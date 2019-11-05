Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Riley Herbst to compete full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in Xfinity Series in 2020

By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2019, 10:18 AM EST
Riley Herbst will compete full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series next year, the team announced Tuesday.

Herbst, 20, will drive the No. 18 Toyota and will give JGR three full-time entries, joining Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones.

Herbst will have sponsorship from Monster Energy, ORCA Coolers, and Terrible’s, a Herbst-family line of car wash/oil change/convenience stores.

“I’m very excited to compete full-time next season in the Xfinity Series in the iconic No. 18,” Herbst said in a press release. “I’ve enjoyed the transition to the Xfinity car this season, learned a ton and look forward to continuing to learn next season and improve each and every week. I’m eager to get started and have Monster Energy back with me and can’t wait for Daytona.”

Herbst, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, has nine Xfinity starts since last year and eight this season. His best result is sixth in his series debut at Iowa Speedway. He has raced for JGR since 2017 in the ARCA Menards Series. He has one win in 47 starts in that series.

In seven Truck Series starts with Kyle Busch Motorsports, his best finish is third a Talladega last month.

“Riley has been a part of Joe Gibbs Racing for three years through the ARCA program and now the Xfinity Series,” said Steve DeSouza, executive vice president of Xfinity Series and development for Joe Gibbs Racing, in a press release. “Each week Riley shows improvement and growth, whether it is in the Xfinity Series Supra, the ARCA Series Camry or even the Toyota Tundra’s at KBM. Riley continues to work hard on gaining experience and becoming more comfortable behind the wheel and I think next year will be no different as he competes full-time for Rookie of the Year, race wins, and the Xfinity Series championship.”

Bump and Run: Does NASCAR need to make more judgment calls?

By Dustin LongNov 5, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Questions have been raised the past two Cup playoffs races about a driver spinning to create a caution. Does NASCAR need to do anything?

Dustin Long: The last thing NASCAR needs is an integrity issue in the playoffs, particularly with one race before the Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship fields are set. In that light, it makes sense to do what some might say would be an overreaction and state that any driver that causes a caution that seems suspicious on any level will be dealt a minimum two-lap penalty. The topic at ISM Raceway or in the championship races in Miami can’t be about cautions that alter those races but the racing on the track.

Daniel McFadin: Only if NASCAR can determine the spin wasn’t done in an effort to prevent further damage to the driver’s car and others. Logano and Wallace had tires going down. If they keep going and don’t (allegedly) spin on purpose, it’s possible the tires cause significant damage to their cars, resulting in debris being distributed on the track and possibly damaging other cars.

Jerry Bonkowski: NASCAR has to remain vigilant and penalize drivers if there is enough reasonable suspicion that the spin was intentional. For example, with Bubba Wallace at Texas, it appeared he indeed had a tire going down. I didn’t see that as an intentional action, but something he couldn’t control. NASCAR did not think it was intentional, too, and as a result did not penalize him. If a driver intentionally spins, or gives the appearance he did so, NASCAR should have a driver pit his car immediately and have its pit officials examine tires to see if indeed there was an issue with the tires that led to the spin.

 

Which driver among those outside a transfer spot — Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott — do you believe has the best chance at ISM Raceway to advance to the championship race?

Dustin Long: Denny Hamlin. Not going to bet against him and crew chief Chris Gabehart after all they’ve accomplished this season.

Daniel McFadin: Ryan Blaney. While Kyle Busch won the spring race, Blaney led 94 laps, including 44 in the final stage before he was overtaken by Busch and finished third. 

Jerry Bonkowski: Denny Hamlin.

 

What do you make of these playoffs? Joey Logano scored his first top five of the playoffs at Texas but is in position to make it to the championship race, while Denny Hamlin has one win and five top fives and could fail to advance to the title race.

Dustin Long: Unpredictable. The playoffs have provided a roller-coaster of emotions and storylines. Kyle Busch benefitted from a strong regular season and remains in contention despite an underwhelming playoffs. The Hamlin-Logano storyline has added to the playoffs in the last couple of weeks. Who would have thought that the title race could have the same four drivers as last year?

