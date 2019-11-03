Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Texas Cup race to be family affair for Joe Nemechek, John Hunter Nemechek

By Dustin LongNov 3, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas — For the first time since 2005, father and son will compete together in a Cup race.

Joe Nemechek and son John Hunter Nemechek will both drive in today’s race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Adding to the momentous family moment is that today will be John Hunter Nemechek’s first career Cup start.

“It’s pretty cool to compete against my dad in the top level of this sport,” John Hunter Nemechek said after qualifying 29th. “I feel like there’s not many other sports that father and sons can say that.”

Joe Nemechek, who qualified 38th, said racing with his son in Cup will be “a very, very special moment.”

John Hunter Nemechek, 22, has this opportunity because he’s running the season’s final three Cup races for Matt Tifft, who suffered a seizure before practice last weekend at Martinsville and is out the rest of the year (Tifft is scheduled to meet the media Sunday morning). Joe Nemechek, 54, got the call Wednesday to drive for Premium Motorsports this weekend.

The last time a father raced against his son in a Cup event was when Bobby Hamilton and Bobby Hamilton Jr. did so in the October 2005 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Joe Nemechek said he will keep track of where his son is on the track today but noted John Hunter Nemechek “could care less where I’m at.”

Not true, John Hunter Nemechek said.

“You know when you pass them,” he said.

Next week will be a big week for both of them. Joe Nemechek and John Hunter Nemechek are both scheduled to compete in the Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series races at ISM Raceway.

“It’s pretty neat to say we’re going to be racing all three,” John Hunter Nemechek said of next week.

Today’s Cup race at Texas: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 3, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
1 Comment

The NASCAR Cup Series will take one big step closer to determining who will reach the championship round at Miami in two weeks with today’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

After this race, just two races remain.

The drivers remaining in the Round of 8 are Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson still vying for the title.

Harvick won this race last year, while Denny Hamlin won in the spring.

Here is the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Caitlin McGee, star of NBC’s Bluff City Law, at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:18 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 11 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting will be at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. by Bret Shiseler with Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:01 p.m. by the Marine Forces Reserve Band.

DISTANCE: The race is 334 laps (501 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 will end on Lap 85. Stage 2 will end on Lap 170

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage will begin with NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Countdown to Green follows at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN, leading into race coverage. The postrace show will be on NBCSN, followed by Victory Lap at 7:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Cup race calls for a temperature of 65 degrees and a 0% chance of rain when the green flag drops.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick led 177 laps en route to the win in last fall’s playoff race. Denny Hamlin took the lead 12 laps from the finish and held on to win the spring race at Texas.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Results, points after Xfinity playoff race at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2019, 12:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell claimed his eighth Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway.

He led 101 of 200 laps and beat Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Brandon Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.

Bell clinched one of the four spots in the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Click here for the race results.

Playoff standings

With one race left before the championship round, here’s how the playoff standings look.

 

Click here for the full point standings.

Christopher Bell wins Xfinity playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2019, 11:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell won Saturday night’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway and locked himself into the championship race in Miami.

Bell swept every stage of the race and claimed his series-leading eighth victory of the year, topping his total from his rookie season.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 101 of 200 laps and beat Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Brandon Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.

A native of Oklahoma, Texas Motor Speedway is Bell’s home track.

“That was pretty special to win here at Texas,” Bell told NBCSN. “I got a lot of family over there in the background. This (checkered flag) is for my nephew. I promised him years ago that if I ever won I’d give him the flag at Texas. … I knew we were competitive. Us and (Tyler Reddick) were really similar early on. Then I started having brake problems. Whenever I got those brake problems I just wasn’t as good. I could keep the car underneath me, I got really loose. Had to work a little bit harder.”

Bell has 16 wins through 72 Xfinity starts, which is tied for the most with Sam Ard and Jack Ingram.

This is the fourth time this year Bell has swept every stage of the race and won. He’s the only driver to do it.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Christopher Bell

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

More: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Austin Cindric has finished in the top three in four of the five playoff races and has top-10 finishes in three of four Texas starts … John Hunter Nemechek has top-10 finishes in five of the last six races, including the last four … Justin Allgaier finished sixth. He has top-10 finishes in the last 15 races, the longest streak of his career.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Playoff driver Noah Gragson finished 30th after contact with Harrison Burton with 50 laps to go sent him through the infield grass and damaged his No. 9 Chevrolet. It is his first DNF of the year … A few laps into the ensuing green flag run, Tyler Reddick wrecked on the backstretch while racing with Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones. He finished 29th … Briscoe finished 22nd after he had a late pit stop for a right-front tire problem … Bobby Earnhardt brought out the first caution on Lap 19 when he spun and experienced a hard wreck in Turn 2. He finished 37th … On Lap 60 Brandon Brown wrecked after a spin in Turn 2 … With 11 laps left in Stage 2, David Starr wrecked after making contact with Stefan Parsons and plowing through the infield grass. He finished 33rd … Justin Haley finished 32nd due to a mechanical failure on his backup car.

WHAT’S NEXT: Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200 at ISM Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 9 on NBC

 

Starting lineup for Cup Series playoff race at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones will start on the front row for Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Harvick starts from the pole for the sixth time this season. The top five is completed by Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.

John Hunter Nemechek will start 29th in his Cup Series debut.

Click here for the starting lineup.