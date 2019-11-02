Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kevin Harvick wins pole for Cup playoff race at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT
Playoff driver Kevin Harvick won the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Harvick claimed his sixth pole of the year with a top speed of 189.707 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

“The best part is (the car) drove really well in race trim yesterday and still had a lot of speed,” Harvick told NBC Sports. “Put that in qualifying trim today and still made speed. Hopefully we can keep our track position. I think as you saw the last race, you want to be up front. You want to be on the right cycle of rotation of pit strategy and having that first pit stall is definitely an advantage here.”

The top five is completed by Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin (playoffs), Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.

This is Jones’ best qualifying result of the season.

John Hunter Nemechek qualified 29th for his Cup Series debut. He and father Joe Nemechek will be the first father-son pairing to compete in a Cup race since the Bobby Hamilton and Bobby Hamilton Jr. in October 2005 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Where the remaining playoff drivers qualified:

Joey Logano – 11th

Kyle Busch – 12th

Kyle Larson – 13th

Chase Elliott – 14th

Ryan Blaney – 15th

Martin Truex Jr. – 17th

Starting lineup for Cup Series playoff race at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones will start on the front row for Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Harvick starts from the pole for the sixth time this season. The top five is completed by Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.

John Hunter Nemechek will start 29th in his Cup Series debut.

Tyler Reddick wins pole for Xfinity race at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT
Playoff driver Tyler Reddick won the pole for tonight’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Reddick claimed his fourth pole of the year with a top speed of 190.705 mph.

The top five was completed by Harrison Burton, Christopher Bell (playoffs), Cole Custer (playoffs) and Chase Briscoe (playoffs).

Briscoe qualified in the top five after his car failed inspection three times. His car chief, Nick Hutchins, was ejected from the event. Briscoe will lose 30 minutes of practice next weekend at Phoenix.

Rounding out the top 10 is Justin Allgaier (playoffs), Ross Chastain, Jeb Burton, Brandon Jones and Noah Gragson (playoffs).

Justin Haley will start from the rear in a backup car after he spun and backed into the Turn 4 wall during his warmup lap.

Michael Annett was the lowest qualifying playoff driver. He’ll start 19th.

Stefan Parsons qualified 16th for his best career start in his sixth race.

Click here for the starting lineup.

 

 

Three Cup teams lose a crew member after inspection issues

By Dustin LongNov 2, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – The teams of Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Austin Dillon each had a team member ejected after multiple inspection failures Saturday before Cup qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway.

The cars of Johnson, Stenhouse and Dillon each failed inspection two times. All three cars passed on the third attempt.

Each team also will be docked 15 minutes practice next week at ISM Raceway.

 

Kurt Busch signs multi-year deal to remain at Chip Ganassi Racing

By Dustin LongNov 2, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT
6 Comments

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kurt Busch and sponsor Monster Energy will remain at Chip Ganassi Racing. The team announced that Busch and Monster Energy have each signed multi-year deals with CGR. 

Busch left Stewart-Haas Racing after last season and signed with Chip Ganassi Racing for this season, inking a one-year contact.

“I think he and Kyle (Larson) have had a great time being teammates,” car owner Chip Ganassi said Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. “I think it has made Kyle a better driver having Kurt as a teammate. He brings a lot off the track. He brought a lot of guys on that 1 team their first Cup win. I’m very proud to keep him a part of this team for the foreseeable future.

“It means the world for this to come together,” Busch said Saturday. “There are still special moments ahead. There’s plenty of gas still in this tank.”

Busch, the 2004 Cup champion, made the playoffs with his win at Kentucky in July. It was his 31st career Cup victory. He enters Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) 13th in the points. He has six top-five and 17 top-10 finishes this season. 

“We’re racing people at Monster Energy and we knew immediately that we had found fantastic racing partners in Chip Ganassi, Kurt Busch and all involved at Chip Ganassi Racing,” said Mitch Covington, vice president of sports marketing for Monster Energy, in a statement. “NASCAR is a major part of who we are at Monster Energy and to be able to compete at a championship level with Kurt Busch and Chip Ganassi Racing truly reflects who we are and fires-up our desire to not only win races, but to make a serious all-in run at the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series title.”

Ganassi lauded Busch’s connection to the No. 1 crew.

“We’ve all been in these situations where you bring one person in and it changes the entire complexion of the team and that’s exactly what happened here,” Ganassi said. “We brought one person in and it changes the complete complexion. … It was (Busch). It’s hard for a team owner in sports to tell you how hard teams work to get to this position. People in sports will tell you that you’re always looking for that right combination, that right mix of people.

“All of us in management were just kind of standing around early in the season going, ‘Man I can’t believe this guy. We sign him one day and the next day at 8 o’clock in the morning doing pit stop practice.’ … That’s the kind of spark the guy brings to the team. He’s in there working hard at it. A lot of what you get with Kurt Busch is not advertised within the media and it’s a lot of things that team owners like and crew guys like.”