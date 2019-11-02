NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s playoff weekend at Texas Motor Speedway continues today.
Both the Cup and Xfinity Series will hold qualifying this evening before the Xfinity Series race.
The wunderground.com site forecasts a high of 55 degrees, clear skies and a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.
Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
2 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
2:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
5:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (CNBC)
6:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
7:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (CNBC, Performance Racing Network)
8 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
8:30 p.m. – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 Xfinity Series race (Stages 45/90/200 laps) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Aric Almirola may have missed advancing to NASCAR’s championship round, but that didn’t prevent him from being the fastest in the final Cup practice Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver covered the 1.5-mile oval at a speed of 188.561 mph. Fellow SHR driver Clint Bowyer, who was fastest in the first practice earlier in the day, was third-fastest (188.258 mph) in the second session, with playoff driver Denny Hamlin sandwiched in-between at 188.350 mph.
Kevin Harvick, who has won the last two fall races at Texas, was fourth-fastest at 187.905 mph, followed by Kurt Busch (187.761 mph). The elder Busch brother was second-fastest in the first session.
As for the remaining playoff drivers still in contention for the championship: Ryan Blaney was eighth-fastest (187.650 mph), Martinsville winner Martin Truex Jr. was 10th (187.448 mph), followed by Kyle Busch 11th (187.415), Chase Elliott was 15th (187.039), Kyle Larson 16th (186.987) and Joey Logano was the slowest remaining playoff driver at 21st (186.728 mph).
Qualifying for Sunday’s AAA takes place Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. ET and will be carried on CNBC.
Click here for the final practice results.
Follow @JerryBonkowski
FORT WORTH, Texas – Joey Logano says he isn’t proud of the way he handled his disagreement at Martinsville Speedway with Denny Hamlin, but the defending series champion isn’t backing down, either.
“I have nothing to be careful about, he wrecked me,” Logano said when asked Friday at Texas Motor Speedway if he would be more careful around Hamlin in this season’s three remaining races. “I don’t race him any differently. I am not sure he has handled this the smartest way so far.”
The Team Penske driver struck a repentant yet strident tone when rehashing the postrace fracas in the pits last Sunday that resulted in a one-race suspension for his tire specialist, Dave Nichols, who pulled Hamlin to the concrete.
Earlier Friday in the Texas media center, Hamlin said Logano “wasn’t that smart” and accused No. 22 crew chief Todd Gordon of lacking control over his crew members.
Logano smiled when told of Hamlin’s comments.
“I am sure he will turn it in that way,” Logano said. “Here are the facts: I think Todd has great control of our race team and is a great crew chief and does a great job leading all of us. I said it after the race to TV that I probably shouldn’t have gone down there looking for an apology for something (Hamlin) probably wasn’t going to apologize for, and I let my emotions get the best of me. That was a mistake on my part. I probably didn’t handle that correctly.
“It doesn’t make what he did on the race track right, but I think at the same time he will probably play that card as much as he wants. He can run his mouth as much as he wants. I am going to run my race, and we will see who ends up ahead.”
Logano laughed off Hamlin’s mocking impersonation after the Martinsville race, saying Hamlin “missed it a little bit.”
Asked whether Hamlin was trying to play mind games, Logano responded, “He can try. I am a little tougher than he thinks. … He is handling it a different way than I would have, but we aren’t the same person and that is OK. Whatever you are into.
“However you want to handle things. Like I said, I am not proud of the way I handled it, but I am going to be man enough to fess up to that and own that. Outside of that, I move on and whatever he wants to say, I could really give a crap.”
FORT WORTH, Texas – Daring to bare in a skimpy Princess Leia costume might have been a “risqué” decision for his annual Halloween party, but Ryan Blaney needed a partner just as bold.
“I couldn’t find anyone to be Jabba (The Hut) with me,” Blaney said Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. “A lot of people didn’t know what I was. They were like, “What are you?’ I was like, ‘Watch the movie, man.’”
This is where it might have helped to have Jabba alongside as context for the costume’s origins in a “Return of the Jedi” scene that is set in Jabba’s lair. Leia, who spends much of the “Star Wars” saga clad in regal white or uniform, is wearing a metal-plated bikini and is attached to Jabba by a chain.
“I just thought it was a funny costume,” Blaney said. “Halloween you can dress as whoever you want and it was my house so I figured I could do whatever I wanted. I am a big Star Wars fan. I saw (the costume) online and thought it was funny.
“I have gotten mixed reviews about it. At the end of the day I don’t really care. I thought it was funny at the time. … Maybe next year I will step it up. I thought that was a pretty risque outfit. Luckily, it wasn’t too cold.”
A photo of Blaney’s costume that went viral on NASCAR Twitter also introduced the world to a massive Darth Vader tattoo on Blaney’s right thigh. The Team Penske driver has gotten a couple of Star Wars-themed tattoos the past two years (most recently in January).
“A lot of people thought they were fake,” he said. “I wanted to be able to tell people they were fake, and they wash off, but they don’t, no matter how hard you scrub.
“I have been a fan of tattoos for a long time, and I have a handful now and am working on my leg there. I have a couple Star Wars ones on my leg. They stop at my knee right now. I have a ‘Mother’ tattoo on my knee. It is something I have always enjoyed.”
Clint Bowyer was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Cup Series practices Friday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.
Bowyer clocked a speed of 188.679 mph. Kurt Busch was second-fastest (188.574 mph), followed by Denny Hamlin (188.324 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (187.565 mph) and Erik Jones (187.559 mph).
As for other playoff drivers, Martin Truex Jr. (187.311 mph) was eighth-fastest, Kevin Harvick 10th (187.026), Kyle Busch 12th, (186.916), Kyle Larson 13th (186.767), Joey Logano 15th (186.477), Ryan Blaney 23rd (185.663) and Chase Elliott 26th (185.293).
The second and final Cup practice will be held later today from 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. ET.
Click here for the practice results.
Follow @JerryBonkowski