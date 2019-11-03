Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Denny Hamlin brings out caution late in Stage 1 at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2019, 4:35 PM EST
Denny Hamlin spun in Turn 4 and slid through the frontstretch infield with five laps left in the first stage Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

At the end of his slide, Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota dug into the grass where it met pavement and briefly went airborne, causing some damage to his front spoiler. Hamlin’s team made repairs and he was able to continue.

Hamlin entered the race second in the playoff standings, 24 points above the cutline to advance to the championship race.

The incident caused the sixth caution in the stage, which is the most this year in the first stage of a race.

It resulted in a one-lap shootout to end the stage, which was won by Kevin Harvick.

Chase Elliott wrecks on Lap 9 at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
Chase Elliott‘s championship hopes are even more dire after he wrecked on the ninth lap of Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott, who started 14th, was running in the middle lane in Turn 2 when his No. 9 Chevrolet got loose and hit the outside wall. Elliott’s team made repairs to his car and he was able to continue.

Elliott entered the race last on the playoff grid, 44 points behind the cutoff. Elliott will now likely have to win next weekend at Phoenix to advance to the title round.

 

Matt Tifft wants to race again but must find answers to what caused seizure

By Dustin LongNov 3, 2019, 12:23 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — Matt Tifft, who suffered a seizure last weekend at Martinsville Speedway, spoke briefly with the media Sunday morning at Texas Motor Speedway, saying “I want to be back in a race car, but I don’t care about anything else right now other than finding out what caused this.”

Tifft will miss the rest of the season. John Hunter Nemechek will drive the No. 36 for Front Row Motorsports the final three Cup races.

Tifft, who had surgery to remove a tumor in his brain on July 21, 2016, said scans of where the tumor was looked good. Tifft said he will undergo additional testing, including an EEG, which measures the electrical activity of the brain. 

“I have been through this stuff before, and I know enough to be mature and smart enough to know that my health comes first,” Tifft said. “My goal is to get back in this race car, and I want to be back as soon as I possibly can, but these next few weeks are going to be dedicated to finding answers with doctors to why this happened.

“I will get back in a car one way or another, I do honestly believe that. But I have to get my stuff figured out and see what sparked this to happen.”

Tifft stood outside the team’s No. 36 hauler as he spoke and noted he was standing about five feet from where he had his seizure last weekend.

“It is a little stressful right now and honestly just dealing with the anxiety of it,” he said. “I just have to take baby steps.”

Jeff Dennison, senior director of sales and marketing for Front Row Motorsports, stressed that Tifft has a place with the team.

“Matt came to us (this season) under a two-year agreement and we will be honoring that,” Dennison said. “We will still have Matt be here next year. That is our plan.”

Texas Cup race to be family affair for Joe Nemechek, John Hunter Nemechek

By Dustin LongNov 3, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — For the first time since 2005, father and son will compete together in a Cup race.

Joe Nemechek and son John Hunter Nemechek will both drive in today’s race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Adding to the momentous family moment is that today will be John Hunter Nemechek’s first career Cup start.

“It’s pretty cool to compete against my dad in the top level of this sport,” John Hunter Nemechek said after qualifying 29th. “I feel like there’s not many other sports that father and sons can say that.”

Joe Nemechek, who qualified 38th, said racing with his son in Cup will be “a very, very special moment.”

John Hunter Nemechek, 22, has this opportunity because he’s running the season’s final three Cup races for Matt Tifft, who suffered a seizure before practice last weekend at Martinsville and is out the rest of the year (Tifft is scheduled to meet the media Sunday morning). Joe Nemechek, 54, got the call Wednesday to drive for Premium Motorsports this weekend.

The last time a father raced against his son in a Cup event was when Bobby Hamilton and Bobby Hamilton Jr. did so in the October 2005 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Joe Nemechek said he will keep track of where his son is on the track today but noted John Hunter Nemechek “could care less where I’m at.”

Not true, John Hunter Nemechek said.

“You know when you pass them,” he said.

Next week will be a big week for both of them. Joe Nemechek and John Hunter Nemechek are both scheduled to compete in the Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series races at ISM Raceway.

“It’s pretty neat to say we’re going to be racing all three,” John Hunter Nemechek said of next week.

Today’s Cup race at Texas: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 3, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
The NASCAR Cup Series will take one big step closer to determining who will reach the championship round at Miami in two weeks with today’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

After this race, just two races remain.

The drivers remaining in the Round of 8 are Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson still vying for the title.

Harvick won this race last year, while Denny Hamlin won in the spring.

Here is the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Caitlin McGee, star of NBC’s Bluff City Law, at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:18 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 11 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting will be at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. by Bret Shiseler with Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:01 p.m. by the Marine Forces Reserve Band.

DISTANCE: The race is 334 laps (501 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 will end on Lap 85. Stage 2 will end on Lap 170

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage will begin with NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Countdown to Green follows at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN, leading into race coverage. The postrace show will be on NBCSN, followed by Victory Lap at 7:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Cup race calls for a temperature of 65 degrees and a 0% chance of rain when the green flag drops.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick led 177 laps en route to the win in last fall’s playoff race. Denny Hamlin took the lead 12 laps from the finish and held on to win the spring race at Texas.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

