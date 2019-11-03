Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results, playoff standings after Cup playoff race at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2019, 7:20 PM EST
Kevin Harvick led 119 laps from the pole to claims his fourth Cup Series win of the year Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Harvick also became the second driver to clinch a spot in the Nov. 17 championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, joining Martin Truex Jr.

It is his third straight win in the playoff race at Texas.

The top five was completed by Aric Almirola, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano and Alex Bowman.

Logano earned his first top-five finish of the playoffs.

With his win, Harvick tied Tony Stewart on the all-time wins list with his 49th victory.

John Hunter Nemechek finished 21st in his Cup Series debut.

Playoff standings

There are now only two spots left unclaimed for four the championship race.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano currently occupy those spots.

Chasing them are Denny Hamlin (-20), Ryan Blaney (-23), Kyle Larson (-23) and Chase Elliott, who with a 78 point deficit will have to win to be able to advance

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing roar to 1-2-3 finish at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 3, 2019, 7:11 PM EST
There’s something about Texas Motor Speedway that has brought out the best in Kevin Harvick of late.

For the third consecutive fall playoff race at the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth, Harvick took the checkered flag in the middle playoff race of the Round of 8. He joins Martin Truex Jr. in advancing to the NASCAR Cup championship race two weeks from now in Miami.

Two other drivers will have to race their way either with a win or on points to round out Miami’s championship field of four in next week’s penultimate race at Phoenix.

Harvick, who came into the day fifth in the points and below the cutline, started on the pole and led 119 laps to earn his fourth win of the season and assured he’ll race for the championship for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Harvick won the first championship under the current format in 2014.

“Texas has always been great for us and what a race track it has been for us the last few years,” Harvick told NBCSN. “There was a lot of work put into this race. We knew this was a good racetrack for us, felt like it fit that style of our cars and man, did it. It was a fast car.”

Harvick also led a huge Stewart-Haas Racing effort as teammates Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez finished second and third, respectively. Harvick earned his 49th career Cup win, tying him with SHR co-owner Tony Stewart for 14th on NASCAR’s all-time Cup wins list.

It wasn’t exactly easy for Harvick, though. He suffered what was essentially a double penalty while pitting on Lap 190. According to a NASCAR official, “Harvick was penalized for a combination of two rules. Since the dual service crew member is the only one who can stage wheels in a pit box, he must perform dual service. If he doesn’t perform two roles (they didn’t change tires on that stop), he can’t be considered dual service and can’t stage tires in the pit box.”

Harvick was sent to the back of the lead lap but was able to mount a strong comeback that led to his win.

Joey Logano finished fourth while Alex Bowman rounded out the top five.

On the flip side, two drivers in particular suffered issues that will force them to potentially have to drive the race of their careers next week in the final championship qualifying race at Phoenix if they hope to keep their title hopes alive.

Chase Elliott (solo crash nine laps into the race, finished 32nd) and Denny Hamlin (incurred front end damage after spinning onto infield grass on Lap 81, finished 28th) suffered incidents in Sunday’s race, leaving them in peril heading to Phoenix. At 78 points below the cutline and ranked last of the eight remaining playoff drivers, Elliott is in a must-win situation to make it to the championship race at Miami.

Hamlin, meanwhile, went from 24 points above the cut line coming into Sunday’s race, only to suffer a 44-point swing, dropping  to fifth place, 20 points below the cutoff line afterward.

“I just lost control, that’s all there was to it,” Hamlin told NBCSN about what happened to his car. “We did the best we could and we’ll try to go to Phoenix and try to win. The car and the effort will be there. There’s no doubt in my mind we can go there and win.”

In addition to Logano, who earned his first top five of this year’s playoffs, as well as Harvick, Elliott and Hamlin, here’s how the other remaining playoff drivers finished: Martin Truex Jr. (6th), Kyle Busch (7th), Ryan Blaney (8th), Kyle Larson (12th).

As for the overall playoff picture, Truex and Harvick are locked into Miami, Kyle Busch is 22 points above the cutline and Logano is fourth, 20 points ahead of the cutline. Ironically, these are the same four drivers that were in the top four in the standings heading to Phoenix last year.

Below the cutline are Hamlin (-20), Ryan Blaney (-23), Kyle Larson (-23) and Elliott (-78).

