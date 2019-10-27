Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Denny Hamlin mocks ‘scared’ Joey Logano: ‘He’s just not that tough’

By Nate RyanOct 27, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Denny Hamlin has been in enough altercations with Joey Logano to develop an opinion on his NASCAR rival, and he bluntly stated it after their latest set-to Sunday night.

“He’s just not that tough,” Hamlin said of Logano. “And he won’t stand face to face. That’s just his style.”

After spinning from contact with Hamlin with 40 laps remaining, Logano approached Hamlin in the postrace pits. They civilly exchanged words for a minute before Logano gave Hamlin a shot in the right shoulder. Hamlin went after Logano but was stopped by No. 22 crew chief Todd Gordon and PR representative Kyle Zimmerman as a scuffle erupted between their teams.

“I understand him coming over and talking, and I was standing there and having a discussion with him,” Hamlin told reporters in the postrace bullpen. “Everything was fine. I think he didn’t get me agitated enough. So he said something and then pokes a little bit and then runs away trying to get me to come (after him) so he could hide behind his guys.”

It’s the second time in the 2019 playoffs that Logano has angered Hamlin, who called the Team Penske driver “an idiot” after the Oct. 6 race at Dover International Speedway for racing hard while 24 laps down.

They openly feuded during the 2013 season, including a similar scuffle between their teams after the March 17, 2013 race at Bristol Motor Speedway. A week later, Hamlin suffered a broken back while racing Logano for the lead on the last lap at Auto Club Speedway.

During an interview with NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman, Hamlin openly mocked Logano’s mannerisms in saying, “He probably would say, ‘Oh, short-track racing!'” and added, “So that’s Joey. Scared.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said short-track racing was the simple explanation for how they got together shortly after a Lap 456 restart in which Logano started on the outside lane in fourth with Hamlin in fifth on the next row in the inside lane.

After being squeezed into the wall, Logano picked up a tire rub on his No. 22 Ford. He spun without making contact and brought out a yellow that helped him make a pit stop and rally for eighth after dropping to 19th with 40 laps left.

“We got together, and he cut a tire, which is very unfortunate for him but was not malicious by any means, but it just happened,” said Hamlin, who finished fourth. “I got tight off the corner, we made contact. It was going to be nothing more than a rub, but it looked like he cut a tire there. That part was unfortunate. We’re in tight confines.

“There’s going to be contact here and there. (Brad Keselowski) was beating the shit out of my rear bumper all day long. Jacking me sideways. Cutting me off. It’s just part of this whole thing. You got to just understand. Logano’s got to understand that not everything goes his way.”

Said Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, who helped separate the drivers: “It’s just hard racing at Martinsville. Logano wanted to talk about it then he kind of walked away and took a cheap shot and Denny wasn’t good with that. We’re all good and we’ll go to Texas and race.”

Hamlin said he thought things with Logano were settled.

“I mean, we did talk,” Hamlin said. “Yeah, I told him that it was my fault. I came up the racetrack. We made contact obviously.

“But the end part is his fault. We can have (another) discussion. I had a discussion with him over two to three times about him blocking me and what is he doing at Dover and this that the other thing. That’s a discussion that men have, but he handles it differently because he’s immature.”

Joey Logano: Denny Hamlin is ‘a little bit arrogant sometimes’

By Dustin LongOct 27, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Joey Logano said he wanted to talk to Denny Hamlin after Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway but after Hamlin’s reaction, Logano shoved Hamlin, starting a scuffle on pit road.

Logano was upset about contact with Hamlin late in Sunday’s race that sent Logano into the wall and damaged his car. Logano finished eighth. Hamlin placed fourth.

“I was frustrated about the situation,” Logano said. “I really wanted to go over and talk to him and get his side of the story of what happened and he just said I ran up into the wall basically and wasn’t as apologetic as I was looking for and that escalated the situation too much. I shouldn’t have shoved him.”

Logano went on to say: “Denny is Denny. He’s a little bit arrogant sometimes. I should be stronger than to let that get underneath me when he does that. Live and learn.

“Why I’d shove him? I was mad. I got fenced.”

Hamlin mocked Logano in an interview with NBCSN, saying: “We were having a discussion, everything was civil, and then like Joey does, he does a little push and then runs away. So that’s Joey. He said, ‘Do you want to go?” I said, ‘Yes, I’m here.’ But then he runs away.”

