ISM Raceway winners and losers

By Dustin LongNov 11, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
WINNERS

Denny HamlinHad to either make up a 20-point deficit or win to advance to the championship race for the first time since 2014. He won and helped erase some of the memories of his ill-fated 2010 race at ISM Raceway that led to him losing the title that season.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Denny Hamlin’s win was the 18th (in 35 races) this season for Joe Gibbs Racing, which ties it with Hendrick Motorsports in 2007 for most wins by an organization in one season. The 1-2 finish by Hamlin and Kyle Busch marked the sixth time this year that JGR has gone 1-2 in a Cup race. And, three of JGR’s four drivers — Hamlin, Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — will race for the Cup title in Miami. Oh, by the way, JGR also will go for the Xfinity title in Miami with Christopher Bell.

Justin Allgaier After scoring five wins last season, he was looking at going winless this year. Instead, he wins at ISM Raceway and secures a spot in the Xfinity championship race, joining Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer

Fans — ISM Raceway reported that it sold out its 42,000 grandstand seats for Sunday’s Cup race.

LOSERS

Chase ElliottFinished last after crashing in a must-win situation to race for a title. His three finishes in the Round of 8 were 36th (Martinsville), 32nd (Texas) and 39th (ISM Raceway).

Joey Logano How a car that was leading could falter and be lapped was a question Logano and his team had after failing to advance to the championship race and defend their 2018 title.

Long: Denny Hamlin’s knockout punch sends him to title race

By Dustin LongNov 10, 2019, 9:48 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. —Denny Hamlin punched the dash of his car in frustration nine years ago at ISM Raceway, the beginning of a collapse that cost him the Cup championship.

Sunday, he unleashed a flurry of punches after a win at the same track that lessens the pain of that miserable day in 2010 and could catapult him to his first series title.

Hamlin is changing the narrative of a Cup career in its 14th season that features two Daytona 500 victories but numerous playoff disappointments. It comes in Hamlin’s first year with crew chief Chris Gabehart.

Gabehart’s demands and Hamlin’s ease with pressure have Hamlin joining Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick in next week’s championship race in Miami.

Hamlin is just the second Cup driver since the playoff format debuted in 2014 to race his way into the championship by winning the season’s next-to-last race. Harvick had to win at this track to make the 2014 title race and followed it the next week by winning the championship in Miami.

Two days before Sunday’s race, though, Hamlin sought to temper any disappointment should he fail to advance to the championship, saying: “It’s been a really good year and I’m just not going to let the outcome of this weekend, or last weekend, decide whether it’s a good season or not.”

Gabehart saw the comments and others like them and texted Hamlin.

The message was clear. Expect more of yourself.

“The biggest thing he always keeps pushing is that ‘We’re here to win, we’re not going to settle for anything other than winning,’ “ Hamlin said of Gabehart.

“I’m more of a ‘Let’s not get too high, let’s not get too low.’ I always like to put myself in the middle, to prepare myself both ways. I don’t think he does. I think he only prepares to win, and he’ll deal with it if he doesn’t.”

Gabehart has challenged Hamlin and helped him find areas he can be better, leading to six victories — the most since Hamlin won eight races in 2010 — and his first appearance in the title race since 2014.

“The biggest thing I see,” spotter Chris Lambert said of Gabehart’s influence on Hamlin, “is he holds Denny accountable for everything. It’s not just ‘Well we struggled on restarts or we had this issue. Why do we struggle? How can we fix it? We’ve got to fix it for you to be that elite driver that we know that you are.’ ”

Before the season, Gabehart went over race analytics, a deeper measure of racing statistics beyond results, with Hamlin and Lambert.

“It opened Denny’s eyes,” Lambert said.

Hamlin responded by winning the Daytona 500 to be the first driver to qualify for the playoffs.

But there have been challenges along the way, particularly in the playoffs. Hamlin’s mistake last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway led to a crash that put him 20 points behind Joey Logano for the final transfer spot.

Sunday, Hamlin struggled on restarts. He fell from first to fifth on the restart at the beginning of the second stage. Gabehart talked Hamlin through following restarts, telling him at one point to think of his strategy but don’t overthink things.

Overthinking his situation has been a fault associated with Hamlin since 2010. An ill carburetor forced Hamlin to make an extra pit stop late in that year’s race at ISM Raceway, costing him several positions and points. Instead of having a comfortable lead on Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick entering the season finale in Miami, Hamlin had a slight lead. Johnson and Harvick ganged up on Hamlin in the press conference a few days before the title race, unsettling Hamlin. Hamlin then qualified poorly and spun in the race, losing to the title to Johnson.

Those two weeks have defined Hamlin to some.

