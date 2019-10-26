Cup starting lineup: Denny Hamlin starts No. 1, seeks 6th Martinsville win

Denny Hamlin wrapped up the NASCAR Cup playoffs’ Round of 12 the best way possible, with a win last Sunday at Kansas.
He kicked off the Round of 8 Saturday with another big step, earning the pole for Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
It was Hamlin’s fourth career pole at the .526-mile bullring in his home state of Virginia. But he has bigger plans: he wants a win Sunday for two key reasons.
First, a win would clinch a berth in the Cup Championship Race at Miami in three weeks.
Second, a win would make it six triumphs for Hamlin at Martinsville, which would become his winningest Cup track to date (he currently has five wins at both Martinsville and Pocono Raceway).
“I hope so,” Hamlin said when asked if it is shaping up to be his weekend. “All signs indicate yes if you were looking in a Magic 8-Ball right now. Our car was good in practice. It was good in qualifying obviously. That’s all we have to go by.
“I know that we’ve definitely spent a lot of time and emphasis on working on a setup for this race track. Chris (Gabehart, crew chief) has definitely wanted to spend more time on working on a setup on a race track that I’m particularly good at. You try to win at the places that you’re extremely good at and I think that the hard work and effort that they’ve done working on all that stuff is paying off right now.”
Martin Truex Jr. will start alongside Hamlin on the front row for Sunday’s race. Chase Elliott qualified second, but he will start from the rear of the field due to an engine change earlier in the day.
Row 2 will have Aric Almirola alongside Michael McDowell, Row 3 will have Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer, Row 4 will have Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez and Row 5 will have last fall’s race winner Joey Logano and William Byron.
The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and be televised on NBCSN.
According to wunderground.com, while thunderstorms are forecast for the morning, the forecast calls for a high of 80 degrees and 0% chance of precipitation at the time the green flag falls.