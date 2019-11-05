Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Austin Hill staying with Hattori Racing Enterprises in 2020

By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2019, 2:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Austin Hill will remain with Hattori Racing Enterprises in 2020 to compete in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, the team announced Tuesday.

Hill’s second season with the team in the No. 16 Toyota will feature an increased presence by United Rentals as the primary partner for multiple races, as well as returning partner Weins Canada with support from Toyota Racing Development.

Hill, 25, is one of the six remaining drivers in the playoffs ahead of Friday’s elimination race at ISM Raceway. He is fourth in the standings, 11 points above the cutoff to advance to the championship race.

“It’s awesome to be coming back in 2020,” Hill said in a press release. “We have plenty left to accomplish this season, and that’s our number one focus, but it’s great to have things in place for next year to where we can move right into 2020. A year ago, I never thought I’d have a real chance to be at a place like HRE, but (team owner) Shige (Hattori), Mike Greci, (crew chief) Scott (Zipadelli) and all these guys have been awesome to work with. This team is in a great position because of a lot of committed partners like United Rentals and TRD. They do so much for us, and we wouldn’t be where we’re at without them. We’ve put together a good year so far, and I know we can do even more next season.”

Hill has three wins this season through 21 races, including the season-opener at Daytona, Michigan and Las Vegas.

“Austin has done a good job this year, and we’re looking forward to improving even more next season,” Hattori said a press release. “It’s great for the team and Austin to have the support from our sponsors like United Rentals, Weins Canada Group, our Toyota Dealer partners in Japan, and TRD. We’re glad to have Austin back for next season, but we want to finish this season strong with another championship.”
Additional sponsorship details will be announced at a later date.

Crew chiefs for Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick named for 2020 Cup season

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2019, 3:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Luke Lambert has been tapped by Roush Fenway Racing to serve as crew chief for Chris Buescher and his No. 17 Ford in 2020, the team announced Tuesday.

Lambert will join the team after working with Daniel Hemric on Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet this season.

“We are certainly excited to have Luke Lambert joining our organization and taking over the reins of the No. 17 program,” team owner Jack Roush said in a press release. “Luke has a strong engineering background and also the ability to energize and lead a team. We look forward to pairing him with Chris next season and seeing what they can do on the track.”

With two races left in the season, Lambert and rookie Hemric have two top 10s, including a fifth-place finish at Talladega.

Lambert has 258 races as a Cup crew chief since 2011 with one win in 2017 with Ryan Newman.

He also served as Elliott Sadler‘s crew chief in the Xfinity Series in 2012 where they won four races together.

Taking over for Lambert on RCR’s No. 8 Chevy next year will be Randall Burnett, who will be paired with Tyler Reddick. They work together in the Xfinity Series.

Reddick and Burnett have five wins together this season. Reddick is third in the standings ahead of Saturday’s Xfinity elimination race at ISM Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Burnett has been with RCR since 2017.

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at ISM Raceway

By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
1 Comment

The end is nigh for all three NASCAR national series with only two races left for each series.

They will hold their final playoff elimination races this weekend at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Bluegreen Vacations 500 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Thirty-nine cars are entered.

John Hunter Nemechek is entered in his second race in Front Row Motorsports’ No. 36 Ford in relief of Matt Tifft.

Joe Nemechek is entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 27 Chevrolet.

Both Nemecheks are entered in all three races this weekend.

Kyle Busch has won the last two races in Phoenix. In this race last year, he beat Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson. In the spring he beat Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

Riley Herbst is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

More: Herbst to compete full-time for JGR in Xfinity in 2020

Ryan Vargas is entered in JD Motorsports’ No. 4 Chevrolet for his third career start.

Bobby Earnhardt is entered in MBM Motorsports’ No. 66 Toyota.

This race won last year by Christopher Bell over Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft. The spring race was won by Kyle Busch over Ryan Truex and Tyler Reddick.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Lucas Oil 150 (8:30 p.m. ET Friday on FS1)

Thirty-four trucks are entered. Two trucks will not qualify for the race.

John Hunter Nemechek is entered in NEMCO Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Derek Kraus, the current K&N Pro Series West points leader, is entered in Bill McAnally Racing’s No. 19 Toyota.

Ty Majeski is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 44 Chevrolet for his first career Truck Series start and his first NASCAR start of the season.

DGR-Crosley will field five entries for the first time: Dylan Lupton (No. 5 Toyota), Tanner Gray (No. 7 Toyota), Anthony Alfredo (No. 15 Toyota), Tyler Ankrum (No. 17 Toyota) and Natalie Decker (No. 54 Toyota).

This race was won last year by Brett Moffitt over Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton.

Click here for Truck entry list

Bump and Run: Does NASCAR need to make more judgment calls?