Stage 1 winner: Kevin Harvick

Stage 2 winner: Aric Almirola

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Joey Logano earned his first top five of this season’s playoffs. … Alex Bowman (fifth) and Kurt Busch (ninth) were the only Chevy drivers to earn top-10 showings.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. both spun coming out of Turn 4 on Lap 53. Keselowski hit the outer wall and then Stenhouse (finished 40th) piled hard into the rear of Keselowski (39th), ending both their days. … Corey LaJoie was involved in two incidents in Stage 1, including slamming into the wall late in the stage in a single-car incident. LaJoie finished 38th in the 40-car field.

NOTABLE: There were six cautions in Stage 1, the most cautions in an opening stage in a race this season. … John Hunter Nemechek finished 21st in his first career Cup start (filled in for Matt Tifft). In addition, father Joe Nemechek finished 29th. … Jimmie Johnson came into the race having led a total of just 91 laps all season (the most being 60 at Texas in the spring race). He led 40 laps Sunday (equaling the number of laps he led all of the 2018 season), but ended up with a 34th-place finish, retiring shortly after a solo wreck on Lap 186.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunday, Nov. 10, Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway in suburban Phoenix (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Denny Hamlin brings out caution late in Stage 1 at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2019, 4:35 PM EST
Denny Hamlin spun in Turn 4 and slid through the frontstretch infield with five laps left in the first stage Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

At the end of his slide, Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota dug into the grass where it met pavement and briefly went airborne, causing some damage to his front spoiler. Hamlin’s team made repairs and he was able to continue and finished 28th, multiple laps down.

“Just got up into (the traction compound) before it was really broke in and just lost control, that’s all there is to it,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “We’ll go to Phoenix and try to win.”

Hamlin entered the race second in the playoff standings, 24 points above the cutline to advance to the championship race. He heads to the final elimination race in Phoenix as the first driver below the cutoff spot, 20 points behind Joey Logano.

“The car and the effort will be there,” Hamlin said. “There’s no doubt in my mind we can go there and win, especially in these circumstances.”

Chase Elliott finishes 32nd after early wreck at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
Chase Elliott‘s championship hopes are even more dire after he wrecked on the ninth lap of Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott, who started 14th, was running in the middle lane in Turn 2 when his No. 9 Chevrolet got loose and hit the outside wall. Elliott’s team made repairs to his car and he was able to continue. He managed a 32nd-place finish, 22 laps off the lead.

Elliott entered the race last on the playoff grid, 44 points behind the cutoff. He leaves Texas 78 points behind the cutoff, ensuring Elliott will have to win next weekend at Phoenix to advance to the title round.

 

 

Matt Tifft wants to race again but must find answers to what caused seizure

By Dustin LongNov 3, 2019, 12:23 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — Matt Tifft, who suffered a seizure last weekend at Martinsville Speedway, spoke briefly with the media Sunday morning at Texas Motor Speedway, saying “I want to be back in a race car, but I don’t care about anything else right now other than finding out what caused this.”

Tifft will miss the rest of the season. John Hunter Nemechek will drive the No. 36 for Front Row Motorsports the final three Cup races.

Tifft, who had surgery to remove a tumor in his brain on July 21, 2016, said scans of where the tumor was looked good. Tifft said he will undergo additional testing, including an EEG, which measures the electrical activity of the brain. 

“I have been through this stuff before, and I know enough to be mature and smart enough to know that my health comes first,” Tifft said. “My goal is to get back in this race car, and I want to be back as soon as I possibly can, but these next few weeks are going to be dedicated to finding answers with doctors to why this happened.

“I will get back in a car one way or another, I do honestly believe that. But I have to get my stuff figured out and see what sparked this to happen.”

Tifft stood outside the team’s No. 36 hauler as he spoke and noted he was standing about five feet from where he had his seizure last weekend.

“It is a little stressful right now and honestly just dealing with the anxiety of it,” he said. “I just have to take baby steps.”

Jeff Dennison, senior director of sales and marketing for Front Row Motorsports, stressed that Tifft has a place with the team.

“Matt came to us (this season) under a two-year agreement and we will be honoring that,” Dennison said. “We will still have Matt be here next year. That is our plan.”