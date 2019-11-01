Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin fastest in first Texas Cup practice

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 1, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Cup Series practices Friday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bowyer clocked a speed of 188.679 mph. Kurt Busch was second-fastest (188.574 mph), followed by Denny Hamlin (188.324 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (187.565 mph) and Erik Jones (187.559 mph).

As for other playoff drivers, Martin Truex Jr. (187.311 mph) was eighth-fastest, Kevin Harvick 10th (187.026), Kyle Busch 12th, (186.916), Kyle Larson 13th (186.767), Joey Logano 15th (186.477), Ryan Blaney 23rd (185.663) and Chase Elliott 26th (185.293).

The second and final Cup practice will be held later today from 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. ET.

Click here for the practice results.

Denny Hamlin takes verbal jab at Joey Logano, No. 22 team

By Dustin LongNov 1, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Denny Hamlin took a verbal poke at Joey Logano and criticized Logano’s crew chief for a “lack of control” of his team Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hamlin and Logano made contact late in last week’s playoff race at Martinsville Speedway, cutting Logano’s tire. Logano approached Hamlin after the race to discuss the issue and punctuated the discussion by shoving Hamlin, triggering an altercation.

Hamlin and Logano have a history that goes back to 2013 to a confrontation after the Bristol spring race and an on-track incident the following week at Auto Club Speedway that injured Hamlin.

Asked Friday if he ever gets the feeling that Logano knows he can get to him, Hamlin said: “No. He’s not that smart.”

“He touched me first. First thing, as a man, you can’t just let that stuff happen. That’s the first thing.”

Logano later said he shouldn’t have shoved Hamlin but “I really wanted to go over and talk to him and get his side of the story of what happened and he just said I ran up into the wall basically and wasn’t as apologetic as I was looking for and that escalated the situation too much. I shouldn’t have shoved him.”

After Logano shoved Hamlin on the right shoulder, Logano walked away. Hamlin followed and crew members joined in.

NASCAR suspended Logano’s tire specialist, Dave Nichols Jr., for this weekend’s event at Texas Motor Speedway for grabbing Hamlin from behind and tossing him to the ground during the pit road scuffle.

Hamlin said he agreed with the suspension.

“My agitation with that guy is he’s the first one in all of Joey’s confrontations,” Hamlin said of Nichols. “You go back and look. He dives in there and starts most of this stuff.”

Hamlin also was critical of Logano’s crew chief, Todd Gordon, for the role Nichols played in the incident.

“I thought my guys were pretty level, to be honest with you, through that whole deal,” Hamlin said of his crew. “I think you could see quite a few times that Joey is right in front of them and no one lays a hand on Joey. I think it’s just a lack of control that Todd has got with his people.”

Gordon said earlier this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that “the direction that our organization has is (to) separate drivers. We don’t want to have drivers beating on each other. Unfortunately, in this situation that happened there, the separation was with too much power afterward and I don’t think the crew member … he was trying to separate the drivers and did so with probably more force than he anticipated and he’s regretful of that.”

Gordon was among those who stepped in between the drivers seeking to keep the situation from escalating.

Last weekend was the first time that Hamlin and Logano have had issues in this year’s playoffs.

Hamlin chastised Logano at Dover when Logano, running 24 laps down, didn’t move over for Hamlin, who was leading. Hamlin was stuck behind Logano and that allowed Martin Truex Jr. to close and get by to win the second stage.

“All he did was piss some people off and what did he really gain? He didn’t gain anything,” Hamlin said after the Dover race. “He just pissed off some guys that he’s racing with now. So now we’re going to race him extra hard for what? For the reason he didn’t want to go 26 laps down? Anybody would tell you that’s just not a good choice.”

How much did what happen at Dover play a role in how closely Hamlin raced Logano at Martinsville, leading to their contact?

“I would lean more toward racing circumstances, but absolutely I take into account who is besides me at all times and I was not going to give one inch,” Hamlin said Friday at Texas. “I misjudged. The on-track stuff was definitely my fault. There was no intention to run into him or run him into the wall or anything like that because I put myself at a pretty big risk there cutting a tire as well.

“I was just trying to use all the space I could. Certainly if it was a teammate or someone else beside me or just really anyone, yeah, I probably don’t gas it up quite as soon and try to take all that space but certainly all that stuff plays its factors for sure.”

