Kyle Busch a man of few words after rough Martinsville race

By Dustin LongOct 27, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Kyle Busch is more concerned about his team than any threat from Aric Almirola after Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Busch finished 14th after contact with Almirola with about 125 laps left that damaged Busch’s car and left him scrambling to score a top-15 finish.

Sunday continued a trend in these playoffs where Busch and his team have struggled or had issues during the race. The result is that he is third in the standings heading into next weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

His biggest issue Sunday was with Almirola, who was upset with how Busch drove him after he repaid Busch for contact in the spring Martinsville race. Almirola vowed that “we’ve got three more weeks and I’m going to make it hell for him.”

Busch said of the incident with Almirola: “He ran over me, so I chopped him and then we got hooked together.”

Told of Almirola’s vow, Busch said: “Sounds good.”

Busch said he had “a lot of concern” about Sunday’s performance.

What in particular, Busch said: “Everywhere.”

What did Busch not have? He said: “Everything.”

Asked if anything went right for him Sunday, he said: “Nope.”

Car owner Joe Gibbs remained upbeat about Busch even if Busch wasn’t so after the race.

“I think one of the things about Kyle, for instance, today, what I really admire about him, it doesn’t matter what happens,” Gibbs said. “That car got beat up. He got spun around, everything in the world happened to him, and he still finished … 14th.

“I think he’s going to fight no matter what. Now, you’d like for it to be a lot smoother than that and you do go through — we all know that you can go through something where you struggle for a few weeks and certainly he hasn’t been winning races like he expects. He’s really — I know he and Adam (Stevens, the team’s crew chief) have spent a lot of time together trying to work their way through everything. So I think it’s part of being in a real tough sport. It’s the best people in the world that are racing in NASCAR. 

“You’ve got the best owners, the best drivers, and it’s a tough deal. And you can see somebody as good as Kyle is, and right now we’ve had a situation where we’ve not been able to win races here.”

Cole Pearn, crew chief for winner Martin Truex Jr., also was high on his teammate: “They could have easily won last week (at Kansas) to be fair. I thought they probably had one of the best cars.”

Instead, Busch’s winless streak grows to 19 races.

Busch also declined to comment on Todd Gilliland’s comment about him after Saturday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race. Gilliland, who drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports in that series, scored his first series win Saturday. After he crossed the finish line, Gilliland said on the team’s radio: “Kyle Busch you can stay in your (expletive) motorhome.”

William Byron gives Martin Truex Jr. a Jeff Gordon-like flashback

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 27, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. looked in his rearview mirror in the closing laps of Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway and for a brief moment, felt like he saw a ghost.

As in the racing ghost of NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon.

William Byron was doing his best imitation of Gordon — a nine-time Martinsville winner — behind the wheel of the legendary No. 24 Chevrolet while also trying to steal the win away from Truex.

“My original thought was did they put Jeff Gordon back in that car because he was so good here,” Truex said. “So I was like, damn, Jeff is giving (Byron) tips or something. Jeff was amazing here. So to see the 24 running that good was pretty cool, first off, and (Byron) did an amazing job.

“(Byron is) really good on restarts and I felt like every time — even midway through the race when he got to second — there was a lot of times we were in tons of traffic and I kept looking back there and he was just hanging around. So he did a really good job of hanging around all day long.”

Byron was seeking his first career Cup victory — ironically at the same site of Gordon’s 93rd and last career Cup win (Nov. 1, 2015).

“I knew he was hungry,” Truex said of Byron. “I knew he’s never won before, so I knew he was probably willing to do just about anything to get a win, and I just tried my best to try to get a little bit of a gap because I honestly didn’t want him anywhere near me with two or three laps to go. That’s all I was trying to do was just keep a little distance there, and luckily we were able to do that.”

Had the race gone maybe a few more laps, Byron – who was the runner-up by .373 of a second – potentially could have wound up in victory lane rather than Truex.

As it played out, the second-year Hendrick Motorsports driver tied his best Cup career showing, matching his Daytona finish in July. It was also his fifth top-five finish of the season.

(Truex) was super strong,” Byron told NBCSN when asked if he had anything left for Truex. “Our car bounced a little bit on the short run, which was tough to kind of get around, but overall it was a really good day. This isn’t a place that I’ve loved coming to, and it just clicked this weekend, the things we did with the car going into qualifying and then obviously our race.

