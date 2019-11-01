Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Ryan Blaney’s ‘risque’ Halloween outfit was only part of his plan

By Nate RyanNov 1, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Daring to bare in a skimpy Princess Leia costume might have been a “risqué” decision for his annual Halloween party, but Ryan Blaney needed a partner just as bold.

“I couldn’t find anyone to be Jabba (The Hut) with me,” Blaney said Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. “A lot of people didn’t know what I was. They were like, “What are you?’ I was like, ‘Watch the movie, man.’”

This is where it might have helped to have Jabba alongside as context for the costume’s origins in a “Return of the Jedi” scene that is set in Jabba’s lair. Leia, who spends much of the “Star Wars” saga clad in regal white or uniform, is wearing a metal-plated bikini and is attached to Jabba by a chain.

“I just thought it was a funny costume,” Blaney said. “Halloween you can dress as whoever you want and it was my house so I figured I could do whatever I wanted. I am a big Star Wars fan. I saw (the costume) online and thought it was funny.

“I have gotten mixed reviews about it. At the end of the day I don’t really care. I thought it was funny at the time. … Maybe next year I will step it up. I thought that was a pretty risque outfit. Luckily, it wasn’t too cold.”

A photo of Blaney’s costume that went viral on NASCAR Twitter also introduced the world to a massive Darth Vader tattoo on Blaney’s right thigh. The Team Penske driver has gotten a couple of Star Wars-themed tattoos the past two years (most recently in January).

“A lot of people thought they were fake,” he said. “I wanted to be able to tell people they were fake, and they wash off, but they don’t, no matter how hard you scrub.

“I have been a fan of tattoos for a long time, and I have a handful now and am working on my leg there. I have a couple Star Wars ones on my leg. They stop at my knee right now. I have a ‘Mother’ tattoo on my knee. It is something I have always enjoyed.”

Aric Almirola is fastest in final Cup practice at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 1, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT
Aric Almirola may have missed advancing to NASCAR’s championship round, but that didn’t prevent him from being the fastest in the final Cup practice Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver covered the 1.5-mile oval at a speed of 188.561 mph. Fellow SHR driver Clint Bowyer, who was fastest in the first practice earlier in the day, was third-fastest (188.258 mph) in the second session, with playoff driver Denny Hamlin sandwiched in-between at 188.350 mph.

Kevin Harvick, who has won the last two fall races at Texas, was fourth-fastest at 187.905 mph, followed by Kurt Busch (187.761 mph). The elder Busch brother was second-fastest in the first session.

As for the remaining playoff drivers still in contention for the championship: Ryan Blaney was eighth-fastest (187.650 mph), Martinsville winner Martin Truex Jr. was 10th (187.448 mph), followed by Kyle Busch 11th (187.415), Chase Elliott was 15th (187.039), Kyle Larson 16th (186.987) and Joey Logano was the slowest remaining playoff driver at 21st (186.728 mph).

Qualifying for Sunday’s AAA takes place Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. ET and will be carried on CNBC.

Joey Logano’s message to Denny Hamlin: ‘I’m tougher than he thinks’

By Nate RyanNov 1, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Joey Logano says he isn’t proud of the way he handled his disagreement at Martinsville Speedway with Denny Hamlin, but the defending series champion isn’t backing down, either.

I have nothing to be careful about, he wrecked me,” Logano said when asked Friday at Texas Motor Speedway if he would be more careful around Hamlin in this season’s three remaining races. “I don’t race him any differently. I am not sure he has handled this the smartest way so far.”

The Team Penske driver struck a repentant yet strident tone when rehashing the postrace fracas in the pits last Sunday that resulted in a one-race suspension for his tire specialist, Dave Nichols, who pulled Hamlin to the concrete.

Earlier Friday in the Texas media center, Hamlin said Logano “wasn’t that smart” and accused No. 22 crew chief Todd Gordon of lacking control over his crew members.

Logano smiled when told of Hamlin’s comments.

I am sure he will turn it in that way,” Logano said. “Here are the facts: I think Todd has great control of our race team and is a great crew chief and does a great job leading all of us. I said it after the race to TV that I probably shouldn’t have gone down there looking for an apology for something (Hamlin) probably wasn’t going to apologize for, and I let my emotions get the best of me. That was a mistake on my part. I probably didn’t handle that correctly.

“It doesn’t make what he did on the race track right, but I think at the same time he will probably play that card as much as he wants. He can run his mouth as much as he wants. I am going to run my race, and we will see who ends up ahead.”

Logano laughed off Hamlin’s mocking impersonation after the Martinsville race, saying Hamlin “missed it a little bit.”

Asked whether Hamlin was trying to play mind games, Logano responded, “He can try. I am a little tougher than he thinks. … He is handling it a different way than I would have, but we aren’t the same person and that is OK. Whatever you are into.

“However you want to handle things. Like I said, I am not proud of the way I handled it, but I am going to be man enough to fess up to that and own that. Outside of that, I move on and whatever he wants to say, I could really give a crap.”

Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin fastest in first Texas Cup practice

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 1, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Cup Series practices Friday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bowyer clocked a speed of 188.679 mph. Kurt Busch was second-fastest (188.574 mph), followed by Denny Hamlin (188.324 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (187.565 mph) and Erik Jones (187.559 mph).

