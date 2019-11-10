Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results, standings after Cup playoff race at Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 10, 2019, 6:10 PM EST
Denny Hamlin led 143 laps – but none more important than the three-lap shootout following a final restart – to win Sunday at ISM Raceway, propelling Hamlin into next week’s Championship 4 season finale in Miami.

Hamlin will join teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch, as well as Kevin Harvick, as the four finalists that will battle for the NASCAR Cup championship.

The four drivers eliminated were defending Cup champion Joey Logano, as well as Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, who was eliminated after hitting the wall hard on Lap 166.

The win was the 37th of Hamlin’s Cup career and his sixth of the season.

Kyle Busch finished second in the race, followed by Blaney, Larson and Harvick.

Click here for the full results.

Playoff standings

The reseeded standings will have Hamlin, Harvick, Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch entering the race at Miami equal in terms of points.

But there is still incentive for drivers who fell short of qualifying for Miami in terms of the overall final finish in the season standings.

Reseeded Cup points

Denny Hamlin wins final playoff elimination race, clinches spot in title round

By Daniel McFadinNov 10, 2019, 5:39 PM EST
Denny Hamlin won Sunday’s final Cup Series playoff elimination race at ISM Raceway in a three-lap shootout, fending off teammate Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney and clinching a spot in the championship round in Miami (3 p.m. ET Nov. 17 on NBC).

Hamlin entered the final playoff elimination race as the first driver outside the final four by 20 points. He led 143 of 312 laps and torched the field over the final stage, lapping up to seventh place at one point.

“I can’t believe it,” Hamlin told NBC at the start-finish line. “This race team worked so hard this whole year. They deserve it. I put them in a bad hole last week (when he wrecked at Texas). I told them today .. I’m going to give them everything I’ve got to make up for the mistake I made last week. That’s all I got.”

The final sprint to the finish was set up by a caution for John Hunter Nemechek with nine laps to go. Hamlin had an eight-second lead on Busch at the time.

“One of the best cars of my career, I can tell you that,” Hamlin said in victory lane. “I pushed for all I had.  I mean, that’s all I got.  Once we got the big lead there, a little over 10 seconds, I just kind of sat there.  I got to thinking about if the caution does come out, I want to lap as many as I can.”

The top five was completed by Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick.

Hamlin will join Busch, Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. in the championship round, pitting three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers against Stewart-Haas Racing’s Harvick. Of the four, Hamlin is the only driver without a Cup title.

Defending champion Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Blaney and Chase Elliott were eliminated from contention.

With the win, Hamlin joins Harvick as the second driver to win at Phoenix in order to advance to the title round (2014). Harvick went on win in Miami to claim the title.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Denny Hamlin won the stage in a three-lap shootout after restarting fourth following pit stops.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Joey Logano led every green flag lap in the stage to win it over Hamlin and Chase Elliott

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ryan Blaney finished third for the second straight race at ISM Raceway. He ended the Round of 8 with two top fives and an eight-place finish … Kyle Larson has finished sixth or better in his last three starts at ISM Raceway … Martin Truex Jr. (sixth) earned his eighth top-10 finish in the nine playoff races so far.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: After running in the top five most of the day, Chase Elliott lost a tire and backed into the Turn 2 wall on Lap 166, ending his day with a last-place finish in 39th. He finished 32nd or worst in all three Round of 8 races … After Joey Logano won Stage 2, he quickly dropped through the field and was lapped by Denny Hamlin with 75 laps to go. He finished ninth.

“I went from a car that could lead and win a stage and run really well, and from what they told me, it was an air pressure adjustment made it go from a winning car to can’t stay on the lead lap,” Logano told NBC. “One of the tightest things I’ve ever driven.  I don’t really understand it.  It doesn’t make any sense.”

NOTABLE: Hamlin delivered Joe Gibbs Racing its 18th Cup win of the year. That is tied with Hendrick Motorsports for the most in a single season in the modern era … This the third straight season a Chevrolet driver hasfailed to make the championship round.

WHAT’S NEXT: Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 17  on NBC.

 

Solo wreck ends Chase Elliott’s championship hopes

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 10, 2019, 4:29 PM EST
Chase Elliott will not advance to next Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Elliott was running third when he apparently suffered a flat rear tire, wrecking on Lap 166 of Sunday’s Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway, hitting hard into the wall exiting Turn 1. It was a solo crash, but Elliott’s car – and his championship hopes – were both destroyed.