So, I’m super excited, but second is not super fun either. We’ll try to get one spot better next time.”

Byron was eliminated from the playoffs last week at Kansas. Still, he leaves Martinsville 10th in the season standings with three races remaining.

In the eight races since Byron suffered back-to-back 21st-place finishes in the summer race at Bristol and the following week at Darlington, Byron has amassed three top-five finishes (second at Martinsville, fourth at Indianapolis and fifth at Kansas), as well as two other top-10 showings (sixth on the Charlotte Roval and seventh at Las Vegas).

Going back to the closing laps, Byron was asked if he would have pushed Truex out of the way if he would have been able to get to him.

I wouldn’t race him dirty, but I’m really hungry for my first win, so whatever it takes,” Byron told NBCSN. “But, he ran such a good race, I think he would have been able to drag the brake and do all he could to keep me behind him anyway. So, it was close.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

What drivers said after Martinsville playoff race

By Daniel McFadinOct 27, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr., winner: “I don’t think anyone expected that (performance).  This racetrack in general, you don’t see that. Hats off to my guys. Pit crew was stellar today, and we didn’t make many adjustments.  We adjusted on it early and it came to life, and that was a lot of fun.  I don’t know, maybe now I’ve got this place figured out, who knows.  But just really proud of everybody, and after last year, we talked earlier, everybody wants to keep talking about last year, and I’m like, we’ve got work to do.  I’m just proud of everybody for giving me a race car like that and being able to put it all together today when it counted.”

William Byron, finished second: “(Truex) was really strong. I could work my brake bias a little bit in the car and gain a little bit, and then I’d get to him and I’d heat him up a lot and then kind of fall back.  I don’t really know.  He was super strong.  Our car bounced a little bit on the short run, which was tough to kind of get around.  But overall it was a really good day.

“This isn’t a place that I’ve loved coming to, and it just clicked this weekend, the things we did with the car going into qualifying and then obviously our race.  Super excited, but second is not super fun, either.  We’ll try to get one spot better next time.”

Brad Keselowski, finished third: “I think that’s about all we had or maybe a little more than what we had.  We just kind of kept our head on our shoulders all day and made the most of what we had.  I was really proud of our team for that effort … Long green flag runs, a lot of aggressiveness, a lot of contact.  It was really tough to pass.  When you get behind somebody you’re way faster than that big spoiler would just kill you, but, all in all, a good day for us.”

Denny Hamlin, finished fourth: (What happened between you and Joey Logano?) “We were having a discussion, everything was civil, and then like Joey does, he does a little push and then runs away.  So that’s Joey.  Scared ‑‑ he said, ‘Do you want to go?’  I said, ‘Yes, I’m here.’  But then he runs away.

(What was the altercation on track that led to it?) “I got close off of Turn 4. It looks like we got together, and it looks like collateral damage. He blew a tire.  I mean, he would probably say, ‘Oh, short-track racing.'”

Ryan Blaney, finished fifth: “We were in the top five all day and I thought we had a good shot at second.  We weren’t good on short runs.  We were terrible for probably 30-40 laps and then we’d come alive and be great, but just didn’t have the speed.”

Kurt Busch, finished sixth: “We finished (sixth) which was the highest we ran all day. Wow, what perseverance and an ability to make adjustments during the race. … We were lucky with the right lane on the restarts. Thanks to Global Poker, Chevrolet, Monster Energy. We got a sixth. Really good day at Martinsville for us. Our teammate Kyle Larson got a top 10 as well.”

Kevin Harvick, finished seventh: “We got our car a lot better in the second half.  We made some major adjustments when we got to the end of the second stage and made our car a lot better.  We just didn’t quite get back up there.”

Joey Logano, finished eighth: (On his altercation with Denny Hamlin) “I just wanted to talk to him about it and was pretty frustrated.  He just kind of came off the corner like there wasn’t another car on the outside of him and ruined our day.  A shot at the win for sure.  We probably weren’t going to beat (Truex), but we had a top five for sure coming our way, but we just were able to survive there.

“I don’t really know what happened because once he started hitting me he didn’t lift, he just kept finishing me off.  We ran each other fine all day, so I don’t know.  I don’t really know what happened.  He just kind of sends me up there and keeps on going with it.  Cut down my tires and fender rubs everywhere.

