Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin says 2019 is a success regardless of a Cup championship

By Nate RyanNov 8, 2019, 8:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

AVONDALE, Ariz. – If one of the best seasons of his Cup career ends without a trip to the championship round, Denny Hamlin says he’ll have peace and some good company.

“You adjust your expectations,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said Friday at ISM Raceway, two days ahead of the race that will determine if he will run for a title in the Nov. 17 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. “No matter what, I will not consider this year any sort of a failure. We, as Mark Martin would say, just didn’t score enough points. We had a great year, we won races, we led more laps than we have in a long time and more top fives than anybody in the series.

“It’s been a really good year and I’m just not going to let the outcome of this weekend, or last weekend, decide whether it’s a good season or not. I think you have to adjust to that. Because in a one-race, winner-take-all (format) or a three-race round – anything can happen, and it did for us.”

After crashing and finishing 28th at Texas Motor Speedway in the middle race of the Round of 8, Hamlin is 20 points behind Joey Logano for the fourth and final transfer spot to the championship round despite a career year.

The No. 11 Toyota driver has five victories (his most since 2012) and career bests in top fives (18) and average finish (9.7) in his first year with crew chief Chris Gabehart.

During his 14 seasons in Cup, the championship structure has been altered by stages, playoff points and points resets, which apparently provides some solace.

“I believe Brad (Keselowski) was talking how he values wins over championships because winning the race never has changed based on the championship format that has been changed so many different times,” Hamlin said. “We’ve seen, ‘Well, if the format was this, I’d have three championships.’ We all play by the same rules, we know what they are, and we know what the format is, but it doesn’t always work out for you.”

With 36 career victories in Cup and playoff appearances in every season except 2013 (when he missed four races with broken back), Hamlin is regarded as the best active driver without a championship.

The same tag long was applied to Martin, who was elected to the Hall of Fame three years ago as a five-time runner-up in the points standings with 40 Cup wins.

Hamlin, who turns 39 on Nov. 18, said he’d be OK with being known as the Mark Martin of his generation.

“I think Mark Martin said it best, ‘You can still be respected and still have a really successful career without winning a championship,’” Hamlin said. “I read that he thinks about now that he’s 60 years old, he looks back and thinks would a championship make any difference in my life right now? He says, ‘No, it wouldn’t.’

“I’m at that point. I don’t feel like I have anything to prove. I know what I’m capable of, I think my competitors know what I’m capable of and I appreciate all the love the media has given me over the last two, three weeks. It’s been incredible. Probably not all of it deserved, but I also think we have to give some love to the other competitors as well. Everyone is looking at is the 11 gonna win? Well, I think equally (Ryan Blaney) and (Kyle Larson).

“They all have an equal chance we have to give them the due respect as well. I’ll do the best I can and see what the outlook can be.”

The outlook seemed good Friday at the 1-mile oval for Hamlin, who was second in the first practice and had the fastest 10-lap average in the final session. He still will need to qualify well for Sunday’s race, which he labeled as “my Homestead right now. I’ve got to perform at a high level and have a fast car to compete.”

If he comes up short, Hamlin said it still has been a successful year on and off the track.

“I’ve grown this year, no doubt about it,” he said. “I’ve had major life changes this year. I’ve had to grow. I’ve had to change. It’s helped on-track things, to be honest.

“If the year is over after this weekend, I can’t wait to go back to the racetrack in 2020. It was so much fun racing this year and having a shot to win every single weekend. It was just a pleasure. Although I really want to win, it’s not as much for me as my team. They are so first class and have given me fast cars every week. That’s all I can ask for.”

Kyle Larson says data shows Bubba Wallace spun intentionally at Texas

By Dustin LongNov 8, 2019, 8:14 PM EST
1 Comment

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Larson said his team examined data from Bubba Wallace’s car and had no doubt Wallace spun intentionally to cause a caution after suffering a flat tire last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Wallace’s flat and spin came in the middle of a green-flag pit cycle and impacted Larson’s race. Larson was running in the top five before he pitted shortly. Wallace spun a couple of laps later and trapped Larson a lap down. Larson finished 12th and enters Sunday’s event at ISM Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) 23 points out of the final transfer spot for next weekend’s championship race.

Teams have the ability to examine each other’s throttle traces and steering and other aspects with shared data.

“We looked at Bubba’s data the next day,” Larson said Friday at ISM Raceway. “You could definitely see, because we have SMT where you have the digital car, you could see him like swerving, he turns right and at the same time he turns left and stabs the throttle and spins out. It’s whatever at this point.”