This continues a history that Logano and Hamlin have that dates back to 2013 after incidents at Bristol and at Auto Club Speedway and sparked earlier in the playoffs.

In the last round of this year’s playoffs, Hamlin criticized Logano at Dover for how he raced Hamlin while running 24 laps down and Hamlin leading. Hamlin lost the lead to Martin Truex Jr. and lost a stage when he couldn’t get by Logano.

Logano said he was racing Hamlin hard at Dover because he was trying to stay 24 laps down at the time and get as many points as possible. Logano advanced to this round by nine points. 

“Make a position? He’s 24 laps down,” Hamlin said at Dover. “That’s the most idiotic statement I’ve ever heard. We’re battling for the end of the stage, it’s not your day, you had bad luck, we get it but what, why? I don’t understand. I don’t understand that at all. That’s just a stupid statement by an idiot.”

Hamlin later said at Dover that “I probably shouldn’t call Joey an idiot. He’s not an idiot. That’s just a bad choice to say that he’s fighting for something. He’s not fighting for anything.

“All he did was piss some people off and what did he really gain? He didn’t gain anything. He just pissed off some guys that he’s racing with now. So now we’re going to race him extra hard for what? For the reason he didn’t want to go 26 laps down? Anybody would tell you that’s just not a good choice.

“Through these playoffs you’ve got to not have enemies. You’ve got to have give-and-take.”

Results, points after Martinsville

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 27, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

RESULTS:

Martin Truex Jr. became the first driver locked into the championship race at Miami three weeks from now after a dominating win Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

Truex led 464 of the 500 laps around the .526-mile bullring. Of note, two of the last three Martinsville playoff winners have gone on to win the NASCAR Cup championship. Could Truex become the third in the last four years to do so?

William Byron mounted a late challenge but couldn’t quite close the gap on Truex, finishing second.

Brad Keselowski finished third, followed by Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

Rounding out the top 10 were Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman.

The lowest-finishing playoff driver was Chase Elliott, who was 36th in the 38-car field. Elliott wound up 55 laps behind the leaders and plummets to last among the remaining Round of 8 drivers in the standings with two more races remaining to qualify for the season finale at Miami.

Click here for the results from Sunday’s race.

POINTS:

Sunday’s race winner, Martin Truex Jr., has an automatic berth into the Championship 4 race at Miami in three weeks. Denny Hamlin is 24 points above the cutoff line, while Kyle Busch is 17 points above and Joey Logano is 14 points above.

Kevin Harvick (-14), Ryan Blaney (-15), Kyle Larson (-24) and Chase Elliott (-44) are all below the cutoff line after the first race.

Click here for the updated standings.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Martin Truex Jr. gets redemption with Martinsville win

By Daniel McFadinOct 27, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway, holding off William Byron over the last 24 laps to score his seventh of win of the year.

The win comes a year after the dramatic finish in this race that saw Truex lose after last-lap contact with Joey Logano.

Truex schooled the field, sweeping every stage and leading 464 of 500 laps. He secured a spot in the championship four with the win. He has been in the championship race in four of the last five seasons.

“I can’t believe we just won Martinsville, man,” Truex told NBCSN. “Miami is awesome, but we’ve wanted to win here for a long time, but the guys have worked so hard, I’ve worked so hard.  I used to just be terrible here, and just an awesome bunch of guys.”

It is Truex’s third short track win of the season.

“I don’t think anyone expected that (performance),” Truex said. “This race track in general, you don’t see that.  Hats off to my guys.  Pit crew was stellar today, and we didn’t make many adjustments.  We adjusted on it early and it came to life, and that was a lot of fun.  I don’t know, maybe now I’ve got this place figured out, who knows.  But just really proud of everybody, and after last year, we talked earlier, everybody wants to keep talking about last year, and I’m like, we’ve got work to do.  I’m just proud of everybody for giving me a race car like that and being able to put it all together today when it counted.”

The top five was completed by Brad Keselowski, pole-sitter Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

After the race, Hamlin and Joey Logano were involved in a scuffle on pit road. Logano and Hamlin were discussing their contact with 43 laps to go that resulted in Logano cutting a tire and spinning. 

The scuffle began when Logano gave Hamlin a hard slap on his shoulder and began walking away. Hamlin went after Logano and crew members had to separate them, resulting in Hamlin being pulled to the ground by a Team Penske crew member.

