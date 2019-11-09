Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results, points after Xfinity race at ISM Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 7:47 PM EST
There is now one race remaining in the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — and it’s the biggest one yet, as it will determine who the champion will be.

Let’s look back at Saturday’s penultimate race of the Xfinity playoffs and how the results and standings impacted what will take place a week from now in the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

RESULTS:

Justin Allgaier just supersized the so-called “Big Three.”

With his win Saturday at ISM Raceway, Allgaier joins the Xfinity Series’ Big three – Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and defending series champ Tyler Reddick – in next Saturday’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In addition to Allgaier’s win, Custer finished second and Reddick was third in Saturday’s race.

Bell, meanwhile, dominated the first two stages, leading 89 of the first 90 laps, before he was penalized for speeding on pit road, sending him to the back of the lead lap. Then, on Lap 117, Bell suffered a solo spin that brought out the caution. He wound up finishing a distant 16th.

Click here for race results.

POINTS:

As for the reseeded results, the now “Big Four” all head to Miami tied at 4,000 points apiece. They won’t have to worry about stage points in that race. Rather, the game plan is simple: the driver who finishes above the other three will emerge as the champion.

As for the four drivers who failed to advance to the Miami championship-deciding season finale, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe are both tied for fifth place with 2,252 points apiece, while Michael Annett is eighth (2,210 Points) and Noah Gragson is ninth (2,208 points). Sandwiched in-between in seventh place (2,212 points) is John Hunter Nemechek, while Brandon Jones rounds out the top 10 with 2,173 points).

Click here for updated/reseeded standings.

Justin Allgaier wins, advances to Xfinity championship race

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 5:50 PM EST
All season long, Justin Allgaier wanted a win, needed a win – and finally he got the win he coveted in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at ISM Raceway.

One season after winning a career-best five races, Allgaier and his No. 7 JR Motorsports team notched their first checkered flag of 2019 and it was huge, moving him into next week’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Allgaier led 85 laps and joins Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick in the title race.

“It’s just incredible, man,” Allgaier told NBC Sports. “To do what we’ve done all year, to have the speed that we’ve had but not been able to pull it off has been disappointing, but these guys have rallied behind it. We said when we came here that we needed a win to get to Homestead and we got it.

“Not only is it a chance for the championship but to get the momentum from a win. That’s special. The weight on your shoulder, you can’t even begin to describe it.”

Added Reddick, defending Xfinity Series champion: “When I heard we were one lap to the good (on fuel), we figured where we’re at, might as well just be smart. We could win a race or we could run out of gas and not go to Homestead. We didn’t lose sight of what’s important.”

Chase Briscoe, Michael Annett, Austin Cindric and Noah Gragson were eliminated from the playoffs.

“I don’t want this one race or whole round to define who we are,” Briscoe told NBC. “We proved especially the last half of the season we’re capable to being that fourth guy, just didn’t get it done.”

The top 10 finishers in Saturday’s win were Allgaier, Custer, Reddick, John Hunter Nemechek, Zane Smith, Cindric, Justin Haley, Briscoe, Annett and Gragson.

Click here for race results.

Click here for updated/reseeded standings.

Bell looked like he would seal a perfect weekend with a win. He was fastest in both of Friday’s practices and started Saturday’s race from the pole. He dominated the first two stages of Saturday’s race, leading all but one of the first 90 laps.

But Bell, who won this race last fall, was caught speeding on pit road at the end of Stage 2 and was sent to the back. While he started making progress, he spun after a tire went down on Lap 117 of the 200-lap race and finished 16th.

“I don’t think we could have beat the 20 today, but when he made that mistake, we capitalized on it and that’s what it’s all about,” Allgaier said of Bell.

Stage 1 winner: Christopher Bell (21st stage win of season)

Stage 2 winner: Christopher Bell (22nd stage win of season)

Who else had a good race: Give credit to John Hunter Nemechek and Zane Smith for their fourth- and fifth-place runs, respectively.

Who had a bad race: It’s a rarity that Bell has a bad run, but finishing 16th was definitely not the finish he wanted. But two things that were self-inflicted (speeding on pit road and a spin) sealed his bid to cap off what had been up to the end of Stage 2, a perfect weekend.

Notable: At 33, Allgaier has age and experience going for him heading to Miami. His other three rivals are all under 25: Bell is 24, Reddick 23 and Custer 21.

