Brandon Jones staying with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2020

Brandon Jones will remain the driver of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota in the Xfinity Series in 2020, the team announced Thursday.
A contract extension for Jones, who earned his first career Xfinity Series win two weeks ago in his 134th series start, will see him drive for JGR for a third season. The 22-year-old driver is in his fourth full-time season in the Xfinity Series.
“I couldn’t be happier to be back and race in 2020 with Joe Gibbs Racing,” Jones said in a press release. “I am very proud of my team and the huge strides and experience we have gained over the past two years. I am ready for this next opportunity and challenge. “
Jones will have Harrison Burton as a full-time teammate next season.
“We are excited to have Brandon back at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2020 and with his experience take over as the senior driver in our NASCAR Xfinity Series program”, said Steve deSouza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing, in a press release. “He has steadily improved over the past two years and has proven that he can compete with the top contenders in the series. We expect him to be a top challenger for the championship next year.”
Jones’ win at Kansas Speedway came after he was eliminated from the playoffs.
Sponsorship for Jones and the No. 19 team will be announced at a later date.