Asked about his spin, Wallace told NBC Sports: “I learned from Brad (Keselowski) and Joey (Logano).”

Asked if he was worried about any repercussions, Wallace told NBC Sports: “Until they do anything, no. I’m not the only one to do it. I’m racing for myself. Not for Larson. Not for Chevrolet at that moment. For myself and going multiple laps down.”

Larson was upset after the Texas race and called for NASCAR to take action. Asked if he still believes NASCAR should take action, Larson said Friday:

“I’m just a driver, so I don’t really know exactly what the proper thing is, whether it is a penalty or a fine or what. (NASCAR is) good at coming up with that stuff.

“(Intentionally causing a caution) affects the race. It saves them, but it could hurt guys. Sometimes you end up on the right side of it and whatnot, but last week we didn’t, so that’s obviously why I was upset. We’ve all done it. I’ve done it. I got penalized a lap and still was able to recover and win (2016 Eldora Truck race). We’ve all done it. It can affect the race.”

Questions have been raised the past two weeks about drivers intentionally causing a caution by either staying out while having a flat tire or spinning in either the Cup or Xfinity playoff races. More scrutiny has been paid to what some drivers have said is a common occurrence because of the impact in the playoff race.

In the driver/crew chief meeting before Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck race, series director Brad Moran told competitors: ”Let’s keep in mind, playoff, cutoff race. Make good decisions. Let’s put on a great show for our fans.”

The concern among competitors is if NASCAR begins to make judgment calls on what is a legitimate spin or caution and what isn’t.

“I would say the more NASCAR is in a position to make tough calls like that, the worse it is,” Chase Elliott said Friday. “That’s such a tough thing and it’s such a tough call. I don’t know how you would ever get that right.”

Said Kyle Busch on Friday: “When people have flat tires and are spinning out and drawing cautions, you can’t penalize one and then not everybody else. So they better be careful.”

If NASCAR won’t make the call, then what?

“I don’t know who else is going to take care of it,” Martin Truex Jr. said. “It’s been getting pretty popular to have a flat tire and spin out on purpose. I don’t know, it’s definitely not good. It could affect the championship race. If last week were Homestead, a lot of people would be pretty upset. I’m not sure how to handle it. I don’t run the sport, NASCAR is pretty good at doing that. It’s definitely frustrating when you’re out there leading or doing something good and it could potentially ruin your day by the caution coming out at the wrong time.”

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR can rule on such matters.

“I think they can use judgment on that for sure,” he said Friday. “A lot of us have gotten penalties by intentionally causing cautions in the past, so I’d say it should be no different now.”

Hamlin was penalized two laps for stopping on course with a flat tire to cause a caution in the 2008 spring Richmond race. Once the caution waved, Hamlin took off.

As for Wallace, Larson said he had not talked with the Richard Petty Motorsports driver this week but didn’t indicate a need to do so. 

“It’s really not an issue with him personally,” Larson said Friday of Wallace. “It is what it is. Afterwards you can be mad, but I’m still 23 points down. It doesn’t matter. We’ve got to go out here and have a good weekend and try to score a lot of points and try to get a win also.”

Earlier this week, Hamlin said: “Bubba’s (spin) this weekend was pretty obvious and obviously it hurt some people and helped others. He’s just following in everyone else’s footsteps. It’s been going on for a long time.”

Some also have questioned Joey Logano’s spin at Martinsville after he had a flat tire. Logano has denied he intentionally spun.

“At Martinsville, I had a flat tire,” Logano said Friday, repeating what he said last weekend at Texas. “Trying not to crash. Trying not to hit anything. Trying not to have your quarters torn up. Trying to live to race another day basically.”

Larson defended Logano.

“I know people have said that Joey spun out on purpose at Martinsville,” Larson said. “I don’t think he did. The tires are different there. You don’t have an inner liner like you do at Texas. It’s much easier to run on a flat at Texas than Martinsville. I don’t know if he spun out on purpose there.”

Chase Elliott is fastest in final Cup practice at ISM Raceway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 8, 2019, 8:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chase Elliott isn’t going down without a fight.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who is in a must-win situation in Sunday’s penultimate Cup playoff race if he hopes to advance to next week’s championship race in Miami, proved something in Friday’s final practice of the weekend:

His Chevrolet Camaro has speed — and lots of it.

Elliott was the only driver to exceed 138 mph, clocking a field-best speed of 138.627 mph in the last practice, more than 1 mph faster than second-fastest Ryan Blaney (137.208 mph).

