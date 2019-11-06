Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick moves Martin Truex Jr. aside

By NBC Sports StaffNov 6, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Texas winner Kevin Harvick takes over the No. 1 spot in this week’s NBC Sports Power Rankings, while last week’s leader, Martin Truex Jr., slips to a close second.

Denny Hamlin, who was No. 2 last week, had a rough go at Texas but still wound up No. 7 in this week’s rankings, as voted upon by NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers.

The biggest gainer is Kyle Busch (10th last week to fourth this week), while William Byron fell the furthest, dropping from No. 3 last week to being unranked in this week’s poll.

Both Harvick and Truex are locked into next week’s championship race at Miami, while the other two finalists will be determined Sunday at ISC Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Here’s this week’s Power Rankings:

1. Kevin Harvick (39 points): The sly smile is back and so is the speed in his car. That’s a potent combination for Miami. Last week: Fifth.

2. Martin Truex Jr. (36 points): Doesn’t have to focus on anything other than Miami, but still managed a strong finish at Texas. Looks to finish the Round of 8 strong at Phoenix for extra momentum heading into the championship finale. Last week: First.

3. Joey Logano (28 points): After what he called several “blue-collar days,” Logano finally scored a top-five finish in the playoffs. But he’s in a precarious position heading to Phoenix if he hopes to defend last year’s championship. Last week: Sixth.

4. Kyle Busch (27 points): Is in a tenuous position where he could be the regular season champion and still fall short of qualifying for the championship race. Last week: 10th.

5. Ryan Blaney (20 points): Needed an even better finish at Texas, but took what he could get. Needs to win at Phoenix if he hopes to make it to Miami for the first time in his career. A top-five finish likely won’t be enough.  Last week: Fourth.

6. Kyle Larson (15 points): He has the ability to win at Phoenix, but he’s essentially in the same boat as Blaney and Chase Elliott. Last week: Eighth (tied).

7. Denny Hamlin (13 points): He has one win and five top-five finishes in the playoffs and that might not be enough for him to have a chance at the championship. The playoffs can be cruel. Last week: Second.

8. Aric Almirola (11 points): Was a part of Stewart-Haas Racing’s 1-2-3 finish at Texas. Last week: Unranked.

9. Kurt Busch (10 points): When the final chapter of this season is written, Busch will likely be the winner of the “What Might Have Been” award. Just a few races here or there and he could be in the middle of the championship hunt. Showed at Texas that he’s not giving up.  Last week: Eighth (tied).

10. Daniel Suarez (9 points): Still doesn’t have his deal locked up for 2020. That has to be wearing on his mind somewhat. Even so, Texas finish proved he deserves to stay at SHR. Last week: Unranked.

Others receiving votes: Erik Jones (4 points), Christopher Bell (4 points), John Hunter Nemechek (2 points), Ross Chastain (2 points).

Crew chiefs for Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick named for 2020 Cup season

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2019, 3:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Luke Lambert has been tapped by Roush Fenway Racing to serve as crew chief for Chris Buescher and his No. 17 Ford in 2020, the team announced Tuesday.

Lambert will join the team after working with Daniel Hemric on Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet this season.

“We are certainly excited to have Luke Lambert joining our organization and taking over the reins of the No. 17 program,” team owner Jack Roush said in a press release. “Luke has a strong engineering background and also the ability to energize and lead a team. We look forward to pairing him with Chris next season and seeing what they can do on the track.”

With two races left in the season, Lambert and rookie Hemric have two top 10s, including a fifth-place finish at Talladega.

Lambert has 258 races as a Cup crew chief since 2011 with one win in 2017 with Ryan Newman.

He also served as Elliott Sadler‘s crew chief in the Xfinity Series in 2012 where they won four races together.

Taking over for Lambert on RCR’s No. 8 Chevy next year will be Randall Burnett, who will be paired with Tyler Reddick. They work together in the Xfinity Series.

Reddick and Burnett have five wins together this season. Reddick is third in the standings ahead of Saturday’s Xfinity elimination race at ISM Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Burnett has been with RCR since 2017.

Austin Hill staying with Hattori Racing Enterprises in 2020

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2019, 2:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Austin Hill will remain with Hattori Racing Enterprises in 2020 to compete in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, the team announced Tuesday.

Hill’s second season with the team in the No. 16 Toyota will feature an increased presence by United Rentals as the primary partner for multiple races, as well as returning partner Weins Canada with support from Toyota Racing Development.

Hill, 25, is one of the six remaining drivers in the playoffs ahead of Friday’s elimination race at ISM Raceway. He is fourth in the standings, 11 points above the cutoff to advance to the championship race.

“It’s awesome to be coming back in 2020,” Hill said in a press release. “We have plenty left to accomplish this season, and that’s our number one focus, but it’s great to have things in place for next year to where we can move right into 2020. A year ago, I never thought I’d have a real chance to be at a place like HRE, but (team owner) Shige (Hattori), Mike Greci, (crew chief) Scott (Zipadelli) and all these guys have been awesome to work with. This team is in a great position because of a lot of committed partners like United Rentals and TRD. They do so much for us, and we wouldn’t be where we’re at without them. We’ve put together a good year so far, and I know we can do even more next season.”

Hill has three wins this season through 21 races, including the season-opener at Daytona, Michigan and Las Vegas.

“Austin has done a good job this year, and we’re looking forward to improving even more next season,” Hattori said a press release. “It’s great for the team and Austin to have the support from our sponsors like United Rentals, Weins Canada Group, our Toyota Dealer partners in Japan, and TRD. We’re glad to have Austin back for next season, but we want to finish this season strong with another championship.”
Additional sponsorship details will be announced at a later date.

