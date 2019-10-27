Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Today’s Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, lineup and more

By Nate RyanOct 27, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The last short track of the 2019 season will begin the final march to determining which four drivers will race for the championship.

Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway will begin the Round of 8 with Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson still vying for the title.

Last year, Logano earned a berth in the championship round by bumping Truex aside on the last corner of the last lap. Three weeks later, the Team Penske driver won his first Cup championship.

Here is the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:14 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 9 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting will be at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. by track chaplain Mike Hatfield. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:01 p.m. by the 380th Army Band.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (263 miles) around the 0.526-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 will end on Lap 130. Stage 2 will end on Lap 260.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage will begin with NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Countdown to Green follows at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN, leading into race coverage. The postrace show will be on NBCSN, followed by Victory Lap at 7:30 p.m.

Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies with a temperature of 78 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME(S): Logano scored his first victory at Martinsville in an Oct. 28, 2018 win over Hamlin and Truex. In the March 24 race at the track, Brad Keselowski led 446 of 500 laps in the win. 

STARTING LINEUP: Click here

Kyle Larson will be racing through the pain of a lower rib fracture

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Nate RyanOct 26, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT
Playoff driver Kyle Larson will be trying to win his first Cup championship while dealing with pain through the last four races of the season.

After sustaining the injury in an Oct. 14 crash at Talladega Superspeedway, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver raced through the pain Sunday at Kansas Speedway before getting X-rays this past week that confirmed a lower rib fracture.

“It still hurts,” Larson told reporters Saturday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway. “I modified my seat quite a bit this week. I feel good in the car this week (at Martinsville) because the G forces, you don’t really have any. My ribs feel fine in there. Maybe at Texas (next weekend), they’ll feel a little worse. Just something I’m kind of going to have to deal with the rest of the season. Stinks but we’ll get through.

“We’ve worked on our insert and seat belts and just trying to make it a little more comfy for me.”

Larson said NASCAR had cleared him to race before the X-rays. “It’s just going to be a little painful at times,” he said.

After qualifying 14th, Larson will be trying to end a string of mediocre finishes at Martinsville to begin making a charge at reaching the championship round. He has one top 10 (a third in the April 3, 2016 race) in 11 stars on the 0.526-mile oval.

“We’ve just been playing with some things and trying to get better here at Martinsville,” said Larson, who advanced to the Round of 8 with his Oct. 6 victory at Dover International Speedway. “Been doing a lot of studying and have changed up things I’ve been doing in the car, so we’ll see if it pays off tomorrow. I still feel a little a little out of control, but we’ve been working hard. Hopefully it pays off.

“Once it gets past halfway, that’s usually when I start to struggle. Hopefully, tomorrow is a little different.”

Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin seeks sixth win

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 26, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin wrapped up the Round of 12 the best way possible — with a win last Sunday at Kansas.

He kicked off the Round of 8 Saturday with another big step, earning the pole for Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway. It was the Chesterfield, Virginia, native’s fourth career pole at the 0.526-mile bullring.

But he has bigger plans: His sixth win at the track would clinch a berth in the Nov. 17 championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Click here for the full row-by-row starting lineup

“I hope so,” Hamlin said when asked if it is shaping up to be his weekend. “All signs indicate yes if you were looking in a Magic 8-Ball right now. Our car was good in practice. It was good in qualifying obviously. That’s all we have to go by.”

Martin Truex Jr. will start alongside Hamlin on the front row for Sunday’s race. Chase Elliott qualified second, but he will start from the rear of the field due to an engine change earlier in the day.

Row 2 will have Aric Almirola alongside Michael McDowell, Row 3 will have Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer, Row 4 will have Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez and Row 5 will have last fall’s race winner Joey Logano and William Byron.

The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and be televised on NBCSN.

Denny Hamlin keeps rolling, earns fourth career Martinsville pole

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 26, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
Virginia native Denny Hamlin will start Sunday’s opening race of the Round of 8 from the pole position at Martinsville Speedway.

Coming off his fifth Cup win of the season last week at Kansas Speedway, Hamlin covered Martinsville’s 0.526-mile bullring at a speed of 97.840 mph to earn his fourth career Cup pole there.

Click here for full qualifying results

In 27 career starts at Martinsville, Hamlin has five wins (tied with Pocono for his most at any Cup track), 14 top-five and 20 top-20 finishes.

