Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Texas winners and losers

By Dustin LongNov 4, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
1 Comment

WINNERS

Kevin Harvick Wins the Texas playoff race for the third consecutive year and collects his 49th career victory, tying team owner Tony Stewart for 14th on the all-time wins list. Harvick’s win sends him to the championship race in Miami for the fifth time in six years.

Stewart-Haas Racing — Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez gave the team a 1-2-3 finish.

Joey Logano Until Sunday, Logano, the reigning series champion, had yet to score a top-five finish in the playoffs. He hadn’t finished better than eighth in the playoffs. But his fourth-place finish Sunday, along with problems for his competitors, has him holding the final transfer spot by 20 points heading to ISM Raceway.

John Hunter NemechekMaking his first career Cup start, he finished 21st, placing ahead of Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski. And he also finished ahead of his father Joe Nemechek, who placed 29th. Sunday marked the first time in 14 years that a father and son raced against each other in a Cup race.

LOSERS

Brad Keselowski — Mistake led to a crash and ended his day in 39th place. Keselowski said afterward: “I was getting passed and swung for the fence and I hit it. It just sucks. I am kind of embarrassed to do that. I was just trying to make something happen for my team and swung too hard.”

Chase Elliott — He was all but in a must-win situation Sunday and he hit the wall nine laps into the race. “Today was very self-inflicted,” said Elliott, who finished 32nd. “I made a mistake. Really no excuse for. That was all on me today. We’ll just go on to Phoenix and try to get a win.”

Denny Hamlin — He got loose in the traction compound and spun into the infield grass. When his car hit a paved section, it launched and landed back in the grass, tearing up the front of the car and ruining Hamlin’s day. He finds himself 20 points outside the final transfer spot.

NASCAR executive: ‘Judgment call’ on whether a driver spins intentionally

By Daniel McFadinNov 4, 2019, 10:12 AM EST
2 Comments

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said ruling whether a driver spins intentionally to bring out a caution during a race is a “judgment call.”

O’Donnell’s comments Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” came a day after Kyle Larson accused Bubba Wallace of an intentional spin during green flag pit stops in Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Well it’s going be a judgment call, for sure,” O’Donnell said. “I think that’s something you know as momentum builds or you see a trend and you’ve got to react, you do.

“We tend to trust the teams out there and the drivers maybe too much at times. But we’ll certainly take a look at that. Obviously, didn’t make a call during the race Sunday. If it’s something we’ve got to address, we’ll talk to the drivers and race teams over the week. If we need to address it, we will in the driver’s meeting ahead of Sunday’s race (at ISM Raceway) and make sure we’re staying on top of that.”

The spin by Wallace, which Richard Petty Motorsports said was a result of his left-rear tire going down, occurred in Turn 2 after Wallace appeared to save his No. 43 Chevy in an initial slide. The car then went into a half-spin on the apron, similar to Joey Logano’s spin last week at Martinsville Speedway, which was also questioned for potentially being intentional.

After Sunday’s race, a NASCAR spokesman told NBCSports.com that Wallace’s spin was reviewed, and officials determined it didn’t warrant a penalty.

Larson and other drivers had pitted just ahead of the yellow caused by Wallace’s spin and had to take a wavearound to get back on the lead lap.

Larson, who finished 12th, observed “Helen Keller could have seen” the spin was intentional.

“It’s B.S.,” Larson said. “I’ve done it. We’ve all done it in those positions, but until NASCAR steps in, and whether it’s a fine or a penalty with points or something, people are still going to do it.

Tony Stewart, co-owner of race winner Kevin Harvick‘s car, shared his thoughts on the situation on Sunday.

“I feel like NASCAR is backed in a corner on scenarios like this,” Stewart said. “There’s so many ball‑and‑strike calls that they’re put in the position of having to make, I think they’ve got to find a way to make it simpler to where it is what it is.

“Bubba wasn’t working for any team, any manufacturer.  He was trying to take care of himself in that scenario.  It could work for you one week. It could work against you the next week.  It’s just part of it.”

Stewart continued: “At what point do you sit there and say enough is enough?  At some point, we’ve got to somewhat adopt the old‑time tradition of ‘keep it simple, stupid.’ It’s just got to be simplified. They shouldn’t have to sit up there and babysit every single thing that everybody does all the time. There’s enough rules and regulations that they have to do to need to be in place, let alone the things that they shouldn’t have to be put in those positions.

“I mean, you can ask 10 different people, they’re going to give you 10 different answers on it.”

Kyle Busch to compete in Rolex 24 in 2020

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 4, 2019, 9:01 AM EST
1 Comment

PLANO, Texas — Kyle Busch will compete in next year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, Toyota Racing announced Monday.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona is scheduled for Jan. 25-26.