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at ISM Raceway

By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
1 Comment

The end is nigh for all three NASCAR national series with only two races left for each series.

They will hold their final playoff elimination races this weekend at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Bluegreen Vacations 500 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Thirty-nine cars are entered.

John Hunter Nemechek is entered in his second race in Front Row Motorsports’ No. 36 Ford in relief of Matt Tifft.

Joe Nemechek is entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 27 Chevrolet.

Both Nemecheks are entered in all three races this weekend.

Kyle Busch has won the last two races in Phoenix. In this race last year, he beat Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson. In the spring he beat Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

Riley Herbst is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

More: Herbst to compete full-time for JGR in Xfinity in 2020

Ryan Vargas is entered in JD Motorsports’ No. 4 Chevrolet for his third career start.

Bobby Earnhardt is entered in MBM Motorsports’ No. 66 Toyota.

This race won last year by Christopher Bell over Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft. The spring race was won by Kyle Busch over Ryan Truex and Tyler Reddick.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Lucas Oil 150 (8:30 p.m. ET Friday on FS1)

Thirty-four trucks are entered. Two trucks will not qualify for the race.

John Hunter Nemechek is entered in NEMCO Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Derek Kraus, the current K&N Pro Series West points leader, is entered in Bill McAnally Racing’s No. 19 Toyota.

Ty Majeski is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 44 Chevrolet for his first career Truck Series start and his first NASCAR start of the season.

DGR-Crosley will field five entries for the first time: Dylan Lupton (No. 5 Toyota), Tanner Gray (No. 7 Toyota), Anthony Alfredo (No. 15 Toyota), Tyler Ankrum (No. 17 Toyota) and Natalie Decker (No. 54 Toyota).

This race was won last year by Brett Moffitt over Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton.

Click here for Truck entry list

Bump and Run: Does NASCAR need to make more judgment calls?

By NBC Sports StaffNov 5, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
2 Comments

Questions have been raised the past two Cup playoffs races about a driver spinning to create a caution. Does NASCAR need to do anything?

Nate Ryan: Establish some parameters and stick to them. Either everyone needs to know it’s OK to spin intentionally with a flat tire to cause a caution if it didn’t merit an initial yellow from the tower, or NASCAR needs to enforce its own rules on purposeful cautions with extreme prejudice. The best course of action is probably the former (for reasons that Tony Stewart and Kyle Petty have articulated well), but that message should be conveyed subtlely.

Dustin Long: The last thing NASCAR needs is an integrity issue in the playoffs, particularly with one race before the Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship fields are set. In that light, it makes sense to do what some might say would be an overreaction and state that any driver that causes a caution that seems suspicious on any level will be dealt a minimum two-lap penalty. The topic at ISM Raceway or in the championship races in Miami can’t be about cautions that alter those races but the racing on the track.

Daniel McFadin: Only if NASCAR can determine the spin wasn’t done in an effort to prevent further damage to the driver’s car and others. Logano and Wallace had tires going down. If they keep going and don’t (allegedly) spin on purpose, it’s possible the tires cause significant damage to their cars, resulting in debris being distributed on the track and possibly damaging other cars.

Jerry Bonkowski: NASCAR has to remain vigilant and penalize drivers if there is enough reasonable suspicion that the spin was intentional. For example, with Bubba Wallace at Texas, it appeared he indeed had a tire going down. I didn’t see that as an intentional action, but something he couldn’t control. NASCAR did not think it was intentional, too, and as a result did not penalize him. If a driver intentionally spins, or gives the appearance he did so, NASCAR should have a driver pit his car immediately and have its pit officials examine tires to see if indeed there was an issue with the tires that led to the spin.

 

Which driver among those outside a transfer spot — Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott — do you believe has the best chance at ISM Raceway to advance to the championship race?

Nate Ryan: Denny Hamlin. Still feels as if it’s his year.

Dustin Long: Denny Hamlin. Not going to bet against him and crew chief Chris Gabehart after all they’ve accomplished this season.

Daniel McFadin: Ryan Blaney. While Kyle Busch won the spring race, Blaney led 94 laps, including 44 in the final stage before he was overtaken by Busch and finished third. 

Jerry Bonkowski: Denny Hamlin.

 

What do you make of these playoffs? Joey Logano scored his first top five of the playoffs at Texas but is in position to make it to the championship race, while Denny Hamlin has one win and five top fives and could fail to advance to the title race.

Nate Ryan: They’ve reaffirmed the importance of playoff points in the first two rounds, but also that they still can’t save a driver from a poor finish n the third round.

Dustin Long: Unpredictable. The playoffs have provided a roller-coaster of emotions and storylines. Kyle Busch benefitted from a strong regular season and remains in contention despite an underwhelming playoffs. The Hamlin-Logano storyline has added to the playoffs in the last couple of weeks. Who would have thought that the title race could have the same four drivers as last year?

Daniel McFadin: Chaos! I love it. These playoffs have followed no script you could have predicted before they started. Two playoff drivers got their first wins of the season during the postseason and they’re among the final eight. It’s not like last year where it was assumed the “Big 3” of Busch, Harvick and Truex would make it and they did. While Harvick and Truex are in, there’s genuine tension over whether Busch can do the same. I can’t wait to see how it goes down.

Jerry Bonkowski: While I believe in the sport’s integrity, I admit some fans may be turned off if Logano reaches Miami and Hamlin doesn’t based solely on wins this season or overall performance during the playoffs. And if Logano wins another championship while guys with more wins – Martin Truex Jr. (7 wins), Kevin Harvick (4 wins), Hamlin (5 wins) and/or  Kyle Busch (4 wins) fall short again – the Cinderella storyline can only go so far before it turns off more fans, as well.