“It’s just a continuation of our first two weeks (of the Round of 8), unfortunately,” Elliott told NBC Sports. “I felt we were in a good position to run solid. I’m not sure why we had a tire go down, I think that’s what happened at least. It seemed like it.”

Elliott came into Sunday’s scheduled 312-lap race around the 1-mile oval 78 points below the playoff cutline. He was in a must-win situation if he hoped to compete for the title at Miami.

Elliott’s departure leaves just one Chevrolet driver remaining with hopes of advancing to Miami: Kyle Larson, who came into today’s race 23 points below the cutline.

Elliott will finish last in the 39-car field. He concludes the Round of 8 with finishes of 36th at Martinsville, 32nd at Texas and now Sunday’s finish.

“These last three weeks have been pretty rough, so hopefully Homestead goes better and hopefully we can get prepared good for next season and get a good notebook for next season,” Elliott said.

Today’s Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 10, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
This is it: it’s all on the line for six of the eight remaining drivers in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Once the checkered flag falls on today’s Bluegreen Vacations 500, two of those six drivers will join Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. (both already locked in via their respective wins at Texas and Martinsville) as the four finalists who will compete for the 2019 NASCAR Cup championship next Sunday in Miami.

The other four drivers who come up short of finishing above the playoff cutline will see their championship hopes come to an end.

The six drivers still in contention are: Kyle Busch (22 points above the cutline), Joey Logano (+20), Denny Hamlin (-20 points below the cutline), Ryan Blaney (-23), Kyle Larson (-23) and Chase Elliott (-78).

Because he cannot point his way in, Elliott is the only driver in a must-win situation if he hopes to advance to Miami. Logano, meanwhile, is hoping to hold off the four drivers below him coming into today’s race so he can have a chance at earning a second consecutive Cup championship next Sunday.

Here is the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:32 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:40 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 10:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:23 p.m. by Captai Adam Roe, Chaplain, Luke Air Force Base. The National Anthem will be performed at 2:26 p.m. by SSgt Brittany Timpson, Luke Air Force Base.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles/500 kilometers) around the 1-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 will end on Lap 75. Stage 2 will end on Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage will begin with NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. on NBC. Countdown to Green follows at 2 p.m. on NBC, leading into race coverage. The postrace show will be on NBCSN, followed by Victory Lap at 6:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Cup race calls for a temperature of 80 degrees and a 0% chance of rain when the green flag drops.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch led 117 laps en route to the win in last fall’s playoff race. Busch came back to dominate this year’s spring race, leading 177 laps.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here

Results, points after Xfinity race at ISM Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 7:47 PM EST
There is now one race remaining in the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — and it’s the biggest one yet, as it will determine who the champion will be.

Let’s look back at Saturday’s penultimate race of the Xfinity playoffs and how the results and standings impacted what will take place a week from now in the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

RESULTS:

Justin Allgaier just supersized the so-called “Big Three.”

With his win Saturday at ISM Raceway, Allgaier joins the Xfinity Series’ Big three – Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and defending series champ Tyler Reddick – in next Saturday’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In addition to Allgaier’s win, Custer finished second and Reddick was third in Saturday’s race.

Bell, meanwhile, dominated the first two stages, leading 89 of the first 90 laps, before he was penalized for speeding on pit road, sending him to the back of the lead lap. Then, on Lap 117, Bell suffered a solo spin that brought out the caution. He wound up finishing a distant 16th.

Click here for race results.

POINTS:

As for the reseeded results, the now “Big Four” all head to Miami tied at 4,000 points apiece. They won’t have to worry about stage points in that race. Rather, the game plan is simple: the driver who finishes above the other three will emerge as the champion.

As for the four drivers who failed to advance to the Miami championship-deciding season finale, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe are both tied for fifth place with 2,252 points apiece, while Michael Annett is eighth (2,210 Points) and Noah Gragson is ninth (2,208 points). Sandwiched in-between in seventh place (2,212 points) is John Hunter Nemechek, while Brandon Jones rounds out the top 10 with 2,173 points).

Click here for updated/reseeded standings.