Hamlin also stated Friday that he will have offseason surgery on his right shoulder for a torn labrum.

“I really don’t know how it happened to be honest with you, but it’s something that has been nagging really for years,” Hamlin said. “I’ve had shoulder issues. It just got to the point where it was really bad and got it scanned and figured out what it was. It hadn’t really affected me in the car at all. That part has really been fine.”

Hamlin said he had a cortisone shot a few weeks ago on the shoulder.

“It was just progressively getting worse over the late summer to early fall,” Hamlin said. “So just a few weeks ago the doctors came and gave me a little bit of relief with that just kind of to get me into the offseason where I can fix it.”

Tyler Reddick fastest in first Xfinity practice; Ryan Sieg wrecks hard

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 1, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick was fastest in an incident-shortened first Xfinity Series practice session Friday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.

Reddick paced the field with a speed of 187.493 mph, the only driver to exceed 187 mph.

Points leader Christopher Bell was second-fastest (186.406 mph), followed by Cole Custer (185.230 mph), Brandon Jones (185.223) and Austin Cindric (185.077).

The session was shortened slightly due to a red flag stoppage. With less than five minutes remaining, Ryan Sieg lost control of the No. 39 Chevrolet exiting Turn 4, backed into the outside wall, bounced off and crossed the track before slamming head-on into the inside wall. No other cars were involved in the incident.

Sieg got out of the car under his own power and was taken to the infield care center. The car was destroyed, which means the team will have to go to a backup for the remainder of the weekend.

A total of 34 cars took to the 1.5-mile high-speed oval.

The second Xfinity practice will take place later this afternoon between 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET.

Click here for full practice results.

Ryan Blaney among several drivers serving practice penalties at Texas

By Nate RyanNov 1, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ryan Blaney and J.J. Yeley were held out of the first 15 minutes of the first Cup practice Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Blaney’s No. 12 Ford (which is in the Round of 8 playoff cars) and Yeley’s No. 53 Ford were penalized for being late out of the garage for qualifying the Oct. 26 qualifying session at Martinsville Speedway.

There were four practice penalties issued Friday at Texas in the Xfinity Series dating to its most recent race weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Gray Gaulding, John Hunter Nemechek and Joey Gase were held from the first 15 minutes of the first practice for failing inspection twice. CJ McLaughlin’s No. 93 Chevrolet missed the final 30 minutes of first practice for three inspections failures and being late to inspection at Kansas.

Go Fas Racing will receive chassis, tech support from Stewart-Haas

By Nate RyanNov 1, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Go Fas Racing announced it’ll receive chassis, data and technical support from Stewart-Haas Racing next season.

The team also said its No. 32 Ford Mustang will maintain its relationships with Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines.

Driver Corey LaJoie has said in recent months that the deal was in the works, and that it would make it more likely for him to stay with the team in order to showcase his talent.

LaJoie said two weeks ago at Kansas Speedway that he likely would return for a second season at Go Fas; the team said in the release that “2020 driver negotiations are still ongoing.”

Here’s the release from the team:

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Nov. 1, 2019) — Starting with the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, Go Fas Racing (GFR) will enter into a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), one of Ford’s most competitive organizations.

GFR team-owner Archie St. Hilaire has been preparing for the opportunity to take his organization to the next level since the team’s first full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2014.

“2020 will be an exciting year at GFR with the addition of SHR cars and their technical assistance,” St. Hilaire said. “I can’t thank all of the great people at SHR for the opportunity to align with them. All of this couldn’t happen without the help of our wonderful sponsors and marketing partners. GFR has improved every year in our six years in the NASCAR Cup Series and I believe that the best is yet to come for this little team and our great group of employees.”

Via this new alliance with SHR, GFR will be provided with chassis, data and technical support for the No. 32 Ford Mustang in addition to their present relationship with Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines.

“This arrangement will allow Go Fas Racing to improve its performance in 2020 and position itself for future growth,” said Greg Zipadelli, Vice President of Competition for SHR.

To date, St. Hilaire has more than 200 NASCAR Cup Series starts under his leadership, giving a wide array of drivers the opportunity to compete at NASCAR’s level, including past champions.

2020 driver negotiations are still ongoing.