As for other playoff drivers, Martin Truex Jr. (187.311 mph) was eighth-fastest, Kevin Harvick 10th (187.026), Kyle Busch 12th, (186.916), Kyle Larson 13th (186.767), Joey Logano 15th (186.477), Ryan Blaney 23rd (185.663) and Chase Elliott 26th (185.293).

The second and final Cup practice will be held later today from 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. ET.

Denny Hamlin takes verbal jab at Joey Logano, No. 22 team

By Dustin LongNov 1, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Denny Hamlin took a verbal poke at Joey Logano and criticized Logano’s crew chief for a “lack of control” of his team Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hamlin and Logano made contact late in last week’s playoff race at Martinsville Speedway, cutting Logano’s tire. Logano approached Hamlin after the race to discuss the issue and punctuated the discussion by shoving Hamlin, triggering an altercation.

Hamlin and Logano have a history that goes back to 2013 to a confrontation after the Bristol spring race and an on-track incident the following week at Auto Club Speedway that injured Hamlin.

Asked Friday if he ever gets the feeling that Logano knows he can get to him, Hamlin said: “No. He’s not that smart.”

“He touched me first. First thing, as a man, you can’t just let that stuff happen. That’s the first thing.”

Logano later said he shouldn’t have shoved Hamlin but “I really wanted to go over and talk to him and get his side of the story of what happened and he just said I ran up into the wall basically and wasn’t as apologetic as I was looking for and that escalated the situation too much. I shouldn’t have shoved him.”

After Logano shoved Hamlin on the right shoulder, Logano walked away. Hamlin followed and crew members joined in.

NASCAR suspended Logano’s tire specialist, Dave Nichols Jr., for this weekend’s event at Texas Motor Speedway for grabbing Hamlin from behind and tossing him to the ground during the pit road scuffle.

Hamlin said he agreed with the suspension.

“My agitation with that guy is he’s the first one in all of Joey’s confrontations,” Hamlin said of Nichols. “You go back and look. He dives in there and starts most of this stuff.”

Hamlin also was critical of Logano’s crew chief, Todd Gordon, for the role Nichols played in the incident.

“I thought my guys were pretty level, to be honest with you, through that whole deal,” Hamlin said of his crew. “I think you could see quite a few times that Joey is right in front of them and no one lays a hand on Joey. I think it’s just a lack of control that Todd has got with his people.”

Gordon said earlier this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that “the direction that our organization has is (to) separate drivers. We don’t want to have drivers beating on each other. Unfortunately, in this situation that happened there, the separation was with too much power afterward and I don’t think the crew member … he was trying to separate the drivers and did so with probably more force than he anticipated and he’s regretful of that.”

Gordon was among those who stepped in between the drivers seeking to keep the situation from escalating.

Logano defended Gordon on Friday after hearing Hamlin’s comments.

“Here are the facts,” Logano said. “I think Todd has great control of our race team and is a great crew chief and does a great job leading all of us. I said it after the race to TV that I probably shouldn’t have gone down there looking for an apology for something he probably wasn’t going to apologize for and I let my emotions get the best of me. That was a mistake on my part. I probably didn’t handle that correctly. It doesn’t make what he did on the race track right, but I think at the same time he will probably play that card as much as he wants, he can run his mouth as much as he wants. I am going to run my race and we will see who ends up ahead.”

Last weekend was the first time that Hamlin and Logano have had issues in this year’s playoffs.

Hamlin chastised Logano at Dover when Logano, running 24 laps down, didn’t move over for Hamlin, who was leading. Hamlin was stuck behind Logano and that allowed Martin Truex Jr. to close and get by to win the second stage.

“All he did was piss some people off and what did he really gain? He didn’t gain anything,” Hamlin said after the Dover race. “He just pissed off some guys that he’s racing with now. So now we’re going to race him extra hard for what? For the reason he didn’t want to go 26 laps down? Anybody would tell you that’s just not a good choice.”

How much did what happen at Dover play a role in how closely Hamlin raced Logano at Martinsville, leading to their contact?

“I would lean more toward racing circumstances, but absolutely I take into account who is besides me at all times and I was not going to give one inch,” Hamlin said Friday at Texas. “I misjudged. The on-track stuff was definitely my fault. There was no intention to run into him or run him into the wall or anything like that because I put myself at a pretty big risk there cutting a tire as well.

“I was just trying to use all the space I could. Certainly if it was a teammate or someone else beside me or just really anyone, yeah, I probably don’t gas it up quite as soon and try to take all that space but certainly all that stuff plays its factors for sure.”

Logano suggested that Hamlin needs to be careful.

“I have nothing to be careful about, he wrecked me,” Logano said. “I don’t race him any differently. I am not sure he has handled this the smartest way so far.”

Hamlin also stated Friday that he will have offseason surgery on his right shoulder for a torn labrum.

“I really don’t know how it happened to be honest with you, but it’s something that has been nagging really for years,” Hamlin said. “I’ve had shoulder issues. It just got to the point where it was really bad and got it scanned and figured out what it was. It hadn’t really affected me in the car at all. That part has really been fine.”

Hamlin said he had a cortisone shot a few weeks ago on the shoulder.

“It was just progressively getting worse over the late summer to early fall,” Hamlin said. “So just a few weeks ago the doctors came and gave me a little bit of relief with that just kind of to get me into the offseason where I can fix it.”