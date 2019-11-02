Today’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, lineup and more

The middle race of the Xfinity Series Round of 8 takes place under the lights tonight at Texas Motor Speedway.
The eight playoff drivers are: Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe.
Here’s the information for tonight’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Brian Wallace, District Manager, Kwik Kar Lawe Group, will give the command to start engines at 8:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 8:48 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 2 p.m. Qualifying is 5:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 6:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 8 p.m. The invocation will be given at 8:30 p.m. by Bret Shisler, Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. The National Anthem will be performed at 8:31 p.m. by the Cantare Performance Choir from White’s Chapel in South Lake, Texas.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The race broadcast beginning at 8:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 8 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.
FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts a high of 55 degrees, clear skies and a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.
LAST TIME: Cole Custer won this race last fall, taking the lead away from Tyler Reddick on the final lap, while Kyle Busch won this race in the spring.
STARTING LINEUP: Will be posted after qualifying.