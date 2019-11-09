Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR penalized Bubba Wallace for admission of spin

By Dustin LongNov 9, 2019, 1:01 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. — NASCAR penalized Bubba Wallace for intentionally spinning six days after he did so because of an admission to NBC Sports rather than data that Kyle Larson said clearly showed that Wallace spun on purpose after having a flat tire.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president for competition, said Saturday that Wallace was fined $50,000 and docked 50 points after he admitted in an interview with NBC Sports that he intentionally spun last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

“There can be a lot of accusations, but to be completely positive that’s what happened only happened when he raised his hand and said ‘I did it,’ “ Miller said. “That was full admission of something that has been abuzz in the garage and in the media.”

Miller questioned those who say that data, including throttle and steering traces that are available to all teams, clearly showed Wallace spun intentionally after he had a flat tire.

“I would dispute that the data clearly shows it,” Miller said. “We don’t have a lot of data comparison of a guy trying to drive a car with a flat tire. So we’ve looked at all that. We don’t really feel like it’s as straightforward as some of the others do as far as the data showing definitively that he did it on purpose.

“We’ve all watched the cars drive down the straightaway with a flat tire weaving all over the place. So for us, to make a definitive call that a guy spun out on purpose when he can barely keep his car going straight is a big call. And it’s a judgment call. And it’s a call that we would like to not have to be able to make. So hopefully they can know the possibility of this happening is out there if it’s very blatant and that they don’t do it.”

Asked about his spin, Wallace told NBC Sports on Friday night: “I learned from Brad (Keselowski) and Joey (Logano).”

Asked if he was worried about any repercussions, Wallace told NBC Sports: “Until they do anything, no. I’m not the only one to do it. I’m racing for myself. Not for Larson. Not for Chevrolet at that moment. For myself and going multiple laps down.”

Kyle Larson ‘not mad at Bubba’ but surprised at severity of penalty

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 2:24 PM EST
The man who complained the most about Bubba Wallace’s intentional spin last week at Texas also wound up being one of the most surprised at NASCAR’s decision Saturday to fine Wallace $50,000 and lose 50 driver points.

“Yeah, that was really strong, probably stronger than I thought it might be,” Kyle Larson said during an episode of NASCAR America Saturday on NBCSN. “You hate to see NASCAR be put into a spot to make a call like that. But we’re told to give 100 percent and I don’t know if intentionally bringing out a caution is 100 percent.

“I say that, I’ve done it, we’ve all done it. Like Bubba mentioned, he’s racing for himself out there. I understand. It’s not like I’m mad at Bubba Wallace, I’m just mad that an intentional spin caused a caution which affected my race and others. There was other guys that had a good shot at a win or good finish that were affected by it.”

Larson said NASCAR’s decision to penalize Wallace will give other drivers pause if they find themselves in similar positions and contemplate intentional spins during the course of a race to bring out a caution.

“It definitely sends a message to us drivers that if you do it, this is what could happen,” Larson said. “I think we all noticed that and probably with my luck, I’ll get a flat and have to make that decision. NASCAR is always in a tough spot on things like that.”

Larson vigorously complained after the race at Texas that Wallace had spun intentionally to bring out the caution. In so doing, it impacted Larson’s track position, putting him a lap down and leaving him with a 12th place finish rather than potentially remaining on the lead lap and possibly ending up with a top five finish.

Larson further backed up his statements Friday at Phoenix when he told NBC that data taken from Wallace’s car backed up his contention that Wallace’s pin was indeed intentional.

“If the race plays out the way it should have, I would have had obviously a better chance to win,” Larson said. “At the time, I knew I didn’t need Harvick to have a good day or win.

”So when the caution came out and I did the wave around and looked up, Harvick is lined up third, I’m like ‘this is not good.’ It just went as badly as it probably could have for us.

“So that’s why I was so frustrated. It’s just everything that I didn’t need happen, happened. If Harvick doesn’t win and I end up in the top five, I’m within two points, probably, or less from making it into the final round. Now I’m 23 (points back). We need a great day or win, so we’ll see what we can do.”

Christopher Bell keeps it perfect: takes Xfinity pole in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 1:47 PM EST
Christopher Bell continued his thus far perfect weekend Saturday, capturing the pole for this afternoon’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 Xfinity Series playoff race (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC) at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Bell’s pole – his sixth of the season (a career high) – added to Friday’s accomplishments of being fastest in both Xfinity Series practice sessions. In addition, Bell is the defending winner of this race from last fall.

Now all that’s left to cap off the perfect weekend is to win this afternoon’s race.

Bell took today’s pole with a speed of 132.450 mph. Cole Custer will start alongside Bell on the front row after posting a qualifying speed of 132.100 mph. Bell and Custer were the only drivers to post speeds above 132 mph during the qualifying session.

Third through 10th were Chase Briscoe (131.786 mph), Tyler Reddick (131.733), Justin Allgaier (131.641), Zane Smith (131.162), Austin Cindric (131.014), Brandon Jones (130.762), Michael Annett (130.653) and Jeremy Clements (130.458).