Busch will be one of the drivers for AIM Vasser Sullivan and drive the Lexus RC F GT3 car.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Lexus Motorsports and AIM Vasser Sullivan and Toyota for this opportunity,” Busch said. “To have the chance to run in such an iconic race as the Rolex 24 is certainly something I’ve thought about and wanted to do. My partnership with Toyota and the history we’ve had together has been incredible. I would love to continue that history and maybe get my Daytona Rolex to add to my trophy collection.”

This will mark Busch’s debut in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Rolex 24. He will compete in the GTD class.

“We’re thrilled to have a racer of Kyle’s caliber join AIM Vasser Sullivan to open our 2020 season at the Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Jimmy Vasser, co-owner of the team. “Kyle has proved he can compete and win in many forms of motorsports and we look forward to having him drive the Lexus RC F GT3 at Daytona.”

Busch will participate in the 2020 Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on Jan. 3-5 to prepare for the race.

Busch follows several NASCAR drivers who have competed in the event, including Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon, Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart and AJ Allmendinger, among others.

The only other time Busch has competed on Daytona’s road course was in 2009 when he co-drove a Lexus with Scott Speed for Chip Ganassi Racing and finished 10th in the Brumos Porsche 250, the night before the July Cup race there.

Busch, the 2015 NASCAR Cup champion, seeks to advance to the championship race in the Cup Series for the fifth consecutive year.

Roger Penske purchases IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 4, 2019, 8:35 AM EST
1 Comment

Roger Penske now owns IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The development was revealed in a media advisory Monday morning by the track. The Board of Directors of Hulman & Company will announce later this morning the sale of the company and certain subsidiaries, including IndyCar, the historic speedway and IMS Productions to the Penske Entertainment Corp., a subsidiary of Penske Corporation.

Roger Penske is the owner of Team Penske, which fields teams in IndyCar, NASCAR and IMSA.

Penske is the winningest owner in Indianapolis 500 history with 18 victories, including this year with Simon Pagenaud. He won the 2018 Brickyard 400 with Brad Keselowski.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET at the speedway with Tony George, Chairman of Hulman & Company, Mark Miles, President and CEO of Hulman & Company, and Roger Penske.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of three tracks the Cup Series competes on that is owned independently from NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports Inc. The others are Pocono Raceway and Dover International Speedway.

Check back for more.

Clean race again eludes Kyle Busch, but No. 18 in solid shape with 7th

By Nate RyanNov 3, 2019, 9:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kyle Busch still is looking for one clean race in the 2019 playoffs, but the good news is he still has a chance to deliver it for a championship.

Despite battling some funky handling problems and briefly running out of gas heading to his final pit stop, Busch salvaged a seventh Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway that puts him in decent position to advance to his fifth consecutive championship round.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is ranked third in the standings, two points ahead of Joey Logano (who is in the final transfer spot, 20 points ahead of fifth-ranked Denny Hamlin). With Texas winner Kevin Harvick and Martinsville Speedway winner Martin Truex Jr. locked into the title round, at least one of the final two spots in the Nov. 17 final will be awarded on points.

“We have to do whatever we have to do in order to be that guy,” Busch said. “If we can obviously go to Phoenix and have a strong run and be able to go out there and win, that will put ourselves through as well, too.”

But Busch said it essentially will come to ensuring he stays ahead of Logano (with Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson likely too far back to surpass either of them).

“(Logano) is the only guy we have to worry about,” Busch said. “We have to beat him on points. And no matter what anybody else does, we’ll be fine.

“He’s tough to beat. He’s really, really good. Him and I, we had a battle through the regular season as well for (the points championship).”

Busch, who remained winless since June, notched his fourth top 10 in eight playoff races after grinding out a 500-mile race in which the handling on his No. 18 Toyota was all over the place.

“Every time we put tires on it, it was doing something different, and then when we wouldn’t put tires on it, it was pretty good,” he said. “And at the end, we didn’t put tires on it, just put gas in it, and then it was sideways loose. Just fighting balance all the time.”

If not for stalling in the pits on his last green-flag stop with 31 laps remaining (“I cost us four spots there; it took them engaging the can and me cranking it over to try to get it to fill back up”), he still nearly managed his second top five in three races.

“We were going to run third today with a clean race,” he said. “The front two guys (Harvick and teammate Aric Almirola, who combined to led 181 of 334 laps), they were gone. They were checked out. We had no speed for them.

“We were wide open, and they were driving away, so we’ve got to rework whatever the hell we’re going to do to make our stuff faster for next year.”