I did an OK job,” Hamlin said with a smile to NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast. “I’m pretty happy with it and look forward to 500 more laps of this.

(The pole and the No. 1 pit stall) is big. Both of them are huge, bigger factors than people think. The No. 1 stall is especially huge here. We’ll take it, gladly accept it and hopefully, we’ll get out front.”

Chase Elliott qualified second with a 97.694 mph qualifying effort but will start from the rear because of an engine change after a failure in the morning practice.

Martin Truex Jr. (97.463 mph) will start alongside Hamlin on the front row.

Row 2 will have Aric Almirola (97.342) and Michael McDowell (97.252 mph). Row 3 will be Ryan Blaney (97.172) and Clint Bowyer (97.167). Row 4 will be Erik Jones (97.148) and Daniel Suarez (97.078). Row 5 will feature defending race winner Joey Logano (97.063) and William Byron (96.983).

The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and be televised on NBCSN.

According to wunderground.com, the forecast calls for a high of 80 degrees and a 0% chance of  rain at the green flag.

Todd Gilliland wins Martinsville Truck race; playoff contenders struggle

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 26, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
For many of the six remaining NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff contenders, Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway wound up being more like Mayhemville Speedway.

Todd Gilliland won his first career Truck race in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200.

But the big story of the day was how playoff contenders Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill and Tyler Ankrum were knocked out due to wrecks, and Matt Crafton suffered a mechanical issue, leaving all of them with disappointing finishes heading into the final championship-qualifying race in two weeks at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Crafton finished 23rd, while Ankrum was 25th, Austin Hill 26th and Moffitt was the lowest-finishing playoff contender (29th).

Moffitt still was able to hold on to his lead in the standings, having a 10-point edge over Stewart Friesen, who finished sixth Saturday. Ranked third is Ross Chastain, who trails Moffitt by 25 points after finishing second Saturday and is 20 points above the cutoff line.

In the fourth and final transfer spot is Hill, who is 36 points behind Moffitt and nine points ahead of Crafton in fifth.

Ankrum is 15 points behind Hill as the last playoff-eligible driver in the points standings, which can viewed by clicking here.

MORE: Click here for results

MORE: Click here for points standings

It was Gilliland’s first win in 46 career Truck Series starts.

“It feels amazing,” Gilliland said after the race. “This place is really hard to win at. … Luckily we were out front. Just wish we could’ve been a little bit faster all weekend, but as a driver that’s what you always hope for and this thing was fast enough today. … What a race.”

As for the rest of the top five finishers in the race, Johnny Sauter was third followed by Grant Enfinger and Timmy Hill.

Moffitt dominated the first stage, leading all but the first lap of the 50-lap segment. But he was knocked out of the race early in the final stage on Lap 116 when he hit the retaining wall while trying to avoid a wreck between Jeb Burton and Natalie Decker.

That’s Martinsville,” Moffitt told FS1. “We had a dominating truck. When we got out front, we could just ride and be two tenths faster than the field. It’s a bummer, but we’ll go to Phoenix and try to win that one and then go to Homestead and win that one.”

Rookie Sam Mayer, making only his second career Truck race start, won Stage 2. However, 23 laps later, the 16-year-old Mayer was involved in a nine-truck wreck that also knocked him out of the race.

Just disappointed in myself, trying to get in a hole that wasn’t there,” Mayer told FS1. “I just misjudged it. … We did well while it really mattered, but when it really did matter, we kind of messed up at the end. Hopefully we can go to Phoenix (in two weeks) and do better.”

Stage 1 winner: Brett Moffitt (fifth stage win of the season).

Stage 2 winner: Sam Mayer (first career stage win).

Who had a good race: Gilliland, obviously, but kudos also have to be given to Chastain as well as Harrison Burton. Though Burton was involved in a last-lap spin and finished 18th, he was closing in on the lead and the potential win in the final laps until that incident.

Who had a bad race: With less than 20 laps to go in Stage 2, Matt Crafton was closing in on the lead, only to be forced to pit to replace the battery and cockpit computer on his Toyota Tundra, dropping him eight laps behind the leaders. Crafton, who finished 23rd (eight laps down), is facing a nine-point deficit heading into ISM Raceway in Phoenix in two weeks for the fourth and final spot in the championship round at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

What’s next: Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway, Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m. ET. The four highest-ranked playoff drivers after that race will battle for the Truck Series championship on Friday, Nov. 15, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. 