Kyle Larson, finished ninth: “This is my second best finish at Martinsville, so I’m really happy with that. We were able to steal some stage points as well, so we probably over achieved for how we usually run at Martinsville. I haven’t seen the points spread yet, but I would say we maintained from where we came in, so I’m happy about that.”

Ryan Newman, finished 10th: “We just out-tired there at the end.  Those other guys had tires and we didn’t and it didn’t work out the best for us.  It was a challenge.  They did a good job.  Our pit stops were awesome today.  That made a big difference and just came up short.”

Daniel Hemric, finished 17th: “It was a solid day for us here at Martinsville Speedway. We were just too loose and didn’t have the rear lateral grip we needed early in the race. We kept adjusting and kept trying to put ourselves in position to get the free pass or take the wave around, and finally late in the race we had something go our way that got us back on the lead lap. (Erik Jones) and (Michael McDowell) got together behind us once we were back on the lead lap and turned this Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1 around. I hate that because I thought we were going to drive up into the top 15 pretty easily. It just wasn’t meant to be. We got a little too much damage to move forward at the end. All in all, just proud of these guys, proud of the effort and proud of the fight. We’ll roll on to Texas.”

Austin Dillon, finished 22nd: “I’m really proud of everyone on this No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet team for working hard all weekend and giving us a really solid car at Martinsville Speedway. We put up a fight all race long, which really helped us to stay on the lead lap and battle competitively in the top 12 throughout Stages 1 and 2. Early in Stage 3, we were racing hard with another car when we cut a tire and made contact with the outside wall. Our Chevy was just too loose after that, making it really hard to earn back the lap we lost while making repairs. We had a good fight, but this is not the finish we wanted today.”

Daniel Suarez, finished 31st: “We had a good car in the first stage, and we ran solidly in the top-10. The car got tight in the second stage. Not the day we were hoping for, but we still have three races to go.”

Clint Bowyer, finished 35th: “That was so disappointing. Our BlueDEF Mustang was fast, and we were just cruising a lot today. We made contact with a lapped car, and I think that’s how we got the flat but I don’t know. The track bar broke at the end and ended our race. We had a great car all weekend, and we deserved better today.”

Aric Almirola, finished 37th: “We just got together.  I got inside of him (Kyle Busch) getting down in turn three and he chopped me, and I got in his left-rear and moved him up a little bit and got inside of him, and then we hooked and got tangled up off of turn four.  It’s disappointing.  I had a really good Smithfield Ford Mustang and felt like we were maybe one adjustment away from being maybe a second or third-place car, so I’m proud of my guys, proud of the effort and we’ve got three more weeks.”

Jimmie Johnson, finished 38th: “I’m not sure what started those two cars spinning (No. 10 Aric Almirola and No. 18 Kyle Busch). While they were spinning, I made an early decision to go where I thought the road would be open but by the time I got there it was closed up. Wrong place, wrong time.

Joey Logano: Denny Hamlin is ‘a little bit arrogant sometimes’

By Dustin LongOct 27, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT
2 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Joey Logano said he wanted to talk to Denny Hamlin after Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway but after Hamlin’s reaction, Logano shoved Hamlin, starting a scuffle on pit road.

Logano was upset about contact with Hamlin late in Sunday’s race that sent Logano into the wall and damaged his car. Logano finished eighth. Hamlin placed fourth.

“I was frustrated about the situation,” Logano said. “I really wanted to go over and talk to him and get his side of the story of what happened and he just said I ran up into the wall basically and wasn’t as apologetic as I was looking for and that escalated the situation too much. I shouldn’t have shoved him.”

Logano went on to say: “Denny is Denny. He’s a little bit arrogant sometimes. I should be stronger than to let that get underneath me when he does that. Live and learn.

“Why I’d shove him? I was mad. I got fenced.”

Hamlin mocked Logano in an interview with NBCSN, saying: “We were having a discussion, everything was civil, and then like Joey does, he does a little push and then runs away. So that’s Joey. He said, ‘Do you want to go?” I said, ‘Yes, I’m here.’ But then he runs away.”

This continues a history that Logano and Hamlin have that dates back to 2013 after incidents at Bristol and at Auto Club Speedway and sparked earlier in the playoffs.

In the last round of this year’s playoffs, Hamlin criticized Logano at Dover for how he raced Hamlin while running 24 laps down and Hamlin leading. Hamlin lost the lead to Martin Truex Jr. and lost a stage when he couldn’t get by Logano.

