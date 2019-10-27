Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Todd Gilliland apologizes for comment about Kyle Busch after Truck win

By Dustin LongOct 27, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Todd Gilliland apologized for a comment he made about Kyle Busch moments after winning his first career Gander Outdoors Truck Series race Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

Gilliland drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports and has faced criticism from Busch this year about a lack of performance.

After crossing the finish line Saturday, Gilliland said on his team’s radio: “Kyle Busch you can stay in your (expletive) motorhome.”

Busch congratulated Gilliland in Victory Lane on his win after the race.

Gilliland was asked about the comment after the race and said: “It was just kind of heat of the moment really. Just a lot of emotions. Everyone has heard what he (Kyle Busch) said and obviously it’s true, we should’ve been running better. I’ve wanted to win for the last year and a half as well. I’m doing all I can and the guys at the shop are. It was pretty much just heat of the moment. Probably wish I didn’t say it now, but it is what it is. He said some stuff about me and it is what it is.”

Gilliland also posted an apology on Twitter:

NASCAR.com sought to reach Kyle Busch for comment but stated it was unsuccessful.

Busch first made critical comments this year about Gilliland at Atlanta in March, saying then: “I don’t know how many times (in 2018) we were in meetings and I was just yelling at him about ‘Let’s go.’ Our stuff is not that slow. You got to get up on top of the wheel and make it happen.”

Busch also said in March at Atlanta: “We’ll hopefully be able to get (Gilliland) places because, you know, his career is on the line. You don’t get very many chances at this.”

Gilliland has one win, six top fives and 13 top-10 finishes this season in 21 races.

 

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The last short track of the 2019 season will begin the final march to determining which four drivers will race for the championship.

Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway will begin the Round of 8 with Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson still vying for the title.

Last year, Logano earned a berth in the championship round by bumping Truex aside on the last corner of the last lap. Three weeks later, the Team Penske driver won his first Cup championship.

Here is the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:14 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 9 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting will be at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. by track chaplain Mike Hatfield. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:01 p.m. by the 380th Army Band.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (263 miles) around the 0.526-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 will end on Lap 130. Stage 2 will end on Lap 260.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage will begin with NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Countdown to Green follows at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN, leading into race coverage. The postrace show will be on NBCSN, followed by Victory Lap at 7:30 p.m.

Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies with a temperature of 78 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME(S): Logano scored his first victory at Martinsville in an Oct. 28, 2018 win over Hamlin and Truex. In the March 24 race at the track, Brad Keselowski led 446 of 500 laps in the win. 

STARTING LINEUP: Click here

Kyle Larson will be racing through the pain of a lower rib fracture

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Nate RyanOct 26, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT
Playoff driver Kyle Larson will be trying to win his first Cup championship while dealing with pain through the last four races of the season.

After sustaining the injury in an Oct. 14 crash at Talladega Superspeedway, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver raced through the pain Sunday at Kansas Speedway before getting X-rays this past week that confirmed a lower rib fracture.

“It still hurts,” Larson told reporters Saturday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway. “I modified my seat quite a bit this week. I feel good in the car this week (at Martinsville) because the G forces, you don’t really have any. My ribs feel fine in there. Maybe at Texas (next weekend), they’ll feel a little worse. Just something I’m kind of going to have to deal with the rest of the season. Stinks but we’ll get through.

“We’ve worked on our insert and seat belts and just trying to make it a little more comfy for me.”

Larson said NASCAR had cleared him to race before the X-rays. “It’s just going to be a little painful at times,” he said.

After qualifying 14th, Larson will be trying to end a string of mediocre finishes at Martinsville to begin making a charge at reaching the championship round. He has one top 10 (a third in the April 3, 2016 race) in 11 stars on the 0.526-mile oval.

“We’ve just been playing with some things and trying to get better here at Martinsville,” said Larson, who advanced to the Round of 8 with his Oct. 6 victory at Dover International Speedway. “Been doing a lot of studying and have changed up things I’ve been doing in the car, so we’ll see if it pays off tomorrow. I still feel a little a little out of control, but we’ve been working hard. Hopefully it pays off.

“Once it gets past halfway, that’s usually when I start to struggle. Hopefully, tomorrow is a little different.”

Denny Hamlin wrapped up the Round of 12 the best way possible — with a win last Sunday at Kansas.

He kicked off the Round of 8 Saturday with another big step, earning the pole for Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway. It was the Chesterfield, Virginia, native’s fourth career pole at the 0.526-mile bullring.

But he has bigger plans: His sixth win at the track would clinch a berth in the Nov. 17 championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Click here for the full row-by-row starting lineup

“I hope so,” Hamlin said when asked if it is shaping up to be his weekend. “All signs indicate yes if you were looking in a Magic 8-Ball right now. Our car was good in practice. It was good in qualifying obviously. That’s all we have to go by.”

Martin Truex Jr. will start alongside Hamlin on the front row for Sunday’s race. Chase Elliott qualified second, but he will start from the rear of the field due to an engine change earlier in the day.

Row 2 will have Aric Almirola alongside Michael McDowell, Row 3 will have Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer, Row 4 will have Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez and Row 5 will have last fall’s race winner Joey Logano and William Byron.

The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and be televised on NBCSN.

Virginia native Denny Hamlin will start Sunday’s opening race of the Round of 8 from the pole position at Martinsville Speedway.

Coming off his fifth Cup win of the season last week at Kansas Speedway, Hamlin covered Martinsville’s 0.526-mile bullring at a speed of 97.840 mph to earn his fourth career Cup pole there.

Click here for full qualifying results

In 27 career starts at Martinsville, Hamlin has five wins (tied with Pocono for his most at any Cup track), 14 top-five and 20 top-20 finishes.

I did an OK job,” Hamlin said with a smile to NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast. “I’m pretty happy with it and look forward to 500 more laps of this.

(The pole and the No. 1 pit stall) is big. Both of them are huge, bigger factors than people think. The No. 1 stall is especially huge here. We’ll take it, gladly accept it and hopefully, we’ll get out front.”

Chase Elliott qualified second with a 97.694 mph qualifying effort but will start from the rear because of an engine change after a failure in the morning practice.

Martin Truex Jr. (97.463 mph) will start alongside Hamlin on the front row.

Row 2 will have Aric Almirola (97.342) and Michael McDowell (97.252 mph). Row 3 will be Ryan Blaney (97.172) and Clint Bowyer (97.167). Row 4 will be Erik Jones (97.148) and Daniel Suarez (97.078). Row 5 will feature defending race winner Joey Logano (97.063) and William Byron (96.983).

The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and be televised on NBCSN.

According to wunderground.com, the forecast calls for a high of 80 degrees and a 0% chance of  rain at the green flag.