Bell is going for his ninth win of the season in a race that will determine the four finalists who will compete for the championship a week from now in Miami.

Click here for full qualifying results.

Dale Jarrett’s advice to Bubba Wallace on spin: ‘Keep your mouth shut’

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 9, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
NASCAR Hall of Famer and NASCAR on NBC Sports analyst Dale Jarrett didn’t mince words when asked his thoughts on Bubba Wallace being fined $50,000 and docked 50 driver points after admitting he spun to bring out a caution during last Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Texas:

“So what is my advice, what do I take away from that? Keep your mouth shut,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett gave his opinion during NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying broadcast on NBCSN.

Wallace admitted Friday during an interview with NBC Sports at ISM Raceway that he intentionally spun to bring out the caution.

“I learned from Brad (Keselowski) and Joey (Logano),” Wallace told NBC Sports. Wallace’s spin was criticized by Kyle Larson, whose track position was impacted by the caution.

When asked if he was worried about repercussions from NASCAR, Wallace added, “Until they do anything, no. I’m not the only one to do it. I’m racing for myself. Not for (Kyle) Larson. Not for Chevrolet at that moment. For myself and going multiple laps down.”

To that, Jarrett gave Wallace some advice.

“Don’t tell everybody what’s in your mind,” Jarrett said. “There’s only one person that knows that. So I’m not telling anybody to go lie, I’m just saying to keep your mouth shut. You’re the only person that knows exactly what happened and this was the case last week at Texas.

“I will say this much, even when he spun out to bring out the caution, as he said he did, he didn’t keep it off the wall. He actually hit the wall. It was detrimental in many ways. I don’t think NASCAR could have and would have done anything – we went all week and they didn’t do anything. So, just don’t admit what you did, just go on with it and have everybody wonder about that.

So, just don’t admit what you did, just go on with it and have everybody wonder about that.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about drivers doing this and that. It’s something that’s gone on since the beginning of this sport and will continue to go on. You can take situations and put NASCAR in that position if you want to. Sometimes you might like their decision and what they come up with and other times you might not.

“But if you feel it’s worth the risk and gamble to put them in that position, to me, what they told everybody is whatever you do, whether it was intentional or not, keep your mouth shut about it.”

NASCAR fines Bubba Wallace $50,000 for intentionally spinning at Texas

By Dustin LongNov 9, 2019, 11:46 AM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. – NASCAR fined Bubba Wallace $50,000 and docked him 50 points Saturday, a day after he told NBC Sports of his intentional spin last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway: “I’m not the only one to do it.”

NASCAR cited Wallace for violating Section 12.1.a General Procedures, Section 12.8 NASCAR Member Conduct, Section 12.8.1 Member Conduct Guidelines and Section 10.8 In-Race Violations.

MORE: NASCAR penalized Bubba Wallace for admission of spin

MORE: NBC analyst Dale Jarrett says drivers should not admit to spinning on purpose

The NASCAR Rule Book states in Section 10.8 that officials can impose a penalty for “intentionally causing or attempt to cause a caution period.”

Section 12.1.a of the Rule Book states: “NASCAR membership is a privilege. With that privilege comes certain benefits, responsibilities and obligations. Correct and proper conduct, both on and off the race track, is part of a Member’s responsibilities. A Member’s actions can reflect upon the sport as a whole and on other NASCAR Members. Ideally, NASCAR Members are role models for the many fans who follow this sport, regardless of the type of license a Member may hold, or the specific Series in which a Member may participate. Therefore, NASCAR views a Member’s conduct, both on and off the race track, which might constitute a behavioral Rules violation under this Rule Book with great importance.”

Richard Petty Motorsports issued a statement Saturday morning.

“Our team met with NASCAR officials this morning to discuss Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s post-practice comments on Friday, November 8, concerning an on-track incident which occurred at the Texas Motor Speedway,” Philippe Lopez, Richard Petty Motorsports director of competition, said. “We fully understand NASCAR’s position and expectations of its competitors. NASCAR has a difficult job officiating race events and we do not need to make the task more challenging. Wallace will not appeal the penalty, and will direct his immediate focus to this weekend’s event at the ISM Raceway.”

Kyle Larson was upset after the Texas race because Wallace’s spin came in the middle of green-flag pit stops and put Larson, who had already pitted, down a lap. Larson had been running in the top five before and finished 12th.

Larson said Friday at ISM Raceway that data available to all teams showed Wallace intentionally spun after having a flat tire.

Informed of Larson’s comments, Wallace told NBC Sports:

“I learned from Brad (Keselowski) and Joey (Logano).”

Asked if he was worried about any repercussions, Wallace told NBC Sports: “Until they do anything, no. I’m not the only one to do it. I’m racing for myself. Not for Larson. Not for Chevrolet at that moment. For myself and going multiple laps down.”

NASCAR’s Scott Miller is scheduled to meet with the media later today to discuss the penalty.