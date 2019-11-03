Results, points after Xfinity playoff race at Texas

Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Christopher Bell wins Xfinity playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2019, 11:29 PM EDT
Christopher Bell won Saturday night’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway and locked himself into the championship race in Miami.

Bell swept every stage of the race and claimed his series-leading eighth victory of the year, topping his total from his rookie season.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 101 of 200 laps and beat Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Brandon Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.

A native of Oklahoma, Texas Motor Speedway is Bell’s home track.

“That was pretty special to win here at Texas,” Bell told NBCSN. “I got a lot of family over there in the background. This (checkered flag) is for my nephew. I promised him years ago that if I ever won I’d give him the flag at Texas. … I knew we were competitive. Us and (Tyler Reddick) were really similar early on. Then I started having brake problems. Whenever I got those brake problems I just wasn’t as good. I could keep the car underneath me, I got really loose. Had to work a little bit harder.”

Bell has 16 wins through 72 Xfinity starts, which is tied for the most with Sam Ard and Jack Ingram.

This is the fourth time this year Bell has swept every stage of the race and won. He’s the only driver to do it.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Christopher Bell

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Austin Cindric has finished in the top three in four of the five playoff races and has top-10 finishes in three of four Texas starts … John Hunter Nemechek has top-10 finishes in five of the last six races, including the last four … Justin Allgaier finished sixth. He has top-10 finishes in the last 15 races, the longest streak of his career.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Playoff driver Noah Gragson finished 30th after contact with Harrison Burton with 50 laps to go sent him through the infield grass and damaged his No. 9 Chevrolet. It is his first DNF of the year … A few laps into the ensuing green flag run, Tyler Reddick wrecked on the backstretch while racing with Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones. He finished 29th … Briscoe finished 22nd after he had a late pit stop for a right-front tire problem … Bobby Earnhardt brought out the first caution on Lap 19 when he spun and experienced a hard wreck in Turn 2. He finished 37th … On Lap 60 Brandon Brown wrecked after a spin in Turn 2 … With 11 laps left in Stage 2, David Starr wrecked after making contact with Stefan Parsons and plowing through the infield grass. He finished 33rd … Justin Haley finished 32nd due to a mechanical failure on his backup car.

WHAT’S NEXT: Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200 at ISM Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 9 on NBC

 

Starting lineup for Cup Series playoff race at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones will start on the front row for Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Harvick starts from the pole for the sixth time this season. The top five is completed by Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.

John Hunter Nemechek will start 29th in his Cup Series debut.

Kevin Harvick wins pole for Cup playoff race at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT
Playoff driver Kevin Harvick won the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Harvick claimed his sixth pole of the year with a top speed of 189.707 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

“The best part is (the car) drove really well in race trim yesterday and still had a lot of speed,” Harvick told NBC Sports. “Put that in qualifying trim today and still made speed. Hopefully we can keep our track position. I think as you saw the last race, you want to be up front. You want to be on the right cycle of rotation of pit strategy and having that first pit stall is definitely an advantage here.”

The top five is completed by Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin (playoffs), Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.

This is Jones’ best qualifying result of the season.

John Hunter Nemechek qualified 29th for his Cup Series debut. He and father Joe Nemechek will be the first father-son pairing to compete in a Cup race since the Bobby Hamilton and Bobby Hamilton Jr. in October 2005 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Where the remaining playoff drivers qualified:

Joey Logano – 11th

Kyle Busch – 12th

Kyle Larson – 13th

Chase Elliott – 14th

Ryan Blaney – 15th

Martin Truex Jr. – 17th

Tyler Reddick wins pole for Xfinity race at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT
Playoff driver Tyler Reddick won the pole for tonight’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Reddick claimed his fourth pole of the year with a top speed of 190.705 mph.

The top five was completed by Harrison Burton, Christopher Bell (playoffs), Cole Custer (playoffs) and Chase Briscoe (playoffs).

Briscoe qualified in the top five after his car failed inspection three times. His car chief, Nick Hutchins, was ejected from the event. Briscoe will lose 30 minutes of practice next weekend at Phoenix.

Rounding out the top 10 is Justin Allgaier (playoffs), Ross Chastain, Jeb Burton, Brandon Jones and Noah Gragson (playoffs).

Justin Haley will start from the rear in a backup car after he spun and backed into the Turn 4 wall during his warmup lap.

Michael Annett was the lowest qualifying playoff driver. He’ll start 19th.

Stefan Parsons qualified 16th for his best career start in his sixth race.