“I’ve answered so many questions about that day (at ISM Raceway) and the role that it played in the finish of the 2010 season,” Hamlin said.

The questions may cease now.

In the midst of one of his best seasons, the Texas crash and pressure situation could have undone Hamlin. It would have years ago, but he’s become more comfortable as he’s aged — he tuns 39 the day after next week’s race.

This week, Hamlin shared a house with Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse and friends. Hamlin even admitted to playing tennis at 1 a.m.

“I think a lot of people sometimes think athletes need to be extremely focused, and not that we aren’t, but you’ve also got to balance that with some fun and come to Phoenix and getting to golf and go out and eat nice food is a good way to get your mind off all the pressure you have on Sunday,” Larson said.

While Hamlin was frustrated to see a multi-second lead disappear when NASCAR called a caution nine laps from the finish when John Hunter Nemechek hit the wall, he remained calm and handled the pressure well.

Gabehart kept Hamlin in the lead with what seemed a risky two-tire pit stop for a car that had been so dominant. Hamlin benefitted with Ryan Blaney also taking two tires to start beside him and ahead of Busch and Truex, who each were on four fresh tires.

Then it was up to Hamlin to win to advance. Hamlin followed Gabehart’s guidance, plotted his strategy and didn’t overthink it.

“I wanted to choose the top (lane on the restart) simply because I thought if I went into Turn 1 side‑by‑side, I’d rather be on the high side,” Hamlin said. “I thought that I’d seen Kyle get a pretty good run in the traction stuff on a few restarts. I saw it in a few restarts in the Truck race, as well.

“I just thought if I was going to be at a deficit of grip versus my competition, I had the option to go up there and get more. It was going to be a longer distance, but I had the option to go up there and get the grip they didn’t have.

“So I think that was the reason I did it. Luckily it all worked out, for sure. Especially I think having (Blaney) under there with two tires there, as well, gave me a little buffer there. If it was Kyle, I’m not sure I would have held him off, but I would have damn sure tried.”

He didn’t have to worry. Now, Hamlin is off to Miami to have fun and race for a championship.

“I’m going to enjoy the moment,” Hamlin said. “All you can ask for at the start of the year is to ask for an opportunity for a chance to compete for a championship. We have a chance to compete.  It’s goal accomplished. Now we just got to go out there and do it.”

Just as Gabehart would say.

Expect more of yourself.

2 Comments

Mysterious adjustment ruins Joey Logano’s shot at defending title

By Nate RyanNov 10, 2019, 8:45 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Ending an “ugly” playoff run in which his team battled through numerous problems, Joey Logano finally ran into a mysterious malady he couldn’t overcome Sunday at ISM Raceway.

After winning the second stage and putting himself in a strong position to advance to the championship round and defend his 2018 title, Logano faded to a ninth-place finish and was eliminated from the playoffs (finishing seven points behind runner-up Kyle Busch for the final transfer slot).

Logano led 93 of the first 176 laps – sometimes by several seconds – until it inexplicably all fell apart. After Chase Elliott crashed on Lap 166, Logano pitted for four tires and restarted in first on Lap 174. He knew something was wrong almost immediately.

“I couldn’t pass the lapped cars out there because I was one,” he said.

Denny Hamlin took the lead four laps later from Logano, who dropped like a rock over the course of the longest green-flag run in the race. At a 1-mile track where laps take a little less than 30 seconds, Logano fell to 11th and a lap down to Hamlin 60 laps later.

What happened?

“I have no idea,” Logano said. “It went from a really good car to a car that couldn’t stay on the lead lap with changing tires and a half-pound of air. A lot of things don’t line up there. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Crew chief Todd Gordon told NBCSports.com that he merely removed a half-pound of air pressure from the right rear of the No. 22 Ford.

“I really struggle to say that a half-pound of air pressure that we changed in one tire makes that much of a difference,” he said.

A bad set of tires?

“I hesitate to speculate,” Gordon said. “There was nothing in the tires coming off the car pressure-wise or wear-wise or anything visual that stood out. I won’t rule anything out, but I won’t point my finger at anything, either, because I would say us as a program, I would really hesitate to say that anytime I’ve felt like I had a bad set of tires.

“Maybe this was, but I don’t know how you do that. It didn’t vibrate. It didn’t wear funny. Something happened, we got tight. I took air out of the right rear. That should make you a little tighter, but I wouldn’t have thought to the extent that we got.”

Gordon reversed the changes during a pit stop under green on Lap 246, and Logano immediately began running laps again on pace with Hamlin, who won to advance to the title round.

“I don’t know what to diagnose,” Gordon said when asked if the car would be scrutinized upon returning Tuesday to Team Penske headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina. “We fired back off on another set with air back in it, and I thought ran better laps than the leader did, so maybe you speculate that just that was the wrong direction on air pressure.

