Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. run 1-2 in opening Cup practice

Joey Logano picked up where he left off a year ago at Martinsville Speedway, turning the fastest lap in the opening practice Saturday on the 0.526-mile oval.
The Team Penske driver turned a 96.657 mph lap that bested Martin Truex Jr. (96.176), whom Logano knocked out of the way on the last corner of the last lap and won to advance to the 2018 championship round.
Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five.
Less than five minutes into the session, Chase Elliott suffered an engine failure that will relegate him to the rear of Sunday’s race.
Matt Crafton was 31st fastest in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford. Crafton was driving in place of Matt Tifft, who fell ill before the practice began.
There will be another Cup practice at noon ET before qualifying at 4:35 p.m. ET.
Click here for the speeds from Saturday morning’s session at Martinsville.
The pit crews of teammates Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski have been swapped for Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, a Team Penske spokesman confirmed Saturday morning.
As part of the moves, jack man Graham Stoddard and tire carrier Wade Moore from Blaney’s crew will be moved to the crew of Joey Logano, who advanced to the Round of 8 along with Blaney.
Logano said it essentially reassembles the major players (same tire changers and jack man) on the No. 22 pit crew that he won the championship with last year.
“We had a rookie jack man this year who has made a lot of good gains over the season, but I feel the opportunity to put the same team that won the championship last year back together for the last few races was a smart play,” Logano said. “We definitely needed some speed from the pit crew side of things. I was on board with that.”
Keselowski was eliminated from the playoffs after a 19th-place finish at Kansas Speedway. Blaney had advanced through his Oct. 14 victory at Talladega Superspeedway.
Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet suffered an engine failure within the first five laps of the first practice Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.
It’s the second engine failure of the 2019 playoffs for Elliott, who made only eight laps at Dover International Speedway in the Round of 12 opener. Despite that 38th-place finish, the Hendrick Motorsports driver squeaked into the third round of the playoffs with a runner-up finish at Kansas Speedway.
“I don’t think they’re related,” Elliott said after practice Saturday morning. “I don’t know if that’s good or bad. Anytime you have two engine problems in four weeks, that’s not good for sure.
“I do know we’ll do a diligent job of trying to figure out what the problem is. The worst thing that can happen is you don’t know why or what broke. If we can find (what caused it), I’m sure we’ll get it corrected.”
Because of the engine change, Elliott will start at the back of Sunday’s 500-lap race at Martinsville. He finished second in the March 24 race at the 0.526-mile oval.
“We broke a motor five laps in, obviously an unfortunate way to start the day for sure,” Elliott said. “Just one of those things. It is what it is. Everyone is working hard to get the car put back together and get some practice in, and at this point, that’s the most important thing.”
Because of inspection failures, two championship contenders were docked time Saturday in the first practice session of the Cup weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
Kevin Harvick will miss the final 30 minutes of practice for failing inspection three times at Kansas Speedway. Harvick failed to make a qualifying attempt for the Oct. 20 race because of the failures.
Martin Truex Jr. will miss the final 15 minutes of practice after failing inspection twice at Kansas.
The 50-minute practice at Martinsville will begin at 9:05 a.m. ET. There will be another 50-minute practice at noon ET. Qualifying for Sunday’s race will begin at 4:35 p.m. ET.
Today will be very busy at Martinsville Speedway, with two Cup practices plus Cup qualifying, as well as Trucks qualifying and the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 Trucks race.
The weather looks good: the wunderground.com forecast calls for a high temperature of 68 degrees and a 2 % chance of rain at the time the Truck race takes the green flag at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Here’s how today’s activities at the .526-mile bullring look:
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
6 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open
8:30 a.m. — Truck garage opens
9:05 – 9:55 a.m. — Cup practice (CNBC, Motor Racing Network)
10:05 a.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
11:45 a.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting
Noon – 12:50 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN coverage begins at 12:30 p.m., MRN)
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 Truck race, 200 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
4:35 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Follow @JerryBonkowski