Logano said he was racing Hamlin hard at Dover because he was trying to stay 24 laps down at the time and get as many points as possible. Logano advanced to this round by nine points. 

“Make a position? He’s 24 laps down,” Hamlin said at Dover. “That’s the most idiotic statement I’ve ever heard. We’re battling for the end of the stage, it’s not your day, you had bad luck, we get it but what, why? I don’t understand. I don’t understand that at all. That’s just a stupid statement by an idiot.”

Hamlin later said at Dover that “I probably shouldn’t call Joey an idiot. He’s not an idiot. That’s just a bad choice to say that he’s fighting for something. He’s not fighting for anything.

“All he did was piss some people off and what did he really gain? He didn’t gain anything. He just pissed off some guys that he’s racing with now. So now we’re going to race him extra hard for what? For the reason he didn’t want to go 26 laps down? Anybody would tell you that’s just not a good choice.

“Through these playoffs you’ve got to not have enemies. You’ve got to have give-and-take.”

Denny Hamlin mocks ‘scared’ Joey Logano: ‘He’s just not that tough’

By Nate RyanOct 27, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT
2 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Denny Hamlin has been in enough altercations with Joey Logano to develop an opinion on his NASCAR rival, and he bluntly stated it after their latest set-to Sunday night.

“He’s just not that tough,” Hamlin said of Logano. “And he won’t stand face to face. That’s just his style.”

After spinning from contact with Hamlin with 40 laps remaining, Logano approached Hamlin in the postrace pits. They civilly exchanged words for a minute before Logano gave Hamlin a shot in the right shoulder. Hamlin went after Logano but was stopped by No. 22 crew chief Todd Gordon and PR representative Kyle Zimmerman as a scuffle erupted between their teams.

“I understand him coming over and talking, and I was standing there and having a discussion with him,” Hamlin told reporters in the postrace bullpen. “Everything was fine. I think he didn’t get me agitated enough. So he said something and then pokes a little bit and then runs away trying to get me to come (after him) so he could hide behind his guys.”

It’s the second time in the 2019 playoffs that Logano has angered Hamlin, who called the Team Penske driver “an idiot” after the Oct. 6 race at Dover International Speedway for racing hard while 24 laps down.

They openly feuded during the 2013 season (starting after the Daytona 500), including a similar scuffle between their teams after the March 17, 2013 race at Bristol Motor Speedway. A week later, Hamlin suffered a broken back while racing Logano for the lead on the last lap at Auto Club Speedway.

During an interview with NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman, Hamlin openly mocked Logano’s mannerisms in saying, “He probably would say, ‘Oh, short-track racing!'” and added, “So that’s Joey. Scared.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said short-track racing was the simple explanation for how they got together shortly after a Lap 456 restart in which Logano started on the outside lane in fourth with Hamlin in fifth on the next row in the inside lane.

After being squeezed into the wall, Logano picked up a tire rub on his No. 22 Ford. He spun without making contact and brought out a yellow that helped him make a pit stop and rally for eighth after dropping to 19th with 40 laps left.

“We got together, and he cut a tire, which is very unfortunate for him but was not malicious by any means, but it just happened,” said Hamlin, who finished fourth. “I got tight off the corner, we made contact. It was going to be nothing more than a rub, but it looked like he cut a tire there. That part was unfortunate. We’re in tight confines.

“There’s going to be contact here and there. (Brad Keselowski) was beating the shit out of my rear bumper all day long. Jacking me sideways. Cutting me off. It’s just part of this whole thing. You got to just understand. Logano’s got to understand that not everything goes his way.”

NASCAR officials met after the fracas with Team Penske competition director Travis Geisler, No. 22 crew chief Todd Gordon and an unnamed Penske crew member who grabbed Hamlin. A spokesman said any penalties could be issued as early as Monday.

Said Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, who helped separate the drivers: “It’s just hard racing at Martinsville. Logano wanted to talk about it then he kind of walked away and took a cheap shot and Denny wasn’t good with that. We’re all good and we’ll go to Texas and race.”

Hamlin said he thought things with Logano were settled.

“I mean, we did talk,” Hamlin said. “Yeah, I told him that it was my fault. I came up the racetrack. We made contact obviously.

“But the end part is his fault. We can have (another) discussion. I had a discussion with him over two to three times about him blocking me and what is he doing at Dover and this that the other thing. That’s a discussion that men have, but he handles it differently because he’s immature.”