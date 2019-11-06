Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

IMS president discusses possibly lighting historic track under Penske leadership

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2019, 12:49 PM EST
2 Comments

Track president Doug Boles and Roger Penske were a part of a group that walked the grounds of Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tuesday until they couldn’t.

They simply ran out of light at the historic 2.5-mile track.

“We didn’t leave last night until it got too dark to see in some of the buildings that we’ve turned the power off in different places around the facility (to save money),” Boles said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.” “(Penske) finally said, ‘OK, we’ve had enough, that’s great.'”

Penske’s group, which was touring the facility the racing legend will soon own pending government approval, could have kept going if the track had lights to brighten the facility for night racing and other events.

The prospect of lighting the track – which hosts the Indianapolis 500 in May and the Brickyard 400 on July 5 next year – has picked up buzz since it was announced Monday that Penske would purchase the track, IndyCar and IMS Productions from Hulman & Company.

But Boles told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio the idea of equipping the 108-year old track with lights is not a new one.

“I’ve been there for nine years and I’ve been in this position for six, and over the last several years … we’ve often talked about things we could do to invest and make this (track) way better,” Boles said.

“Lights are one that we’ve had a serious conversations about. But we’ve never really been able to sit down and think about, ‘Ok, does this make sense? How can you invest this and really make it pay off?’ Or how can we look at it and say ‘This is what the investment would be and there’s no way that it ever pays off. So let’s move on.’ Having Roger Penske, the Penske organization, the deep bench that they have to help you understand, look at data, understand how you get from Point A to Point B or how you say, ‘Look, we don’t want to go from Point A to Point B because it doesn’t make sense. We’re going to pivot.’

“That’s what he brings.”

Boles further discussed the “fiscal impact” of lights at IMS.

“There’s ROI (Rate of Investment) impact,” Boles said. “If you invest $20 plus million dollars in lights at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, how long does it take to pay that off? Not only is Roger passionate about motorsports. He’s a great businessman and he’s going to make an investment that makes sense for everything. So we have a lot to look at. I think that’s something we’ll definitely keep looking at and his team will keep looking at and we’ll see where it goes.”

Boles said any plans for lights would face “a hurdle” with the community in Speedway, Indiana. But Boles said it would really be a hurdle if “we started thinking about an endurance race.”

“The nice thing about our community though is Indianapolis Motor Speedway was built in a corn field and the neighborhood has come up around it,” Boles continued. “Most of the people that live in and around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway live there because they love it. So we have a base there that wants to be supportive of any of our events.”

Part of early discussions about lights have even included an analysis from Musco Lighting, a company responsible for installing lights at race tracks and other sporting facilities.

“Musco’s really helped us understand what it would cost to light not just the race track, but the rest of the facility,” Boles told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “So (we’re) walking through those studies at a really high level with Roger and his team so at least that seed he’s sort of planted in the announcement, he can start beginning to look at and decide if it’s something we should move forward with.”

NASCAR America’s MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features guest Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Stenhouse joins Marty Snider and Kyle Petty as they take fan phone calls and discuss the week’s news.

You can join the conversation by calling 1-844-NASCARNBC or reach out on Twitter via #LetMeSayThis.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Penalty report from Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2019, 3:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR has issued $10,000 fines to three Cup Series crew chiefs for having one unsecured lug nut on their cars after Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The crew chief include: Chris Gabehart, crew chief on Denny Hamlin‘s No. 11 Toyota; Mark Hillman, crew chief on Parker Kligerman‘s No. 96 Toyota; and Luke Lambert, crew chief on Daniel Hemric‘s No. 8 Chevrolet.

NASCAR also issued an indefinite suspension to Michael Barraclough for violating its substance abuse policy.

There were no other penalties.

 

2020 schedules announced for ARCA East, Showdown Series

ARCA
By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2019, 2:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

ARCA has announced the 2020 schedules for the ARCA Menards East and ARCA Showdown Series.

The East schedules features seven races that provide a mix of short-tracks and national series companion events. The stand-alone schedule will allow for competitors to compete for the new 10 race Showdown championship.

The East schedule begins Feb. 10 at New Smyrna Speedway. It ends Sept. 12 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The ARCA Showdown will include the top teams in the ARCA Menards Series as well as the ARCA Menards Series East and West.

The ARCA Showdown will include several traditional East race dates, including the combination races at Iowa Speedway and WWT Raceway at Gateway. Its schedule begins March 6 at ISM Raceway and ends Sept. 26 at Memphis International Raceway.

The complete NBCSN schedule for the ARCA Menards Series East, including broadcast times, will be released at a later date.

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick moves Martin Truex Jr. aside

By NBC Sports StaffNov 6, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Texas winner Kevin Harvick takes over the No. 1 spot in this week’s NBC Sports Power Rankings, while last week’s leader, Martin Truex Jr., slips to a close second.

Denny Hamlin, who was No. 2 last week, had a rough go at Texas but still wound up No. 7 in this week’s rankings, as voted upon by NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers.

The biggest gainer is Kyle Busch (10th last week to fourth this week), while William Byron fell the furthest, dropping from No. 3 last week to being unranked in this week’s poll.

Both Harvick and Truex are locked into next week’s championship race at Miami, while the other two finalists will be determined Sunday at ISC Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Here’s this week’s Power Rankings:

1. Kevin Harvick (39 points): The sly smile is back and so is the speed in his car. That’s a potent combination for Miami. Last week: Fifth.

2. Martin Truex Jr. (36 points): Doesn’t have to focus on anything other than Miami, but still managed a strong finish at Texas. Looks to finish the Round of 8 strong at Phoenix for extra momentum heading into the championship finale. Last week: First.

3. Joey Logano (28 points): After what he called several “blue-collar days,” Logano finally scored a top-five finish in the playoffs. But he’s in a precarious position heading to Phoenix if he hopes to defend last year’s championship. Last week: Sixth.

4. Kyle Busch (27 points): Is in a tenuous position where he could be the regular season champion and still fall short of qualifying for the championship race. Last week: 10th.

5. Ryan Blaney (20 points): Needed an even better finish at Texas, but took what he could get. Needs to win at Phoenix if he hopes to make it to Miami for the first time in his career. A top-five finish likely won’t be enough.  Last week: Fourth.

6. Kyle Larson (15 points): He has the ability to win at Phoenix, but he’s essentially in the same boat as Blaney and Chase Elliott. Last week: Eighth (tied).

7. Denny Hamlin (13 points): He has one win and five top-five finishes in the playoffs and that might not be enough for him to have a chance at the championship. The playoffs can be cruel. Last week: Second.

8. Aric Almirola (11 points): Was a part of Stewart-Haas Racing’s 1-2-3 finish at Texas. Last week: Unranked.

9. Kurt Busch (10 points): When the final chapter of this season is written, Busch will likely be the winner of the “What Might Have Been” award. Just a few races here or there and he could be in the middle of the championship hunt. Showed at Texas that he’s not giving up.  Last week: Eighth (tied).

10. Daniel Suarez (9 points): Still doesn’t have his deal locked up for 2020. That has to be wearing on his mind somewhat. Even so, Texas finish proved he deserves to stay at SHR. Last week: Unranked.

Others receiving votes: Erik Jones (4 points), Christopher Bell (4 points), John Hunter Nemechek (2 points), Ross Chastain (2 points).