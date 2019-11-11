Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBC Sports

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Phoenix recap

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 11, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and reviews the weekend’s racing at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Jeff Burton will be joined by Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NBC to again have multi-network coverage of Cup championship race

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 11, 2019, 5:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

For the fifth consecutive year, NBC Sports will deliver multi-network coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship, this Sunday, November 17 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

As a complement to NBC’s primary broadcast of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race from Homestead-Miami Speedway, Sunday’s NASCAR Hot Pass telecast on NBCSN will offer simultaneous live coverage hyper-focused on each of the Championship Four drivers.

From the green flag to the checkered, NBCSN’s multi-window telecast will provide viewers with an isolated in-depth look at Kyle BuschDenny HamlinKevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. as they battle for the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series title.

NBC Sports veteran motorsports announcer Leigh Diffey will call NASCAR Hot Pass coverage on NBCSN alongside analyst and Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, who won the 1999 NASCAR Cup Series title at Homestead-Miami 20 years ago.

Here are highlights of NBC Sports’ NASCAR Hot Pass simulcast on NBCSN:

  • Isolated cameras dedicated to each of the Championship Four drivers
  • Continuous team radio communication from each of the Championship Four drivers
  • On-air graphics highlighting point differentials and field changes between the drivers, as well an independent pane of race facts and figures to give viewers up to the minute statistics about the race.
  • The return of the Dale Jr. Spy Cam, which made its debut at Martinsville, which will provide a behind-the-scenes look into the broadcast booth with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton.

In addition to live television coverage, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live streaming coverage of NBC’s race broadcast and NBCSN’s Hot Pass presentation.

Cup Series Championship 4 outlook

By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
3 Comments

This is it.

One race remains in the 2019 Cup season.

The Championship 4 has been set for Sunday’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. each will go for their second title, while Denny Hamlin goes for his first.

The title race is a matchup of three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers taking on Stewart-Haas Racing’s Harvick.

Here’s a breakdown of each driver’s season and their record at the 1.5-mile track, which will host its final championship race for the foreseeable future.

Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing)

Wins: Four (New Hampshire, Michigan II, Indianapolis and Texas II)

Career Playoff wins: 14 (one this year)

Miami record: Ten top fives in 18 starts. Finished in the top five in last five starts, which includes winning the race and title in 2014.

Championship-caliber moment(s): Capitalized on Bubba Wallace’s spin during green-flag pit stops at Texas to return to the front of the field, where he led 119 laps and won the playoff race for the third year in a row.

Outlook: Aside from Martin Truex Jr., last year’s Championship 4 drivers were quiet in the playoffs until Harvick’s win at Texas. The SHR driver is validating his nickname “The Closer” when he needs to. Can he do it again Sunday?

(We need to) beat three Gibbs cars.  Go faster than them,” Harvick said. “We’re going to do everything just like we’ve done all year.”

 

Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing)

 Wins: Seven (Richmond I, Dover I, Coke 600, Sonoma, Las Vegas II, Richmond II and Martinsville II)

Career Playoff wins: Nine (three this year)

Miami record: Five top fives in 14 starts, including his race win to claim the title in 2017 and his second-place finish last year.

Championship-caliber moment(s): After his disappointing loss at Martinsville in 2018, Truex took care of business in dominating fashion last month, leading 464 laps in a statement win.

Outlook: A win Sunday would give Truex and crew chief Cole Pearn a championship in their first season at Joe Gibbs Racing. But they don’t need a second championship to prove their place with the team.

“It’s going to be interesting for sure,” Truex said  “I feel like we’re here for a reason, and that’s because (the JGR teams) all work together so well, and hopefully we’ll do that the same this week and throughout the weekend … and then Sunday let the best team win.”

 

Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing)

Wins: Four (Phoenix I, Auto Club Speedway, Bristol I and Pocono II).

Career Playoff wins: Seven (none this year)

Miami record: Finished sixth or better in last four starts there, including his 2015 win to claim to the title.

Championship-caliber moment(s): Essentially needed to finish ahead of Joey Logano Sunday at ISM Raceway. After Logano’s problems, Busch stayed in the top five raced his way into the Championship 4.

