst,” Allgaier said.

One sign of his mindset?

Right before he left victory lane Saturday, his crew chief Jason Burdett jokingly asked him what they were going to do the following weekend in Miami.

Replied Allgaier: “We’re going to have fun.”

and on Facebook