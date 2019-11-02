Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Tony Stewart: Fighting in NASCAR ‘frustrates the crap out of me’

By Nate RyanNov 2, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Just like he knows about winning in racing, Tony Stewart knows a thing or two about fighting in racing, too.

And “Smoke” is disappointed by some of the recent attempts at pugilism in NASCAR.

During his induction Saturday afternoon to the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame, Stewart wistfully recalled the throwdown between A.J. Foyt and Arie Luyendyk in the winner’s circle after the inaugural IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I don’t what I was more upset about: The fact that we didn’t win the race because we had a lap lead over Arie (before an engine failure), or the fact that I didn’t get a chance to get into the middle of a fight with A.J. and Arie,” Stewart said. “A.J. and I should start (along with Texas Motor Speedway president) Eddie (Gossage), a little fantasy camp for drivers to teach them how to fight instead of this ‘patty cake, patty cake’ shit.”

Stewart playfully mocked Xfinity driver Tyler Reddick, who had said earlier at the luncheon (where he received – no kidding – a sportsmanship award) that he had asked Cole Custer “Are we going to use hands?” during their scuffle two weeks ago at Kansas Speedway.

“It’s like, ‘Oh my God, what are we doing? We’re going to hold hands to come in from recess and preschool?’ ” Stewart said. “That’s why I love Kevin Harvick (for) when Kevin pushed Brad) Keselowski into Jeff Gordon (after the Nov. 2, 2014 race at Texas). And for Jeff Gordon to fight, that’s like, you’ve got a better shot of winning the lottery to get Jeff to fight.

“At least Harvick had the balls to push somebody and say, ‘Listen, if we’re going to do this, let’s do this. Let’s do it right.’”

There have been scuffles in the pits after races the past two weeks in NASCAR: the Custer-Reddick scuffle at Texas and the Denny HamlinJoey Logano set-to at Martinsville Speedway (which resulted in a No. 22 crewmember’s one-race suspension).

“It frustrates the crap out of me,” Stewart said. “I can’t stand watching these guys. I’m watching Joey Logano with his hand on his crew guy in front of him so he can act like he’s swinging back there. For God’s sake. This is getting embarrassing.

“I tell you what, just line both of them up. I’ll whip their ass by myself together. I don’t care. I’ll take them both on. We can do it right after this (luncheon) is over. Take them to the media center, I’ll whip both their asses. You can put them right beside each other. I’ll take them down.

“You can stand behind me and act like you’re going to do something, Gossage. That way it looks like at least two on two. It looks more fair to them, anyway.”

Stewart, who once threatened “I”ll bust his ass” after Logano’s blocking had angered him in a 2013 race at Auto Club Speedway, has gotten in hot water for using his fists before. He briefly was jailed after a 2011 incident in which he reportedly slugged an Australian track promoter, and he went after a fan at a sprint car race in July. He also has been involved in physical altercations with some drivers, including Robby Gordon.

“By the way, next year I will not be getting the sportsmanship award from Texas Motor Speedway,” Stewart quipped.

Today’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 2, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
The middle race of the Xfinity Series Round of 8 takes place under the lights tonight at Texas Motor Speedway.

The eight playoff drivers are: Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe.

Here’s the information for tonight’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Brian Wallace, District Manager, Kwik Kar Lawe Group, will give the command to start engines at 8:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 8:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 2 p.m. Qualifying is 5:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 6:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 8 p.m. The invocation will be given at 8:30 p.m. by Bret Shisler, Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. The National Anthem will be performed at 8:31 p.m. by the Cantare Performance Choir from White’s Chapel in South Lake, Texas.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The race broadcast beginning at 8:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 8 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts a high of 55 degrees, clear skies and a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer won this race last fall, taking the lead away from Tyler Reddick on the final lap, while Kyle Busch won this race in the spring.

STARTING LINEUP: Will be posted after qualifying.

NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
NASCAR’s playoff weekend at Texas Motor Speedway continues today.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series will hold qualifying this evening before the Xfinity Series race.

The wunderground.com site forecasts a high of 55 degrees, clear skies and a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

2 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

5:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (CNBC)

6:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

7:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (CNBC, Performance Racing Network)

8 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 Xfinity Series race (Stages 45/90/200 laps) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Aric Almirola is fastest in final Cup practice at Texas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 1, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT
Aric Almirola may have missed advancing to NASCAR’s championship round, but that didn’t prevent him from being the fastest in the final Cup practice Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver covered the 1.5-mile oval at a speed of 188.561 mph. Fellow SHR driver Clint Bowyer, who was fastest in the first practice earlier in the day, was third-fastest (188.258 mph) in the second session, with playoff driver Denny Hamlin sandwiched in-between at 188.350 mph.

Kevin Harvick, who has won the last two fall races at Texas, was fourth-fastest at 187.905 mph, followed by Kurt Busch (187.761 mph). The elder Busch brother was second-fastest in the first session.

As for the remaining playoff drivers still in contention for the championship: Ryan Blaney was eighth-fastest (187.650 mph), Martinsville winner Martin Truex Jr. was 10th (187.448 mph), followed by Kyle Busch 11th (187.415), Chase Elliott was 15th (187.039), Kyle Larson 16th (186.987) and Joey Logano was the slowest remaining playoff driver at 21st (186.728 mph).

Qualifying for Sunday’s AAA takes place Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. ET and will be carried on CNBC.

Click here for the final practice results.

Joey Logano’s message to Denny Hamlin: ‘I’m tougher than he thinks’

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Nate RyanNov 1, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT
10 Comments

FORT WORTH, Texas – Joey Logano says he isn’t proud of the way he handled his disagreement at Martinsville Speedway with Denny Hamlin, but the defending series champion isn’t backing down, either.

I have nothing to be careful about, he wrecked me,” Logano said when asked Friday at Texas Motor Speedway if he would be more careful around Hamlin in this season’s three remaining races. “I don’t race him any differently. I am not sure he has handled this the smartest way so far.”

The Team Penske driver struck a repentant yet strident tone when rehashing the postrace fracas in the pits last Sunday that resulted in a one-race suspension for his tire specialist, Dave Nichols, who pulled Hamlin to the concrete.

Earlier Friday in the Texas media center, Hamlin said Logano “wasn’t that smart” and accused No. 22 crew chief Todd Gordon of lacking control over his crew members.

Logano smiled when told of Hamlin’s comments.

I am sure he will turn it in that way,” Logano said. “Here are the facts: I think Todd has great control of our race team and is a great crew chief and does a great job leading all of us. I said it after the race to TV that I probably shouldn’t have gone down there looking for an apology for something (Hamlin) probably wasn’t going to apologize for, and I let my emotions get the best of me. That was a mistake on my part. I probably didn’t handle that correctly.

“It doesn’t make what he did on the race track right, but I think at the same time he will probably play that card as much as he wants. He can run his mouth as much as he wants. I am going to run my race, and we will see who ends up ahead.”

Logano laughed off Hamlin’s mocking impersonation after the Martinsville race, saying Hamlin “missed it a little bit.”

Asked whether Hamlin was trying to play mind games, Logano responded, “He can try. I am a little tougher than he thinks. … He is handling it a different way than I would have, but we aren’t the same person and that is OK. Whatever you are into.

“However you want to handle things. Like I said, I am not proud of the way I handled it, but I am going to be man enough to fess up to that and own that. Outside of that, I move on and whatever he wants to say, I could really give a crap.”