“We were having a discussion and everything was civil, and then like Joey does, he did a little push and then runs away, so that’s Joey, he’s scared,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “He said ‘Do you wanna go?’ and I said ‘Yes, I’m here,’ and then he runs away.”

Hamlin described their on-track incident and ended with an impression of Logano: “We got close off Turn 4, we got together and collateral damage and he blew a tire. He’ll probably say ‘Ah, short-track racing.'”

More: Denny Hamlin: Joey Logano is “not that tough.”

Logano gave his side of the story to NBCSN.

“I just wanted to talk to him about it and was pretty frustrated. He kind of came off the corner like there wasn’t a car on the outside of him and ruined our day, shot at the win for sure. We probably weren’t going to beat (Truex), but we had a top five for sure coming our way.

“I don’t really know what happened because once he started hitting me, he didn’t lift. He just kept finishing me up. We ran each other fine all day, but I don’t know what happened. … At the end of the day, we still got a decent finish (eighth) out of it and some points in the stages at least. But a little frustrated with the situation and wanted to talk with him. Maybe I shouldn’t have shoved him in the end, that may have escalated it a little bit more. It’s frustrating, there’s a lot of passion out there.

Added Logano: “I just wanted to see what he was going to say and he wasn’t apologetic at all, so that’s more frustrating when someone’s like that, isn’t it? That’s not what I was going for. I just wanted to see what his thoughts were. It wasn’t quite the answer I was looking for.

“It’s just the playoffs. It just happens. It’s part of it. Emotions run high.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

STAGE 2 WINNER: In a three-lap shootout, Martin Truex Jr. passed Kyle Larson in the final turn to win the stage. Larson had stayed out under the preceding caution.

MORE: Race results, playoff standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: William Byron matched his career-best finish and finished in the top five in consecutive races for the first time in his Cup career … Ryan Blaney earned his third top-five finish at Martinsville, matching Las Vegas for his most at a track.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ty Dillon finished 24th after he spun from contact with Daniel Hemric on Lap 177 … Playoff driver Chase Elliott finished 36th after a mechanical problem on his No. 9 Chevrolet during his pit stop following the Dillon caution … Clint Bowyer placed 35th after he suffered two cut tires and a broken track bar throughout the race … A multi-car wreck occurred with 138 laps to go involving Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Preece and Matt DiBenedetto. Almirola and Johnson were eliminated

NOTABLE: Martin Truex Jr.’s 464 laps led are the most led in a race since Kyle Petty led 484 in his October 1992 Rockingham win … Matt Crafton finished 25th in his role as a substitute driver for Matt Tifft, who missed her race due to medical issues.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “I don’t give a damn.” – Martin Truex Jr. when asked by NBCSN about the Joey Logano-Denny Hamlin scuffle.

WHAT’S NEXT:  AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 2 on NBCSN

Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott suffer mishaps in Round of 8 opener

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 27, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

The opening race of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup playoffs has impacted at least two of the eight drivers vying to run for the championship at Miami next month.

Chase Elliott suffered mechanical issues early in the race that forced his team to take his No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro to the garage for repairs. Elliott returned to the track, eventually falling more than 50 laps behind the leader and finished 36th out of the 38 drivers in the field.

With 139 laps left to go in the race, Busch was involved in a multi-car wreck that included Aric Almirola, Ryan Preece, Kyle Larson and Jimmie Johnson.

Busch and his Toyota Camry were turned around coming out of Turn 4 after contact with Almirola’s Ford Mustang and suffered damage to his left front that caused Busch to pit twice for repairs and in hopes he could remain on the lead lap while under the yellow caution flag.

Larson suffered minor damage but was able to continue on. Neither Preece nor Johnson could stop in time and got into Almirola, causing extensive damage to the No. 10.

Johnson finished last, while Almirola was one spot higher in 37th.

“He chopped me getting into three,” Almirola said of Busch to NBCSN. “I tried to squeeze in front of him in the spring (race) on one of the restarts and he about wrecked me in turn 3. It was returned to him and he didn’t like it and he ran me up over the curb and we got hooked together and ruined our day.”

Almirola gave a veiled warning to Busch in the remainder of the playoffs.

“I’m frustrated,” Almirola said. “We have 3 more weeks and I’m going to make it hell for him.”

Elliott is now in a very difficult position with two races remaining to make it to Miami.

Follow @JerryBonkowski