Daniel McFadin: Chaos! I love it. These playoffs have followed no script you could have predicted before they started. Two playoff drivers got their first wins of the season during the postseason and they’re among the final eight. It’s not like last year where it was assumed the “Big 3” of Busch, Harvick and Truex would make it and they did. While Harvick and Truex are in, there’s genuine tension over whether Busch can do the same. I can’t wait to see how it goes down.

Jerry Bonkowski: While I believe in the sport’s integrity, I admit some fans may be turned off if Logano reaches Miami and Hamlin doesn’t based solely on wins this season or overall performance during the playoffs. And if Logano wins another championship while guys with more wins – Martin Truex Jr. (7 wins), Kevin Harvick (4 wins), Hamlin (5 wins) and/or  Kyle Busch (4 wins) fall short again – the Cinderella storyline can only go so far before it turns off more fans, as well.

Goodyear tire info for NASCAR at ISM Raceway

By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2019, 9:51 AM EST
NASCAR makes its second trip of the year to ISM Raceway near Phoenix this weekend. 

All three national series will be in action for their final elimination playoff race.

All three series will run the same tire set-up on the 1-mile track.

Cup and Xfinity series teams will run the same right-side tire code they ran at Phoenix in March and a new left-side code (construction update).

Truck Series teams will be on a new tire set-up compared to their last race at Phoenix last year. Their left-side tire features a construction update, while the right-side tire features a compound change to introduce more wear and run cooler.

As on most NASCAR ovals 1 mile or less in length, teams will not run liners in their tires at Phoenix.

Here’s this weekend’s tire info.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and nine sets for the race (eight race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice);

Xfinity: Six sets for the event:

Truck: Five sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4944; Right-side — D-4866

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,218 mm (87.32 in.); Right-side — 2,245 mm (88.39 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 14 psi; Left Rear — 14 psi; Right Front — 32 psi; Right Rear — 30 psi

Where Cup playoff drivers stand heading to ISM Raceway

By Dustin LongNov 5, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
One last chance remains for six drivers to claim the final two spots in the championship race. That comes Sunday at ISM Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Two spots are filled. Who will join them in Miami for the chance to win the Cup title?

 

MOVING ON

Kevin Harvick’s victory at Texas moves him into the championship race for the third consecutive year and the fifth time in the six years of the playoff format. He joins Martin Truex Jr. in the title race.

 

MORE OF THE SAME?

Last year’s championship field had Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, who won the title. Harvick and Truex have clinched spots in this year’s title race. Busch and Logano are in position to advance and Busch won at ISM Raceway in March. If all four return, it would mark the first time in the playoff era that the same four drivers made it to back-to-back title races.

 

THREE OF A KIND

Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson are in a similar situation outside the cutoff line. Hamlin trails Joey Logano by 20 points for the final transfer spot. Blaney and Larson are each 23 points behind Logano for that spot. If they need inspiration, they can look to the previous round. Chase Elliott entered the final race of the previous round 24 points behind Brad Keselowski for a transfer spot and took Keselowski’s spot.

 

HAIL MARY

The only way Chase Elliott will qualify for the title race is by winning at ISM Raceway. He started second there in the spring and finished 14th. Crew chief Alan Gustafson has won at Phoenix with Kyle Busch, Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon. Only once since the playoff format debuted in 2014 has a driver needing to win at ISM Raceway to advance to the title race done so. Kevin Harvick did it in 2014 and won the championship the next week in Miami.

 

POINTS

4133 — Martin Truex Jr. (advanced to Miami with win)

4113 — Kevin Harvick (advanced to Miami with win)

4113 — Kyle Busch

4111 — Joey Logano

4091 — Denny Hamlin

4088 — Ryan Blaney

4088 — Kyle Larson

4033 — Chase Elliott

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Texas recap, Penske buying IndyCar, IMS

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinNov 4, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and reviews the weekend’s racing at Texas Motor Speedway. It will also look at the big news that Roger Penske is buying IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Jeff Burton will be joined by Nate Ryan and Kyle Petty.

