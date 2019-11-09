Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Today’s Xfinity race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
The three drivers who will battle Christopher Bell for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship next week will be determined in today’s playoff race at ISM Raceway.

Bell is the only driver locked in to the Nov. 16 championship race in Miami. Seven drivers are vying for the final three spots in next week’s title race. Those seven are Cole Custer (52 points above the cutline), Tyler Reddick (+36 points), Justin Allgaier (+18), Chase Briscoe (18 below the cutline), Michael Annett (-28), Austin Cindric (-31) and Noah Gragson (-47).

Here is the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:45 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Qualifying is 12:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:50 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:28 p.m. by Chaplain Ken Bowers. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:31 p.m. by U.S. Marine Corp veteran Edward Schrank.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage will begin at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBC. The race broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 3 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies, a temperature of 83 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won this race last fall, leading the final 93 laps to beat Daniel Hemric by 1.887 seconds. Kyle Busch won this race in the spring.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 12:35 p.m.

NASCAR fines Bubba Wallace $50,000 for intentionally spinning at Texas

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 9, 2019, 11:46 AM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. – NASCAR fined Bubba Wallace $50,000 and docked him 50 points Saturday, a day after he told NBC Sports of his intentional spin last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway: “I’m not the only one to do it.”

NASCAR cited Wallace for violating Section 12.1.a General Procedures, Section 12.8 NASCAR Member Conduct, Section 12.8.1 Member Conduct Guidelines and Section 10.8 In-Race Violations.

The NASCAR Rule Book states in Section 10.8 that officials can impose a penalty for “intentionally causing or attempt to cause a caution period.”

Section 12.1.a of the Rule Book states: “NASCAR membership is a privilege. With that privilege comes certain benefits, responsibilities and obligations. Correct and proper conduct, both on and off the race track, is part of a Member’s responsibilities. A Member’s actions can reflect upon the sport as a whole and on other NASCAR Members. Ideally, NASCAR Members are role models for the many fans who follow this sport, regardless of the type of license a Member may hold, or the specific Series in which a Member may participate. Therefore, NASCAR views a Member’s conduct, both on and off the race track, which might constitute a behavioral Rules violation under this Rule Book with great importance.”

Richard Petty Motorsports issued a statement Saturday morning.

“Our team met with NASCAR officials this morning to discuss Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s post-practice comments on Friday, November 8, concerning an on-track incident which occurred at the Texas Motor Speedway,” Philippe Lopez, Richard Petty Motorsports director of competition, said. “We fully understand NASCAR’s position and expectations of its competitors. NASCAR has a difficult job officiating race events and we do not need to make the task more challenging. Wallace will not appeal the penalty, and will direct his immediate focus to this weekend’s event at the ISM Raceway.”

Kyle Larson was upset after the Texas race because Wallace’s spin came in the middle of green-flag pit stops and put Larson, who had already pitted, down a lap. Larson had been running in the top five before and finished 12th.

Larson said Friday at ISM Raceway that data available to all teams showed Wallace intentionally spun after having a flat tire.

Informed of Larson’s comments, Wallace told NBC Sports:

“I learned from Brad (Keselowski) and Joey (Logano).”

Asked if he was worried about any repercussions, Wallace told NBC Sports: “Until they do anything, no. I’m not the only one to do it. I’m racing for myself. Not for Larson. Not for Chevrolet at that moment. For myself and going multiple laps down.”

NASCAR’s Scott Miller is scheduled to meet with the media later today to discuss the penalty.

NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at ISM Raceway

By Daniel McFadinNov 9, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
NASCAR’s playoff weekend at ISM Raceway continues today with Cup qualifying and the Xfinity Series race.

The wunderground.com site forecasts partly cloudy skies, a temperature of 83 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; one car/two laps (NBCSN)

1:50 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2 p.m. – Cup qualifying; one car/two laps (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200; 200 laps/200 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Stewart Friesen wins at Phoenix to advance to Truck championship race

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 8, 2019, 10:25 PM EST
1 Comment

Stewart Friesen held off a late challenge by Brandon Jones to not only win Friday night’s NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series race at ISM Raceway, but also to lock himself into next week’s championship race at Miami.

Friesen will be joined in the championship race by defending Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt, Ross Chastain and Matt Crafton.

Austin Hill, who started tonight’s Lucas Oil 150 from the pole, and Tyler Ankrum both failed to advance to Miami.

For Friesen, the win was a vindication of sorts. He was penalized by NASCAR for jumping the start at the beginning of the race, being sent to the back of the field as a result.

But the Canadian driver was a man on a mission and was not to be denied, earning his second career Truck Series win (the other win was earlier this year at Eldora).

“What a race car,” Friesen told FS1. “We were able to pass them all clean. … It’s awesome (to be in the championship round). It’s what we’ve been geared up for all year long. We just didn’t get a lot of breaks. We lost races about every which way you could lose them and thought it was another one tonight.

“This one’s for everybody. We can all celebrate this one together tomorrow and then it’s game on (at Miami). We’ve got a bad-ass piece for next week, too.”

