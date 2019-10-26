Team Penske shuffles the pit crews of its three cars for Martinsville

The pit crews of teammates Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski have been swapped for Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, a Team Penske spokesman confirmed Saturday morning.

As part of the moves, jack man Graham Stoddard and tire carrier Wade Moore from Blaney’s crew will be moved to the crew of Joey Logano, who advanced to the Round of 8 along with Blaney.

Logano said it essentially reassembles the major players (same tire changers and jack man) on the No. 22 pit crew that he won the championship with last year.

“We had a rookie jack man this year who has made a lot of good gains over the season, but I feel the opportunity to put the same team that won the championship last year back together for the last few races was a smart play,” Logano said. “We definitely needed some speed from the pit crew side of things. I was on board with that.”

Keselowski was eliminated from the playoffs after a 19th-place finish at Kansas Speedway. Blaney had advanced through his Oct. 14 victory at Talladega Superspeedway.