Seven of the eight remaining championship contenders were in the top 10 speed-wise in the final session.

Kevin Harvick (136.913 mph) was third-fastest, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (136.820), non-playoff driver Aric Almirola (136.121), Joey Logano (136.024), non-playoff drivers Alex Bowman (136.581) and Matt DiBenedetto (135.941), Denny Hamlin (135.921) and Kyle Busch (135.619).

The only playoff driver outside the top 10 was Kyle Larson (135.343), who was 11th-fastest.

Qualifying for Sunday’s Bluegreen Vacations 500 takes place Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET (televised on NBCSN). Sunday’s race will start at 2:30 p.m. ET and be televised on NBC.

Click here for the full practice results.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Austin Hill takes pole for tonight’s Truck race at ISM Raceway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 8, 2019, 6:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Austin Hill bumped Stewart Friesen late in qualifying to take the pole for tonight’s Lucas Oil 150 Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at ISM Raceway in suburban Phoenix.

Hill took the pole with a speed of 133.230 mph. Friesen will start alongside Hill on the front row with a qualifying run of 133.126 mph.

“I tried to hit my marks as best as I could,” Hill told FS1. “I didn’t think it was a great lap. … That’s the best it finished all day. Now we’re starting on the pole. Now we just have to go and finish this thing off.”

Hill and Friesen were the only drivers to exceed 133 mph in the session.

Qualifying third through 10th in the 34-truck field were Sheldon Creed (132.989 mph), Ben Rhodes (132.949), Ty Majeski (132.876), Chandler Smith (132.836), Brandon Jones (132.738), Grant Enfinger (132.704), Todd Gilliland (132.694) and Matt Crafton (132.528).

One incident of note occurred to the No 18 Toyota Tundra of Harrison Burton. He was unable to get his truck started to make a qualifying attempt and, as a result, will start tonight’s race from the back of the field.

Tonight’s race will take the green flag shortly after 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.

Click here for the full qualifying results.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Voting for Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award opens

The NASCAR Foundation
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 8, 2019, 5:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

The four finalists for The NASCAR Foundation’s Ninth Annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award were announced Friday.

In conjunction, a nearly month-long fan vote to determine the award winner is also now open, it was announced during a press conference at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

The award, which honors the Foundation’s late founder and chairwoman, is given to a “NASCAR fan who has done exceptional volunteer work on behalf of children in their community,” according to the media release.

Fan voting runs through 5 p.m. ET on December 3.

Fans can learn more as well as vote at NASCARfoundation.org/Award. The nominee who earns the most fan votes will receive $100,000 that will be donated to the charity they represent. The other three finalists will receive $25,000 apiece for their respective charities.

The award winner will be revealed Dec. 5 during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center in Nashville.

Here are the four finalists:

* Bob Behounek of Berwyn, Illinois, a NASCAR fan for 56 years representing Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. Behounek, an artist, has volunteered for 13 years, raising funds to help families of hospitalized children with housing needs during extended hospital stays.

* Angela Hamby of Locust, North Carolina, a 40-year NASCAR fan representing the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte. She has volunteered for 12 years as head nurse for Camp Horizon, which serves children with Down syndrome.

* Todd Smith of Perris, California, a NASCAR fan since 2007 (when he attended his first race at Auto Club Speedway) who represents Fuel for Success, a national organization founded by Smith. He has volunteered for 12 years, introducing at-risk students to NASCAR while fostering better relationships between students and police officers.

* Joe Vaughn of Woodruff, South Carolina, a NASCAR fan of 45 years representing Project HOPE Foundation of Greenville, South Carolina. Vaughn is the chairman of Project HOPE, which serves children with autism.

“Avid NASCAR fans; that’s the best way to begin when describing this year’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award finalists,” said The NASCAR Foundation Chairman Mike Helton. “Each one represents what Betty Jane France stood for and what she wanted this award to be: a recognition of people who love our sport but also love the charities they are passionate about.

“These finalists are folks who root for their favorite drivers on race day but every day – 365 days a year – they’re out there rooting for the children in their community, working hard to better children’s lives. This year’s group of finalists is exceptional. Picking one to vote for will be tough for our fans.”

In the nearly one decade that has transpired since the award’s inception, The NASCAR Foundation “has impacted the lives of more than 300,000 children by providing nearly $1.5 million in contributions to charities represented by finalists for the award.

Overall, The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated more than $34 million to reach more than one million children.

To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award and the 2019 finalists, visit NASCARfoundation.org/Award.