Chandler Smith finished third in Friday’s race, followed by Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, Crafton, Harrison Burton, Johnny Sauter, Chastain and Moffitt.

“We had a bad day, we’ll move on, we’ll go to Homestead where I’ll feel a hell of a lot better,” Moffitt told FS1.

Click here for race results.

Click here for updated standings.

Stage 1 winner: Ben Rhodes (third stage win of season)

Stage 2 winner: Brandon Jones (fourth stage win of season)

Who else had a good race: Crafton began the race below the playoff cutline, but stuck to the gameplan and now he’s Miami-bound. “We did exactly what we had to do,” Crafton told FS1. “We had nothing to lose and a lot to gain. We fought really hard each and every stage. We didn’t want to stage race, but we had to and at the end of the day, that’s what got us in (to the championship race).”

Who had a bad race: After starting from the pole, Austin Hill finished an unlucky 13th, low enough to knock him below the playoff cutline and to see Crafton move past him for the final championship race spot. “We just didn’t perform tonight and didn’t execute like we were supposed to,” Hill told FS1. “We just weren’t good enough when it mattered.”

Notable: After mechanical issues forced him to miss qualifying and to start the race at the back of the field, Harrison Burton came back strongly to finish seventh. … Chastain is a Florida native and is looking forward to going to his home track to race for the championship, telling FS1: “I am excited. This is incredible. … We’re going to Homestead. It’s an absolute dream come true.

What’s next: The 2019 Truck Series season all comes down to one race next Friday: the season finale and the championship-deciding race at Miami.

Denny Hamlin says 2019 is a success regardless of a Cup championship

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Nate RyanNov 8, 2019, 8:47 PM EST
2 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. – If one of the best seasons of his Cup career ends without a trip to the championship round, Denny Hamlin says he’ll have peace and some good company.

“You adjust your expectations,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said Friday at ISM Raceway, two days ahead of the race that will determine if he will run for a title in the Nov. 17 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. “No matter what, I will not consider this year any sort of a failure. We, as Mark Martin would say, just didn’t score enough points. We had a great year, we won races, we led more laps than we have in a long time and more top fives than anybody in the series.

“It’s been a really good year and I’m just not going to let the outcome of this weekend, or last weekend, decide whether it’s a good season or not. I think you have to adjust to that. Because in a one-race, winner-take-all (format) or a three-race round – anything can happen, and it did for us.”

After crashing and finishing 28th at Texas Motor Speedway in the middle race of the Round of 8, Hamlin is 20 points behind Joey Logano for the fourth and final transfer spot to the championship round despite a career year.

The No. 11 Toyota driver has five victories (his most since 2012) and career bests in top fives (18) and average finish (9.7) in his first year with crew chief Chris Gabehart.

During his 14 seasons in Cup, the championship structure has been altered by stages, playoff points and points resets, which apparently provides some solace.

“I believe Brad (Keselowski) was talking how he values wins over championships because winning the race never has changed based on the championship format that has been changed so many different times,” Hamlin said. “We’ve seen, ‘Well, if the format was this, I’d have three championships.’ We all play by the same rules, we know what they are, and we know what the format is, but it doesn’t always work out for you.”

With 36 career victories in Cup and playoff appearances in every season except 2013 (when he missed four races with broken back), Hamlin is regarded as the best active driver without a championship.

The same tag long was applied to Martin, who was elected to the Hall of Fame three years ago as a five-time runner-up in the points standings with 40 Cup wins.

Hamlin, who turns 39 on Nov. 18, said he’d be OK with being known as the Mark Martin of his generation.

“I think Mark Martin said it best, ‘You can still be respected and still have a really successful career without winning a championship,’” Hamlin said. “I read that he thinks about now that he’s 60 years old, he looks back and thinks would a championship make any difference in my life right now? He says, ‘No, it wouldn’t.’

“I’m at that point. I don’t feel like I have anything to prove. I know what I’m capable of, I think my competitors know what I’m capable of and I appreciate all the love the media has given me over the last two, three weeks. It’s been incredible. Probably not all of it deserved, but I also think we have to give some love to the other competitors as well. Everyone is looking at is the 11 gonna win? Well, I think equally (Ryan Blaney) and (Kyle Larson).

“They all have an equal chance we have to give them the due respect as well. I’ll do the best I can and see what the outlook can be.”

The outlook seemed good Friday at the 1-mile oval for Hamlin, who was second in the first practice and had the fastest 10-lap average in the final session. He still will need to qualify well for Sunday’s race, which he labeled as “my Homestead right now. I’ve got to perform at a high level and have a fast car to compete.”

If he comes up short, Hamlin said it still has been a successful year on and off the track.

“I’ve grown this year, no doubt about it,” he said. “I’ve had major life changes this year. I’ve had to grow. I’ve had to change. It’s helped on-track things, to be honest.

“If the year is over after this weekend, I can’t wait to go back to the racetrack in 2020. It was so much fun racing this year and having a shot to win every single weekend. It was just a pleasure. Although I really want to win, it’s not as much for me as my team. They are so first class and have given me fast cars every week. That’s all I can ask for.”