“But really surprising to make that small of an adjustment and have a car go from being a stage-winning car to being a lap down. … I’m really proud of the effort everybody put in, because I think outside of that one run, we were the second-best car today.”

It was a perplexing turn in a race that had gone off flawlessly for Logano until that point. After starting second, he passed Hamlin off Turn 2 with an impressive move on the outside of a Lap 83 restart. He had gained 17 stage points, ensuring that he needed only to finish ahead of Kyle Busch to advance.

“It stinks,” Logano said. “We did the first half of the race really well, we had a fast car, and it went bad from there.  I don’t get it, but it just wasn’t our year, I guess.”

These playoffs have been treacherous for Logano, who had one top five in nine races (a fourth at Texas Motor Speedway) and battled through the adversity of axle failures (Dover International Speedway), crashes (Talladega, Kansas, Martinsville) and ill-handling cars (Richmond).

“Yeah, we did not execute well,” Gordon said. “We had damage in multiple races that we had to work back from. Those are things that I’m proud of the effort everybody put in, and the fact that we didn’t have a pretty playoffs, and we still got ourselves to the point where we were one car out.”

Because he netted 30 playoff points during a solid regular season, Logano still nearly reached the championship round for the fourth time.

“We scratched and clawed and made a race out of it with a lot of adversity throughout these playoffs,” he said. “We’ve had a pretty ugly run.  We’ve had some good cars, but something has happened every single race, so it is what it is.

“I don’t have the answer of what happened.  I wish I did.  I really want to know, but no one has it right now.”

Joe Gibbs Racing puts three drivers in Championship 4

By Daniel McFadinNov 10, 2019, 8:04 PM EST
2 Comments

Joe Gibbs Racing entered this weekend’s playoff elimination with only one driver set for the championship round in Miami.

After 312 laps around ISMS Raceway and a 1-2 finish from Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, JGR will make up 75% of the championship eligible drivers next Sunday (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

This is the first time in the six years of the elimination playoff format a team has had more than two entries in the Championship 4.

The victory is also JGR’s 18th on the season, which ties Hendrick Motorsports for the most in a season in the modern era.

Hamlin will battle for the title against Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick. Hamlin is the only one of the four without a championship.

Hamlin’s Phoenix win came after he entered the race 20 points below the cutoff. Had he finished in any position other than first he would have been left seeing defending champion Joey Logano take his spot in the final round.

“There’s still work to be done,” Hamlin said. “Doesn’t guarantee a championship. Gives us a chance. Live to fight another day. That’s all you can ask for.”

Busch enters next weekend’s race looking to claim his second career title while also trying to end a 21-race winless steak.

Sunday’s runner-up finish was Busch’s eighth top five since he last won at Pocono in June.

Truex, in his first year with JGR, will go for a second title after he claimed it in 2017 with Furniture Row Racing. He has seven wins through 35 races, one shy of his personal best in 2017.

Neither Busch nor Truex anticipate major changes to how their teams work together in the week leading up to Miami.

“I wouldn’t think so,” Truex said. “I feel like we’re all here because we work together. Our teams work together really well. We’ve got a great group at Joe Gibbs Racing. I would assume all the way till Sunday morning we’ll probably all work together. That’s just what I think. We’ll see what everybody else wants to do.”

Busch pointed to the the 2016 season when he and then-teammate Carl Edwards were both in the championship round.

“I wouldn’t imagine it would be any different now,’ Busch said. “It’s just a matter of all of us doing what we do throughout the week for preparation and everything, getting down there.

“Last year Martin and myself were in. I guess he wasn’t really a teammate, but in reality they kind of still were.”

Truex and Furniture Row Racing were part of a technical alliance with JGR last season before the team closed and he and crew chief Cole Pearn moved to JGR.

“We worked together all the way to Sunday,” Busch continued. “They were really, really fast and better than us. Same with Carl. He was fast that year. Then in ’17, right, when (Truex) won, we were really fast, just didn’t have track position.

“I think Denny said it best in the piece that we did for FOX, which was once you start to kind of hold back anything, then that just can kind of snowball and be bad for everybody.”

Joe Gibbs, who could claim his fifth Cup title as an owner, made clear his teams would stick together over the next week, but that there would be “some separation.”

“I think it will be an all‑out effort (at the track),” Gibbs said. “You have Harvick in the middle of it. I think it will be a great weekend.

“I do love that aspect of our sport, which is totally different. When I was in football, it’s one team; you’re trying to win with one team. This is four teams. Then when you get to the racetrack, it’s four teams competing against each other. I love that aspect of it. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.

Gibbs later added: “It’s a thrill for us to be a part of this. This is going to be kind of a wild week.”