What’s next: The season-ending Xfinity Series championship race takes place next Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Starting lineup for Cup Series playoff race at ISM Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
Playoff contender Kyle Busch and Joey Logano will start on the front row Sunday at ISM Raceway as they look to cement their place in next week’s Cup championship race.

Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. are already locked into the Miami championship race. Two spots remain.

Busch and Logano enter Sunday’s race above the cutline, while Denny Hamlin (-20), Kyle Larson (-23), Ryan Blaney (-23) and Chase Elliott (-78) hope they can overtake Busch and/or Logano to put themselves into the Miami mix.

Of the six drivers still seeking a spot at Miami, a win would be great and clinch their position. But only Elliott is in a must-win situation; the other five drivers all have the potential of pointing their way into the title race.

Sunday’s race will be televised on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Kyle Busch earns first Cup pole of season for key Phoenix race

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 3:08 PM EST
Qualifying appeared to be a leisurely and easy Saturday drive for Kyle Busch, who won the pole for Sunday’s penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup playoffs at ISM Raceway.

It couldn’t have come at a better time, as it not only was Busch’s first Cup pole of the season, it also brings him one step closer to breaking his 20-race winless streak. His last win of the season was  June 2 at Pocono.

Busch was the only driver to qualify above 140 mph, with an effort of 140.116 mph around the 1-mile oval. He goes for the season sweep at ISM Raceway on Sunday, having also won the spring race there.

“Hopefully today bodes well for tomorrow,” Busch told NBCSN. “Overall, proud to start up front. This is a very important race and very important for track position and such. Hopefully it’s good for tomorrow.”

Busch led a Joe Gibbs Racing onslaught that saw all four of its drivers qualify in the top nine.

Busch and Joey Logano are the two drivers above the playoff cutline heading into Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. have already qualified for next week’s championship race in Miami by virtue of wins.

Logano will start alongside Busch on the front row after a qualifying lap of 139.752 mph.

“Hopefully we can keep him behind us and not allow him to pass us and we can go out there, block their air and keep the track position we need to keep,” Busch said of Logano.

All of the remaining playoff drivers wound up qualifying in the top 10. I

Click here for full qualifying results.

Kyle Larson ‘not mad at Bubba’ but surprised at severity of penalty

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 2:24 PM EST
2 Comments

The man who complained the most about Bubba Wallace’s intentional spin last week at Texas Motor Speedway also wound up being one of the most surprised at NASCAR’s decision Saturday to fine Wallace $50,000 and 50 driver points.

“Yeah, that was really strong, probably stronger than I thought it might be,” Kyle Larson said Saturday on NASCAR America. “You hate to see NASCAR be put into a spot to make a call like that. But we’re told to give 100 percent and I don’t know if intentionally bringing out a caution is 100 percent.

“I say that, I’ve done it, we’ve all done it. Like Bubba mentioned, he’s racing for himself out there. I understand. It’s not like I’m mad at Bubba Wallace, I’m just mad that an intentional spin caused a caution which affected my race and others. There was other guys that had a good shot at a win or good finish that were affected by it.”

Larson said NASCAR’s decision to penalize Wallace will give other drivers pause if they find themselves in similar positions and contemplate intentional spins during the course of a race to bring out a caution.

“It definitely sends a message to us drivers that if you do it, this is what could happen,” Larson said. “I think we all noticed that and probably with my luck, I’ll get a flat and have to make that decision. NASCAR is always in a tough spot on things like that.”

Larson vigorously complained after the race at Texas that Wallace had spun intentionally to bring out the caution. In so doing, it impacted Larson’s track position, putting him a lap down and leaving him with a 12th-place finish rather than possibly ending up with a top-five finish.

Larson backed up his statements Friday at Phoenix when he said that data taken from Wallace’s car backed up his contention that Wallace’s pin was indeed intentional.

“If the race plays out the way it should have, I would have had obviously a better chance to win,” Larson said. “At the time, I knew I didn’t need Harvick to have a good day or win.

”So when the caution came out and I did the wave around and looked up, Harvick is lined up third, I’m like ‘this is not good.’ It just went as badly as it probably could have for us.

“So that’s why I was so frustrated. It’s just everything that I didn’t need happen, happened. If Harvick doesn’t win and I end up in the top five, I’m within two points, probably, or less from making it into the final round. Now I’m 23 (points back). We need a great day or win, so we’ll see what we can do.”

