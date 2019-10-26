Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Todd Gilliland wins Martinsville Truck race; playoff contenders struggle

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 26, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
For many of the six remaining NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff contenders, Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway wound up being more like Mayhemville Speedway.

Todd Gilliland won his first career Truck race in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200.

But the big story of the day was how playoff contenders Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill and Tyler Ankrum were knocked out due to wrecks, and Matt Crafton suffered a mechanical issue, leaving all of them with disappointing finishes heading into the final championship-qualifying race in two weeks at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Crafton finished 23rd, while Ankrum was 25th, Austin Hill 26th and Moffitt was the lowest-finishing playoff contender (29th).

Moffitt still was able to hold on to his lead in the standings, having a 10-point edge over Stewart Friesen, who finished sixth Saturday. Ranked third is Ross Chastain, who trails Moffitt by 25 points after finishing second Saturday and is 20 points above the cutoff line.

In the fourth and final transfer spot is Hill, who is 36 points behind Moffitt and 11 points ahead of Crafton in fifth.

Ankrum is 15 points behind Hill as the last playoff-eligible driver in the points standings, which can viewed by clicking here.

It was Gilliland’s first win in 46 career Truck Series starts. As for the rest of the top five finishers in the race, Johnny Sauter was third followed by Grant Enfinger and Timmy Hill.

Moffitt dominated the first stage, leading all but the first lap of the 50-lap segment. But he was knocked out of the race early in the final stage on Lap 116 when he hit the retaining wall while trying to avoid a wreck between Jeb Burton and Natalie Decker.

That’s Martinsville,” Moffitt told FS1. “We had a dominating truck. When we got out front, we could just ride and be two tenths faster than the field. It’s a bummer, but we’ll go to Phoenix and try to win that one and then go to Homestead and win that one.”

Rookie Sam Mayer, making only his second career Truck race start, won Stage 2. However, 23 laps later, the 16-year-old Mayer was involved in a nine-truck wreck that also knocked him out of the race.

Just disappointed in myself, trying to get in a hole that wasn’t there,” Mayer told FS1. “I just misjudged it. … We did well while it really mattered, but when it really did matter, we kind of messed up at the end. Hopefully we can go to Phoenix (in two weeks) and do better.”

Stage 1 winner: Brett Moffitt (fifth stage win of the season).

Stage 2 winner: Sam Mayer (first career stage win).

Who had a good race: Gilliland, obviously, but kudos also have to be given to Chastain as well as Harrison Burton. Though Burton was involved in a last-lap spin and finished 18th, he was closing in on the lead and the potential win in the final laps until that incident.

Who had a bad race: With less than 20 laps to go in Stage 2, Matt Crafton was closing in on the lead, only to be forced to pit to replace the battery and cockpit computer on his Toyota Tundra, dropping him eight laps behind the leaders. Crafton, who finished 23rd (eight laps down), is facing an 11-point deficit heading into ISM Raceway in Phoenix in two weeks for the fourth and final spot in the championship round at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

What’s next: Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway, Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m. ET. The four highest-ranked playoff drivers after that race will battle for the Truck Series championship on Friday, Nov. 15, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. 

Brad Keselowski fastest in final Martinsville Cup practice

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 26, 2019, 1:03 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski was fastest in Saturday’s second and final NASCAR Cup practice at Martinsville Speedway.

Keselowski, who was eliminated from the playoffs with a 19th at Kansas Speedway last week, was the only driver to exceed 96 mph in the session, clocking a speed of 96.283 mph.

Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney was second fastest (95.762 mph), followed by five Chevrolet drivers: Kurt Busch (95.704 mph), Daniel Hemric (95.593), Ryan Preece (95.477), Chase Elliott (95.468) and William Byron (95.036).

The fastest Toyota driver of the session was Erik Jones in eighth (94.841 mph).

Before the earlier morning session, Matt Tifft was taken to a local hospital after falling ill. Truck Series driver Matt Crafton, who will race later this afternoon in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 Truck race, drove Tifft’s car in both practices. He was 31st fastest at 92.398 mph in the last session.

Cup qualifying will take place at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Matt Tifft in ‘good spirits’ after undergoing tests; will miss race

By Nate RyanOct 26, 2019, 12:56 PM EDT
Matt Crafton practiced the No. 36 Ford for Front Row Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway in place of ailing Matt Tifft.

NASCAR on NBC pit reporter Kelli Stavast said No. 36 crew chief Seth Barbour told her that Tifft underwent tests at a hospital Saturday morning. Barbour told Stavast that he had been texting with Tifft. Barbour said the driver seemed in good spirits, but there were still some unknowns about his condition.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, Front Row said Tifft was evaluated and released from a Martinsville hospital after suffering “a medical condition.” The team said Tifft returned home.

A team spokesman confirmed Crafton would drive the car Sunday after practicing and qualifying Saturday.

Stavast said the team learned about 30 minutes before practice that Crafton would replace Tifft, who was seen at the infield care center before being taken to the hospital.

Tifft is ranked 30th in the Cup points standings with one top 10 during his rookie season. He underwent surgery July 21, 2016 to remove a brain tumor and returned to race full time in the Xfinity Series in 2017.

Team Penske shuffles the pit crews of its three cars for Martinsville

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Nate RyanOct 26, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
The pit crews of teammates Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski have been swapped for Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, a Team Penske spokesman confirmed Saturday morning.

As part of the moves, jack man Graham Stoddard and tire carrier Wade Moore from Blaney’s crew will be moved to the crew of Joey Logano, who advanced to the Round of 8 along with Blaney.

Logano said it essentially reassembles the major players (same tire changers and jack man) on the No. 22 pit crew that he won the championship with last year.

“We had a rookie jack man this year who has made a lot of good gains over the season, but I feel the opportunity to put the same team that won the championship last year back together for the last few races was a smart play,” Logano said. “We definitely needed some speed from the pit crew side of things. I was on board with that.”

Keselowski was eliminated from the playoffs after a 19th-place finish at Kansas Speedway. Blaney had advanced through his Oct. 14 victory at Talladega Superspeedway.

Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. run 1-2 in opening Cup practice

By Nate RyanOct 26, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
Joey Logano picked up where he left off a year ago at Martinsville Speedway, turning the fastest lap in the opening practice Saturday on the 0.526-mile oval.

The Team Penske driver turned a 96.657 mph lap that bested Martin Truex Jr. (96.176), whom Logano knocked out of the way on the last corner of the last lap and won to advance to the 2018 championship round.

Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five.

Less than five minutes into the session, Chase Elliott suffered an engine failure that will relegate him to the rear of Sunday’s race.

Matt Crafton was 31st fastest in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford. Crafton was driving in place of Matt Tifft, who fell ill before the practice began.

There will be another Cup practice at noon ET before qualifying at 4:35 p.m. ET.

There will be another Cup practice at noon ET before qualifying at 4:35 p.m. ET.