4 Cup crew chiefs penalized for Martinsville violations

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 28, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT
Four NASCAR Cup crew chiefs have been fined $10,000 each for lug nut violations discovered after Sunday’s playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Those penalized are:

* Chad Knaus, crew chief for the No. 24 Chevrolet driven by William Byron.

* Adam Stevens, crew chief for the No. 18 Toyota driven by Kyle Busch.

* Brian Pattie, crew chief for the No. 17 Ford driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

* Jeremy Bullins, crew chief for the No. 12 Ford driven by Ryan Blaney.

Also penalized was Team Penske crew member Dave Nichols Jr., who was involved in the post-race scuffle between Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano and their respective teams. Nichols Jr. has been suspended from Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

There were no other penalties issued.

NASCAR suspends crew member one race for role in altercation

By Dustin LongOct 28, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT
NASCAR suspended Team Penske crew member Dave Nichols Jr. one race for his role in an altercation on pit road Sunday between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin at Martinsville Speedway.

Nichols, a tire specialist for Logano’s team, can be seen in the video above grabbing Hamlin from behind and throwing him down to the ground.

Todd Gordon, crew chief for Logano’s team, said that Nichols was trying to help separate Logano and Hamlin but did so too forcefully.

“The direction that our organization has is separate drivers,” Gordon said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We don’t want to have drivers beating on each other.

“Unfortunately, in this situation that happened there, the separation was with too much power afterwards and I don’t think the crew member … he was trying to separate the drivers and did so with probably more force than he anticipated and he’s regretful of that.”

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, explained Monday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio why a penalty might be issued in this case.

“You had a crew member who, honestly, I don’t think realized the force with which he made that move,” O’Donnell said. “We have some light drivers and some big crew members and unfortunately that’s what happens when those situations take place. I think they understand what’s coming. It’s not something we want to see or encourage but we’ll have to address.”

The issue started after Logano hit the wall while running side-by-side with Hamlin late in Sunday’s race. Logano went to Hamlin to discuss the incident after the race and punctuated his conversation by shoving Hamlin and walking away, triggering the scuffle.

NASCAR met with Travis Geisler, competition director at Team Penske, Gordon and Nichols after the race.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Martinsville recap

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 28, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks back at Sunday’s Round of 8 Cup playoff race at Martinsville won by Martin Truex Jr.

Steve Letarte is joined by Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton. Among topics they’ll discuss are Truex’s win plus his becoming the first driver locked into the Championship 4 field for Miami, as well as Sunday’s post-race scuffle between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin.

Justin Alexander returning to be Austin Dillon’s crew chief in 2020

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 28, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT
Richard Childress Racing announced Monday that Justin Alexander will return to the No. 3 team to be Austin Dillon‘s crew chief in 2020, taking over for Danny Stockman.

The team announced that Stockman will remain with the organization in a role to be announced.

Alexander took over as Dillon’s crew chief before the 2017 Coca-Cola 600, a race Dillon won. Alexander also was Dillon’s crew chief through the 2018 season, which included Dillon’s Daytona 500 victory.

Stockman, who won championships in the Xfinity and Truck series with Dillon, took over as Dillon’s Cup crew chief this season. Dillon is 23rd in points heading into this weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN). Dillon has three top-10 finishes in the last 24 races.

 

Where Cup playoff drivers stand heading to Texas

By Dustin LongOct 28, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
If everything truly is bigger in Texas, how much bigger can the rivalries become after a pit road scuffle last weekend at Martinsville?

How much more intense can the playoffs be with two races remaining for drivers to advance to the championship race in Miami?

And how much more desperate will some drivers be this weekend?

Here is where each playoff driver stands heading into Texas (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN):

MIAMI BOUND

Martin Truex Jr.’s win at Martinsville makes him the first driver to qualify for the Nov. 17 title race in Miami. It’s the third consecutive year Truex has reached this race, winning the title in 2017 and finishing second last year. So how will Truex treat the next two weeks since he’s already set for the championship race?

“We’ve never been in this position before,” he said after his series-high seventh win of the season. “Every time we’ve made the final four we’ve pointed our way in. We’ve never won in this round, so it’s new territory. It’s good territory to be in, but honestly we can’t change who we are. I said that earlier in the year when the playoffs started. You can’t just go from the regular season to we’re going to change our mindset for the playoffs. You race every week the same, just there’s more on the line as you go down the road here.

DEPOSITS AND WITHDRAWALS

Denny Hamlin has stated multiple times this season about not doing anything outlandish on the track that would incite a competitor, particularly in the playoffs.

He calls it making deposits, which he did when he didn’t rough up Kevin Harvick in the final laps at New Hampshire and allowed Jimmie Johnson to get his lap back at the end of a stage at Kansas. Hamlin also noted the concept when he criticized Joey Logano for racing him hard while down 24 laps at Dover

Sunday, Hamlin and Logano made contact shortly after a Lap 456 restart. Hamlin later took the blame for the contact. After discussing the incident on pit road, Logano shoved Hamlin, triggering a scuffle on pit road.

With two races left in this round, Hamlin is second in the standings. He is 10 points ahead of Logano, who holds the fourth and final transfer spot.

*@&#$%(^)%$!

If one could go inside the mind of Kyle Busch after a playoff race, the symbols represent a clean version of what he might be thinking. Busch, the regular-season champion, has had a miserable playoffs. He has finished outside the top 10 in four of the seven races.

Before he and Aric Almirola decided to beat on each other while racing for seventh this past weekend at Martinsville, Busch had not been happy with his car’s handling, saying at one time on the radio: “We’re terrible.”

Things got worse after the contact with Almirola. Busch’s car was damaged. Busch went on to finish 14th. He’s third in the standings, three points ahead of Logano for the final transfer spot.

Busch also has an enemy on the track. Almirola vowed after Sunday’s incident that “we’ve got three more weeks, and I’m going to make it hell for him.”

Told of Almirola’s comment, Busch said: “Sounds good.”

PLUGGING ALONG

Kevin Harvick was unspectacular throughout much of Sunday’s race but finished seventh. Ryan Blaney was strong all race before finishing fifth.

They’ll look for better results this weekend at Texas. Harvick is 14 points behind Logano for the final transfer spot. Blaney is 15 points behind Logano.

TIME TO GO TO WORK

Everyone knew Martinsville could be a rough race for Kyle Larson, who has not mastered that tough half-mile track.

A good call by crew chief Chad Johnston allowed Larson to score nine points in stage 2 when he had been running outside the top 10 before a late caution. While the field pitted, Larson stayed out for track position. Still, points might not be enough to get him to the championship race in Miami. He’s seventh among the eight remaining playoff drivers and is 24 points behind Logano.

WHAT IS GOING ON?

Chase Elliott opened the previous round of the playoffs by finishing last at Dover when his engine failed after eight laps.

He started the Round of 8 at Martinsville by suffering an engine failure after five laps of opening practice. In the race, Elliott’s car suffered a broken axle on Lap 180 while he was fifth. He finished 36th and is 44 points out of the final transfer spot, meaning he is essentially in a must-win situation the rest of this round. 

As for the mechanical issues with his Hendrick Motorsports team recently, Elliott conceded: “I’m concerned.”

POINTS 

4102 – Martin Truex Jr. (Martinsville win advances him to Miami title race)

4082 – Denny Hamlin

4075 – Kyle Busch

4027 – Joey Logano

4058 – Kevin Harvick

4057 – Ryan Blaney

4048 – Kyle Larson

4028 – Chase Elliott