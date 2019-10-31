Chevrolet changing Camaro model for Cup Series in 2020

Chevrolet will field a different Camaro model in the Cup Series in 2020.
The manufacturer announced Thursday it will switch from the Camaro ZL1 model to the Camaro ZL1 1LE.
The Camaro ZL1 1LE is based on the fastest, most track-capable production Camaro model.
“The ZL1 1LE is the highest performer within the Camaro production-car lineup,” Jim Campbell, Chevy’s U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports, said in a press release. “We took lessons from the production car and applied them to the new 2020 Cup car.”
According to the press release, Chevrolet engineers optimized aerodynamic performance by employing computational fluid dynamics (CFD), simulation, and reduced-scale and full-scale wind-tunnel testing.
The current production Camaro ZL1 1LE – with lighter wheels and dampers, thinner rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat – sheds more than a 50-pounds than a standard ZL1 Coupe and is powered by a 650-horsepower, supercharged LT4 engine.
The Camaro was introduced to the Cup Series in 2018. The Camaro ZL1 1LE joins the Camaro SS, which has been Chevrolet’s entry in the Xfinity Series since 2013.