Outlook: It’s been about five months since Busch, winless in his last 21 races, won a Cup event, but thanks to his solid regular season and his second-place finish at ISM Raceway, he has a chance to get a second title.

“(We’ll) fight as hard as we can, do the best job we can, exactly what we did today,” Busch said.  “Today we just weren’t good enough. Next week we’ll just have to make sure that we are.

“Somehow, some way, if it works out, it was meant to be. If it doesn’t, then it’s not. Hopefully the sun will come up for another day.”

 

Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing)

Wins: Six (his most since winning eight in 2010)

Career Playoff wins: Nine (two this year)

Miami record: Two wins and four top fives in 14 starts. Last win was in 2013, the last season before the introduction of the elimination playoff format. Only Championship 4 driver with multiple wins in Miami.

Championship-caliber moment(s): His win Sunday after he entered the race 20 points behind the cutoff to advance. Had he finished second, he’d have missed out on the chance at his first Cup title.

Outlook: In the midst of his best season in almost a decade, Hamlin rides a wave of momentum to Miami. However, every Cup title in the elimination era has been decided by the race winner in Miami. Hamlin hasn’t finished better than seventh in his last five starts there.

“I’m just more content with what I’ve accomplished in the series,” Hamlin said. “I don’t need validation of a championship. I think that the outside world feels like I need that to validate my status, whatever it is. But doesn’t change who I am.  Doesn’t change how I treat people. If I don’t win this year, I’m going to work just as hard for 2020.

“There are many, many more opportunities ahead of me. This is not my last opportunity to win a championship.”

NASCAR executive explains Stewart Friesen penalty at ISM Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 11, 2019, 10:01 AM EST
3 Comments

Stewart Friesen was the first to take the checkered flag in Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, but it was only after he was penalized for being the first driver to take the green flag at the start of the event.

Friesen, who started second, beat pole-sitter Austin Hill to the start-finish line after it appeared Hill spun his tires.

As a result, Friesen was forced to the rear of the field during a caution that came out on Lap 3.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, addressed why Friesen was penalized Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

“At the beginning of the race the leader earns that right with the pole and has to be the car to cross the start-finish line first,” O’Donnell said. “In this case, we can’t make judgments on what may or may not happen to the pole-sitter. When Stewart’s truck beat the pole-sitter to the line, that’s an automatic penalty for us.”

This is the second week in a row O’Donnell has explained NASCAR’s decision-making on a judgment call. Last week, it concerned intentional spins by drivers in the wake of Bubba Wallace’s spin at Texas Motor Speedway, which he was penalized for Saturday morning.

O’Donnell also compared the rule for the initial race start to guidelines for restarts.

“When we have a restart the rule is the leader at that time earns the ability to restart the race and get on the gas so-to-speak first,” O’Donnell said. “But then once the leader does that anything goes and the race is basically started back up again and the line doesn’t come into play.”

and on Facebook

ISM Raceway winners and losers

By Dustin LongNov 11, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
2 Comments

WINNERS

Denny HamlinHad to either make up a 20-point deficit or win to advance to the championship race for the first time since 2014. He won and helped erase some of the memories of his ill-fated 2010 race at ISM Raceway that led to him losing the title that season.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Denny Hamlin’s win was the 18th (in 35 races) this season for Joe Gibbs Racing, which ties it with Hendrick Motorsports in 2007 for most wins by an organization in one season. The 1-2 finish by Hamlin and Kyle Busch marked the sixth time this year that JGR has gone 1-2 in a Cup race. And, three of JGR’s four drivers — Hamlin, Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — will race for the Cup title in Miami. Oh, by the way, JGR also will go for the Xfinity title in Miami with Christopher Bell.

Justin Allgaier After scoring five wins last season, he was looking at going winless this year. Instead, he wins at ISM Raceway and secures a spot in the Xfinity championship race, joining Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer.

Fans — ISM Raceway reported that it sold out its 42,000 grandstand seats for Sunday’s Cup race.

LOSERS

Chase ElliottFinished last after crashing in a must-win situation to race for a title. His three finishes in the Round of 8 were 36th (Martinsville), 32nd (Texas) and 39th (ISM Raceway).

Joey Logano How a car that was leading could falter and be lapped was a question Logano and his team had after failing to advance to the championship race and defend their 2018 title.