By NBC Sports StaffNov 5, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Questions have been raised the past two Cup playoffs races about a driver spinning to create a caution. Does NASCAR need to do anything?

Dustin Long: The last thing NASCAR needs is an integrity issue in the playoffs, particularly with one race before the Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship fields are set. In that light, it makes sense to do what some might say would be an overreaction and state that any driver that causes a caution that seems suspicious on any level will be dealt a minimum two-lap penalty. The topic at ISM Raceway or in the championship races in Miami can’t be about cautions that alter those races but the racing on the track.

Daniel McFadin: Only if NASCAR can determine the spin wasn’t done in an effort to prevent further damage to the driver’s car and others. Logano and Wallace had tires going down. If they keep going and don’t (allegedly) spin on purpose, it’s possible the tires cause significant damage to their cars, resulting in debris being distributed on the track and possibly damaging other cars.

Jerry Bonkowski: NASCAR has to remain vigilant and penalize drivers if there is enough reasonable suspicion that the spin was intentional. For example, with Bubba Wallace at Texas, it appeared he indeed had a tire going down. I didn’t see that as an intentional action, but something he couldn’t control. NASCAR did not think it was intentional, too, and as a result did not penalize him. If a driver intentionally spins, or gives the appearance he did so, NASCAR should have a driver pit his car immediately and have its pit officials examine tires to see if indeed there was an issue with the tires that led to the spin.

 

Which driver among those outside a transfer spot — Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott — do you believe has the best chance at ISM Raceway to advance to the championship race?

Dustin Long: Denny Hamlin. Not going to bet against him and crew chief Chris Gabehart after all they’ve accomplished this season.

Daniel McFadin: Ryan Blaney. While Kyle Busch won the spring race, Blaney led 94 laps, including 44 in the final stage before he was overtaken by Busch and finished third. 

Jerry Bonkowski: Denny Hamlin.

 

What do you make of these playoffs? Joey Logano scored his first top five of the playoffs at Texas but is in position to make it to the championship race, while Denny Hamlin has one win and five top fives and could fail to advance to the title race.

Dustin Long: Unpredictable. The playoffs have provided a roller-coaster of emotions and storylines. Kyle Busch benefitted from a strong regular season and remains in contention despite an underwhelming playoffs. The Hamlin-Logano storyline has added to the playoffs in the last couple of weeks. Who would have thought that the title race could have the same four drivers as last year?

Daniel McFadin: Chaos! I love it. These playoffs have followed no script you could have predicted before they started. Two playoff drivers got their first wins of the season during the postseason and they’re among the final eight. It’s not like last year where it was assumed the “Big 3” of Busch, Harvick and Truex would make it and they did. While Harvick and Truex are in, there’s genuine tension over whether Busch can do the same. I can’t wait to see how it goes down.

Jerry Bonkowski: While I believe in the sport’s integrity, I admit some fans may be turned off if Logano reaches Miami and Hamlin doesn’t based solely on wins this season or overall performance during the playoffs. And if Logano wins another championship while guys with more wins – Martin Truex Jr. (7 wins), Kevin Harvick (4 wins), Hamlin (5 wins) and/or  Kyle Busch (4 wins) fall short again – the Cinderella storyline can only go so far before it turns off more fans, as well.

Riley Herbst to compete full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in Xfinity Series in 2020

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2019, 10:18 AM EST
Leave a comment

Riley Herbst will compete full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series next year, the team announced Tuesday.

Herbst, 20, will drive the No. 18 Toyota and will give JGR three full-time entries, joining Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones.

Herbst will have sponsorship from Monster Energy, ORCA Coolers, and Terrible’s, a Herbst-family line of car wash/oil change/convenience stores.

“I’m very excited to compete full-time next season in the Xfinity Series in the iconic No. 18,” Herbst said in a press release. “I’ve enjoyed the transition to the Xfinity car this season, learned a ton and look forward to continuing to learn next season and improve each and every week. I’m eager to get started and have Monster Energy back with me and can’t wait for Daytona.”

Herbst, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, has nine Xfinity starts since last year and eight this season. His best result is sixth in his series debut at Iowa Speedway. He has raced for JGR since 2017 in the ARCA Menards Series. He has one win in 47 starts in that series.

In seven Truck Series starts with Kyle Busch Motorsports, his best finish is third a Talladega last month.

“Riley has been a part of Joe Gibbs Racing for three years through the ARCA program and now the Xfinity Series,” said Steve DeSouza, executive vice president of Xfinity Series and development for Joe Gibbs Racing, in a press release. “Each week Riley shows improvement and growth, whether it is in the Xfinity Series Supra, the ARCA Series Camry or even the Toyota Tundra’s at KBM. Riley continues to work hard on gaining experience and becoming more comfortable behind the wheel and I think next year will be no different as he competes full-time for Rookie of the Year, race wins, and the Xfinity Series championship.”