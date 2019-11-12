Penalty report from ISM Raceway

All three national NASCAR series will end their seasons this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the 1.5-mile track that’s hosted the season finale for the Cup Series since 2002.
Each series will run the same tire set-up, which is new to the track.
This is the same combination of left and right-side tires each series ran at Chicagoland and those in the Cup and Xfinity Series ran at Darlington this season.
This left and right-side tire features construction updates to align with what is run at other speedways, while this right-side tire takes teams from a multi-zone tread tire to a single zone tire and will increase grip. As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tires. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.
“Homestead is one of the highest tire wear tracks that we have on the NASCAR circuit,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, in a press release. “The compounds we will be running provide plenty of grip, but also offer the endurance needed on Homestead’s track surface. These high wear tracks put on some of our best races, and the past several years at Homestead have proven that. Tire fall-off creates more ‘comers’ and ‘goers’ over the course of a long run, which means more passing and tire management being an important element of the race. Also a factor is how the teams’ pit crews come into play with 12 sets of tires for the race and four-tire stops all day.”
Here’s the tire info for this weekend.
Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and 12 sets for the race (11 race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice);
Xfinity: Eight sets for the event;
Trucks: Six sets for the event
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4928; Right-side — D-4930
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,248 mm (88.50 in.)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 19 psi; Left Rear – 19 psi; Right Front — 52 psi; Right Rear — 48 psi