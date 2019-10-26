Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. run 1-2 in opening Cup practice

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Joey Logano picked up where he left off a year ago at Martinsville Speedway, turning the fastest lap in the opening practice Saturday on the 0.526-mile oval.

The Team Penske driver turned a 96.657 mph lap that bested Martin Truex Jr. (96.176), whom Logano knocked out of the way on the last corner of the last lap and won to advance to the 2018 championship round.

Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five.

Less than five minutes into the session, Chase Elliott suffered an engine failure that will relegate him to the rear of Sunday’s race.

Matt Crafton was 31st fastest in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford. Crafton was driving in place of Matt Tifft, who fell ill before the practice began.

There will be another Cup practice at noon ET before qualifying at 4:35 p.m. ET.

