Starting lineup for Cup Series playoff race at ISM Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
Playoff contender Kyle Busch and Joey Logano will start on the front row Sunday at ISM Raceway as they look to cement their place in next week’s Cup championship race.

Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. are already locked into the Miami championship race. Two spots remain.

Busch and Logano enter Sunday’s race above the cutline, while Denny Hamlin (-20), Kyle Larson (-23), Ryan Blaney (-23) and Chase Elliott (-78) hope they can overtake Busch and/or Logano to put themselves into the Miami mix.

Of the six drivers still seeking a spot at Miami, a win would be great and clinch their position. But only Elliott is in a must-win situation; the other five drivers all have the potential of pointing their way into the title race.

Sunday’s race will be televised on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Kyle Busch earns first Cup pole of season for key Phoenix race

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 3:08 PM EST
Qualifying appeared to be a leisurely and easy Saturday drive for Kyle Busch, who won the pole for Sunday’s penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup playoffs at ISM Raceway.

It couldn’t have come at a better time, as it not only was Busch’s first Cup pole of the season, it also brings him one step closer to breaking his 20-race winless streak. His last win of the season was  June 2 at Pocono.

Busch was the only driver to qualify above 140 mph, with an effort of 140.116 mph around the 1-mile oval. He goes for the season sweep at ISM Raceway on Sunday, having also won the spring race there.

“Hopefully today bodes well for tomorrow,” Busch told NBCSN. “Overall, proud to start up front. This is a very important race and very important for track position and such. Hopefully it’s good for tomorrow.”

Busch led a Joe Gibbs Racing onslaught that saw all four of its drivers qualify in the top nine.

Busch and Joey Logano are the two drivers above the playoff cutline heading into Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. have already qualified for next week’s championship race in Miami by virtue of wins.

Logano will start alongside Busch on the front row after a qualifying lap of 139.752 mph.

“Hopefully we can keep him behind us and not allow him to pass us and we can go out there, block their air and keep the track position we need to keep,” Busch said of Logano.

All of the remaining playoff drivers wound up qualifying in the top 10. I

Kyle Larson ‘not mad at Bubba’ but surprised at severity of penalty

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 2:24 PM EST
The man who complained the most about Bubba Wallace’s intentional spin last week at Texas Motor Speedway also wound up being one of the most surprised at NASCAR’s decision Saturday to fine Wallace $50,000 and 50 driver points.

“Yeah, that was really strong, probably stronger than I thought it might be,” Kyle Larson said Saturday on NASCAR America. “You hate to see NASCAR be put into a spot to make a call like that. But we’re told to give 100 percent and I don’t know if intentionally bringing out a caution is 100 percent.

“I say that, I’ve done it, we’ve all done it. Like Bubba mentioned, he’s racing for himself out there. I understand. It’s not like I’m mad at Bubba Wallace, I’m just mad that an intentional spin caused a caution which affected my race and others. There was other guys that had a good shot at a win or good finish that were affected by it.”

Larson said NASCAR’s decision to penalize Wallace will give other drivers pause if they find themselves in similar positions and contemplate intentional spins during the course of a race to bring out a caution.

“It definitely sends a message to us drivers that if you do it, this is what could happen,” Larson said. “I think we all noticed that and probably with my luck, I’ll get a flat and have to make that decision. NASCAR is always in a tough spot on things like that.”

Larson vigorously complained after the race at Texas that Wallace had spun intentionally to bring out the caution. In so doing, it impacted Larson’s track position, putting him a lap down and leaving him with a 12th-place finish rather than possibly ending up with a top-five finish.

Larson backed up his statements Friday at Phoenix when he said that data taken from Wallace’s car backed up his contention that Wallace’s pin was indeed intentional.

“If the race plays out the way it should have, I would have had obviously a better chance to win,” Larson said. “At the time, I knew I didn’t need Harvick to have a good day or win.

”So when the caution came out and I did the wave around and looked up, Harvick is lined up third, I’m like ‘this is not good.’ It just went as badly as it probably could have for us.

“So that’s why I was so frustrated. It’s just everything that I didn’t need happen, happened. If Harvick doesn’t win and I end up in the top five, I’m within two points, probably, or less from making it into the final round. Now I’m 23 (points back). We need a great day or win, so we’ll see what we can do.”

Christopher Bell keeps it perfect: takes Xfinity pole in Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 1:47 PM EST
Christopher Bell continued his thus far perfect weekend Saturday, capturing the pole for this afternoon’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 Xfinity Series playoff race (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC) at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Bell’s pole – his sixth of the season (a career high) – added to Friday’s accomplishments of being fastest in both Xfinity Series practice sessions. In addition, Bell is the defending winner of this race from last fall.

Now all that’s left to cap off the perfect weekend is to win this afternoon’s race.

Bell took today’s pole with a speed of 132.450 mph. Cole Custer will start alongside Bell on the front row after posting a qualifying speed of 132.100 mph. Bell and Custer were the only drivers to post speeds above 132 mph during the qualifying session.

Third through 10th were Chase Briscoe (131.786 mph), Tyler Reddick (131.733), Justin Allgaier (131.641), Zane Smith (131.162), Austin Cindric (131.014), Brandon Jones (130.762), Michael Annett (130.653) and Jeremy Clements (130.458).

Bell is going for his ninth win of the season in a race that will determine the four finalists who will compete for the championship a week from now in Miami.

Dale Jarrett’s advice to Bubba Wallace on spin: ‘Keep your mouth shut’

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
6 Comments

NASCAR Hall of Famer and NASCAR on NBC Sports analyst Dale Jarrett didn’t mince words when asked his thoughts on Bubba Wallace being fined $50,000 and docked 50 driver points after admitting he spun to bring out a caution during last Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Texas:

“So what is my advice, what do I take away from that? Keep your mouth shut,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett gave his opinion during NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying broadcast on NBCSN.

Wallace admitted Friday during an interview with NBC Sports at ISM Raceway that he intentionally spun to bring out the caution.

“I learned from Brad (Keselowski) and Joey (Logano),” Wallace told NBC Sports. Wallace’s spin was criticized by Kyle Larson, whose track position was impacted by the caution.

When asked if he was worried about repercussions from NASCAR, Wallace added, “Until they do anything, no. I’m not the only one to do it. I’m racing for myself. Not for (Kyle) Larson. Not for Chevrolet at that moment. For myself and going multiple laps down.”

To that, Jarrett gave Wallace some advice.

“Don’t tell everybody what’s in your mind,” Jarrett said. “There’s only one person that knows that. So I’m not telling anybody to go lie, I’m just saying to keep your mouth shut. You’re the only person that knows exactly what happened and this was the case last week at Texas.

“I will say this much, even when he spun out to bring out the caution, as he said he did, he didn’t keep it off the wall. He actually hit the wall. It was detrimental in many ways. I don’t think NASCAR could have and would have done anything – we went all week and they didn’t do anything. So, just don’t admit what you did, just go on with it and have everybody wonder about that.

So, just don’t admit what you did, just go on with it and have everybody wonder about that.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about drivers doing this and that. It’s something that’s gone on since the beginning of this sport and will continue to go on. You can take situations and put NASCAR in that position if you want to. Sometimes you might like their decision and what they come up with and other times you might not.

“But if you feel it’s worth the risk and gamble to put them in that position, to me, what they told everybody is whatever you do, whether it was intentional or not, keep your mouth shut about it.”

