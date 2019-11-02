Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Three Cup teams lose a crew member after inspection issues

By Dustin LongNov 2, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – The teams of Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Austin Dillon each had a team member ejected after multiple inspection failures Saturday before Cup qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway.

The cars of Johnson, Stenhouse and Dillon each failed inspection two times. All three cars passed on the third attempt.

Each team also will be docked 15 minutes practice next week at ISM Raceway.

 

Tyler Reddick wins pole for Xfinity race at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT
Playoff driver Tyler Reddick won the pole for tonight’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Reddick claimed his fourth pole of the year with a top speed of 190.705 mph.

The top five was completed by Harrison Burton, Christopher Bell (playoffs), Cole Custer (playoffs) and Chase Briscoe (playoffs).

Briscoe qualified in the top five after his car failed inspection three times. His car chief, Nick Hutchins, was ejected from the event. Briscoe will lose 30 minutes of practice next weekend at Phoenix.

Rounding out the top 10 is Justin Allgaier (playoffs), Ross Chastain, Jeb Burton, Brandon Jones and Noah Gragson (playoffs).

Justin Haley will start from the rear in a backup car after he spun and backed into the Turn 4 wall during his warmup lap.

Michael Annett was the lowest qualifying playoff driver. He’ll start 19th.

Stefan Parsons qualified 16th for his best career start in his sixth race.

Click here for the starting lineup.

 

 

Kurt Busch signs multi-year deal to remain at Chip Ganassi Racing

By Dustin LongNov 2, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kurt Busch and sponsor Monster Energy will remain at Chip Ganassi Racing. The team announced that Busch and Monster Energy have each signed multi-year deals with CGR. 

Busch left Stewart-Haas Racing after last season and signed with Chip Ganassi Racing for this season, inking a one-year contact.

“I think he and Kyle (Larson) have had a great time being teammates,” car owner Chip Ganassi said Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. “I think it has made Kyle a better driver having Kurt as a teammate. He brings a lot off the track. He brought a lot of guys on that 1 team their first Cup win. I’m very proud to keep him a part of this team for the foreseeable future.

“It means the world for this to come together,” Busch said Saturday. “There are still special moments ahead. There’s plenty of gas still in this tank.”

Busch, the 2004 Cup champion, made the playoffs with his win at Kentucky in July. It was his 31st career Cup victory. He enters Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) 13th in the points. He has six top-five and 17 top-10 finishes this season. 

“We’re racing people at Monster Energy and we knew immediately that we had found fantastic racing partners in Chip Ganassi, Kurt Busch and all involved at Chip Ganassi Racing,” said Mitch Covington, vice president of sports marketing for Monster Energy, in a statement. “NASCAR is a major part of who we are at Monster Energy and to be able to compete at a championship level with Kurt Busch and Chip Ganassi Racing truly reflects who we are and fires-up our desire to not only win races, but to make a serious all-in run at the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series title.”

Ganassi lauded Busch’s connection to the No. 1 crew.

“We’ve all been in these situations where you bring one person in and it changes the entire complexion of the team and that’s exactly what happened here,” Ganassi said. “We brought one person in and it changes the complete complexion. … It was (Busch). It’s hard for a team owner in sports to tell you how hard teams work to get to this position. People in sports will tell you that you’re always looking for that right combination, that right mix of people.

“All of us in management were just kind of standing around early in the season going, ‘Man I can’t believe this guy. We sign him one day and the next day at 8 o’clock in the morning doing pit stop practice.’ … That’s the kind of spark the guy brings to the team. He’s in there working hard at it. A lot of what you get with Kurt Busch is not advertised within the media and it’s a lot of things that team owners like and crew guys like.”

Tony Stewart: Fighting in NASCAR ‘frustrates the crap out of me’

By Nate RyanNov 2, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Just like he knows about winning in racing, Tony Stewart knows a thing or two about fighting in racing, too.

And “Smoke” is disappointed by some of the recent attempts at pugilism in NASCAR.

During his induction Saturday afternoon to the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame, Stewart wistfully recalled the throwdown between A.J. Foyt and Arie Luyendyk in the winner’s circle after the inaugural IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I don’t know what I was more upset about: The fact that we didn’t win the race because we had a lap lead over Arie (before an engine failure), or the fact that I didn’t get a chance to get into the middle of a fight with A.J. and Arie,” Stewart said. “A.J. and I should start (along with Texas Motor Speedway president) Eddie (Gossage), a little fantasy camp for drivers to teach them how to fight instead of this ‘patty cake, patty cake’ shit.”

Stewart playfully mocked Xfinity driver Tyler Reddick, who had said earlier at the luncheon (where he received – no kidding – a sportsmanship award) that he had asked Cole Custer “Are we going to use hands?” during their scuffle two weeks ago at Kansas Speedway.

“It’s like, ‘Oh my God, what are we doing? We’re going to hold hands to come in from recess and preschool?’ ” Stewart said. “That’s why I love Kevin Harvick (for) when Kevin pushed Brad) Keselowski into Jeff Gordon (after the Nov. 2, 2014 race at Texas). And for Jeff Gordon to fight, that’s like, you’ve got a better shot of winning the lottery to get Jeff to fight.

“At least Harvick had the balls to push somebody and say, ‘Listen, if we’re going to do this, let’s do this. Let’s do it right.’”

There have been scuffles in the pits after races the past two weeks in NASCAR: the Custer-Reddick scuffle at Texas and the Denny Hamlin-Joey Logano set-to at Martinsville Speedway (which resulted in a No. 22 crewmember’s one-race suspension).

“It frustrates the crap out of me,” Stewart said. “I can’t stand watching these guys. I’m watching Joey Logano with his hand on his crew guy in front of him so he can act like he’s swinging back there. For God’s sake. This is getting embarrassing.

“I tell you what, just line both of them up. I’ll whip their ass by myself together. I don’t care. I’ll take them both on. We can do it right after this (luncheon) is over. Take them to the media center, I’ll whip both their asses. You can put them right beside each other. I’ll take them down.

“You can stand behind me and act like you’re going to do something, Gossage. That way it looks like at least two on two. It looks more fair to them, anyway.”

Stewart, who once threatened “I”ll bust his ass” after Logano’s blocking had angered him in a 2013 race at Auto Club Speedway, has gotten in hot water for using his fists before.

He briefly was jailed after a 2011 incident in which he reportedly slugged an Australian track promoter, and he went after a fan at a sprint car race in July.

He also has been involved in physical altercations with several drivers, including Robby Gordon, Brian Vickers and Logano.

“By the way, next year I will not be getting the sportsmanship award from Texas Motor Speedway,” Stewart quipped.

Today’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 2, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
The middle race of the Xfinity Series Round of 8 takes place under the lights tonight at Texas Motor Speedway.

The eight playoff drivers are: Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe.

Here’s the information for tonight’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Brian Wallace, District Manager, Kwik Kar Lawe Group, will give the command to start engines at 8:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 8:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 2 p.m. Qualifying is 5:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 6:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 8 p.m. The invocation will be given at 8:30 p.m. by Bret Shisler, Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. The National Anthem will be performed at 8:31 p.m. by the Cantare Performance Choir from White’s Chapel in South Lake, Texas.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The race broadcast beginning at 8:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 8 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts a high of 55 degrees, clear skies and a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer won this race last fall, taking the lead away from Tyler Reddick on the final lap, while Kyle Busch won this race in the spring.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

