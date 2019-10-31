Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Brandon Jones staying with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2020

By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
Brandon Jones will remain the driver of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota in the Xfinity Series in 2020, the team announced Thursday.

A contract extension for Jones, who earned his first career Xfinity Series win two weeks ago in his 134th series start, will see him drive for JGR for a third season. The 22-year-old driver is in his fourth full-time season in the Xfinity Series.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back and race in 2020 with Joe Gibbs Racing,” Jones said in a press release. “I am very proud of my team and the huge strides and experience we have gained over the past two years. I am ready for this next opportunity and challenge. “

Jones will have Harrison Burton as a full-time teammate next season.

“We are excited to have Brandon back at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2020 and with his experience take over as the senior driver in our NASCAR Xfinity Series program”, said Steve deSouza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing, in a press release. “He has steadily improved over the past two years and has proven that he can compete with the top contenders in the series.  We expect him to be a top challenger for the championship next year.”

Jones’ win at Kansas Speedway came after he was eliminated from the playoffs.

Sponsorship for Jones and the No. 19 team will be announced at a later date.

Aric Almirola vowed last weekend to make the final three races of the Cup Series season “hell” for Kyle Busch after they were involved in a wreck at Martinsville that eliminated Almirola from the race.

A big difference between the two drivers is that Busch is still in the playoffs, while Almirola was eliminated after the first round.

While appearing on Wednesday’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths, Busch brushed off Almirola’s threat when asked if he was concerned about retaliation from Almirola.

“Look, I got a hell of a lot more than Aric Almirola to worry about every single week, OK?” said Busch, who is trying to win his second Cup title. “There’s 40 other guys that would probably love to get the action in on the 18 car as well, too. Because you’re a fan favorite as soon as you do. Aric’s not the only guy. There’s others that are out there. We’ll race them as we need to race them and what happens happens.”

His run-in with Almirola wasn’t the only story Busch was part of in Martinsville.

On Saturday, one of Busch’s drivers in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Todd Gilliland, broke through with his first career Truck Series win after 46 starts.

Gilliland, who has been the subject of criticism from Busch over his struggles to win, let his frustrations be known over his team radio after taking the checkered flag.

“Kyle Busch you can stay in your (expletive) motorhome,” Gilliland said.

Busch, who had been in his Cup team’s hauler during the race, said he “may or may not have known” about Gilliland’s comments when he went to congratulate the driver on his win.

“I just walked up to him and said ‘Hey man, congratulations. Good job. You got it done, won your race. You and the team. Keep it going,” Busch said. “Just handled it the way I did in the instance.”

While Gilliland later publicly apologized for his comment, Busch said the two of them “talked it out” over the phone on Tuesday.

“He went to apologize, kind of the same thing that he said on Twitter,” Busch said. “I’m like, ‘OK, it’s all fine. Not really sure that’s the first time you’ve thought of that because it came so easily.'”

Busch made sure to mention that Gilliland’s job security is still intact for the final two races of the season.

“Everybody’s wondering, ‘Is he fired?’ No, he’s going to finish out the season,” Busch said.

 

Chevrolet changing Camaro model for Cup Series in 2020

By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
Chevrolet will field a different Camaro model in the Cup Series in 2020.

The manufacturer announced Thursday it will switch from the Camaro ZL1 model to the Camaro ZL1 1LE.

The Camaro ZL1 1LE is based on the fastest, most track-capable production Camaro model.

“The ZL1 1LE is the highest performer within the Camaro production-car lineup,” Jim Campbell, Chevy’s U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports, said in a press release. “We took lessons from the production car and applied them to the new 2020 Cup car.”

According to the press release, Chevrolet engineers optimized aerodynamic performance by employing computational fluid dynamics (CFD), simulation, and reduced-scale and full-scale wind-tunnel testing.

The current production Camaro ZL1 1LE – with lighter wheels and dampers, thinner rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat – sheds more than a 50-pounds than a standard ZL1 Coupe and is powered by a 650-horsepower, supercharged LT4 engine.

The Camaro was introduced to the Cup Series in 2018. The Camaro ZL1 1LE joins the Camaro SS, which has been Chevrolet’s entry in the Xfinity Series since 2013.

Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Texas Motor Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 31, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
As things move on to this weekend’s Round of 8 races at Texas Motor Speedway, will we see more on- and off-track conflict between drivers?

As for other storylines this weekend in the Cup Series: Will Kyle Busch snap his 19-race winless streak and punch his ticket for the championship race in Miami? What about Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott? They are all below the cutoff line for Miami.

In the Xfinity Series, will Justin Allgaier, who has been winless all season, take the checkered flag to advance to the the title race in Miami? Can Cole Custer and Christopher Bell earn an eighth win of the season?

The wunderground.com forecast for Saturday night’s Xfinity race calls for a temperature of 49 degrees and a 1% chance of rain when the green flag drops. Custer won this race last fall.

The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Cup race calls for a temperature of 60 degrees and a 0% chance of rain when the green flag drops. Kevin Harvick is the defending race winner.  Denny Hamlin won at Texas in the spring.

Here’s the weekend schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

Noon – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

2 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

5:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (CNBC)

6:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

7:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (CNBC, Performance Racing Network)

8 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 Xfinity Series race (Stages 45/90/200 laps) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

11 a.m. – Cup garage open

1 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – AAA Texas 500 Cup Series race (Stages 85/170/334 laps) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Rowdy’s back: Kyle Busch returns to NASCAR America, 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 30, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
You might say things will get a bit Rowdy on today’s episode of NASCAR America Presents Motormouths as special guest Kyle Busch returns for an encore performance from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rutledge Wood and Kyle Petty will host the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota as he makes his second appearance on MotorMouths this month and third time since mid-July.

You can join the conversation by calling 1-844-NASCARNBC or reach out on Twitter via #LetMeSayThis.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.