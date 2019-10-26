Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Cup starting lineup: Denny Hamlin starts No. 1, seeks 6th Martinsville win

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 26, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin wrapped up the NASCAR Cup playoffs’ Round of 12 the best way possible, with a win last Sunday at Kansas.

He kicked off the Round of 8 Saturday with another big step, earning the pole for Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

It was Hamlin’s fourth career pole at the .526-mile bullring in his home state of Virginia. But he has bigger plans: he wants a win Sunday for two key reasons.

First, a win would clinch a berth in the Cup Championship Race at Miami in three weeks.

Second, a win would make it six triumphs for Hamlin at Martinsville, which would become his winningest Cup track to date (he currently has five wins at both Martinsville and Pocono Raceway).

Click here for the full row-by-row starting lineup

“I hope so,” Hamlin said when asked if it is shaping up to be his weekend. “All signs indicate yes if you were looking in a Magic 8-Ball right now. Our car was good in practice. It was good in qualifying obviously. That’s all we have to go by.

“I know that we’ve definitely spent a lot of time and emphasis on working on a setup for this race track. Chris (Gabehart, crew chief) has definitely wanted to spend more time on working on a setup on a race track that I’m particularly good at. You try to win at the places that you’re extremely good at and I think that the hard work and effort that they’ve done working on all that stuff is paying off right now.”

Martin Truex Jr. will start alongside Hamlin on the front row for Sunday’s race. Chase Elliott qualified second, but he will start from the rear of the field due to an engine change earlier in the day.

Row 2 will have Aric Almirola alongside Michael McDowell, Row 3 will have Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer, Row 4 will have Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez and Row 5 will have last fall’s race winner Joey Logano and William Byron.

The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and be televised on NBCSN.

According to wunderground.com, while thunderstorms are forecast for the morning, the forecast calls for a high of 80 degrees and 0% chance of precipitation at the time the green flag falls.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Denny Hamlin keeps rolling, earns fourth career Martinsville pole

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 26, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Virginia native Denny Hamlin will start Sunday’s opening race of the Round of 8 from the pole position at Martinsville Speedway.

Coming off his fifth Cup win of the season last week at Kansas Speedway, Hamlin covered Martinsville’s 0.526-mile bullring at a speed of 97.840 mph to earn his fourth career Cup pole there.

Click here for full qualifying results

In 27 career starts at Martinsville, Hamlin has five wins (tied with Pocono for his most at any Cup track), 14 top-five and 20 top-20 finishes.

I did an OK job,” Hamlin said with a smile to NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast. “I’m pretty happy with it and look forward to 500 more laps of this.

(The pole and the No. 1 pit stall) is big. Both of them are huge, bigger factors than people think. The No. 1 stall is especially huge here. We’ll take it, gladly accept it and hopefully, we’ll get out front.”

Chase Elliott qualified second with a 97.694 mph qualifying effort but will start from the rear because of an engine change after a failure in the morning practice.

Martin Truex Jr. (97.463 mph) will start alongside Hamlin on the front row.

Row 2 will have Aric Almirola (97.342) and Michael McDowell (97.252 mph). Row 3 will be Ryan Blaney (97.172) and Clint Bowyer (97.167). Row 4 will be Erik Jones (97.148) and Daniel Suarez (97.078). Row 5 will feature defending race winner Joey Logano (97.063) and William Byron (96.983).

The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and be televised on NBCSN.

According to wunderground.com, the forecast calls for a high of 80 degrees and a 0% chance of  rain at the green flag.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Todd Gilliland wins Martinsville Truck race; playoff contenders struggle

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 26, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For many of the six remaining NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff contenders, Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway wound up being more like Mayhemville Speedway.

Todd Gilliland won his first career Truck race in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200.

But the big story of the day was how playoff contenders Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill and Tyler Ankrum were knocked out due to wrecks, and Matt Crafton suffered a mechanical issue, leaving all of them with disappointing finishes heading into the final championship-qualifying race in two weeks at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Crafton finished 23rd, while Ankrum was 25th, Austin Hill 26th and Moffitt was the lowest-finishing playoff contender (29th).

Moffitt still was able to hold on to his lead in the standings, having a 10-point edge over Stewart Friesen, who finished sixth Saturday. Ranked third is Ross Chastain, who trails Moffitt by 25 points after finishing second Saturday and is 20 points above the cutoff line.

In the fourth and final transfer spot is Hill, who is 36 points behind Moffitt and nine points ahead of Crafton in fifth.

Ankrum is 15 points behind Hill as the last playoff-eligible driver in the points standings, which can viewed by clicking here.

MORE: Click here for results

MORE: Click here for points standings

It was Gilliland’s first win in 46 career Truck Series starts.

“It feels amazing,” Gilliland said after the race. “This place is really hard to win at. … Luckily we were out front. Just wish we could’ve been a little bit faster all weekend, but as a driver that’s what you always hope for and this thing was fast enough today. … What a race.”

As for the rest of the top five finishers in the race, Johnny Sauter was third followed by Grant Enfinger and Timmy Hill.

Moffitt dominated the first stage, leading all but the first lap of the 50-lap segment. But he was knocked out of the race early in the final stage on Lap 116 when he hit the retaining wall while trying to avoid a wreck between Jeb Burton and Natalie Decker.

That’s Martinsville,” Moffitt told FS1. “We had a dominating truck. When we got out front, we could just ride and be two tenths faster than the field. It’s a bummer, but we’ll go to Phoenix and try to win that one and then go to Homestead and win that one.”

Rookie Sam Mayer, making only his second career Truck race start, won Stage 2. However, 23 laps later, the 16-year-old Mayer was involved in a nine-truck wreck that also knocked him out of the race.

Just disappointed in myself, trying to get in a hole that wasn’t there,” Mayer told FS1. “I just misjudged it. … We did well while it really mattered, but when it really did matter, we kind of messed up at the end. Hopefully we can go to Phoenix (in two weeks) and do better.”

Stage 1 winner: Brett Moffitt (fifth stage win of the season).

Stage 2 winner: Sam Mayer (first career stage win).

Who had a good race: Gilliland, obviously, but kudos also have to be given to Chastain as well as Harrison Burton. Though Burton was involved in a last-lap spin and finished 18th, he was closing in on the lead and the potential win in the final laps until that incident.

Who had a bad race: With less than 20 laps to go in Stage 2, Matt Crafton was closing in on the lead, only to be forced to pit to replace the battery and cockpit computer on his Toyota Tundra, dropping him eight laps behind the leaders. Crafton, who finished 23rd (eight laps down), is facing a nine-point deficit heading into ISM Raceway in Phoenix in two weeks for the fourth and final spot in the championship round at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

What’s next: Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway, Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m. ET. The four highest-ranked playoff drivers after that race will battle for the Truck Series championship on Friday, Nov. 15, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. 

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Brad Keselowski fastest in final Martinsville Cup practice

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 26, 2019, 1:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski was fastest in Saturday’s second and final NASCAR Cup practice at Martinsville Speedway.

Keselowski, who was eliminated from the playoffs with a 19th at Kansas Speedway last week, was the only driver to exceed 96 mph in the session, clocking a speed of 96.283 mph.

Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney was second fastest (95.762 mph), followed by five Chevrolet drivers: Kurt Busch (95.704 mph), Daniel Hemric (95.593), Ryan Preece (95.477), Chase Elliott (95.468) and William Byron (95.036).

The fastest Toyota driver of the session was Erik Jones in eighth (94.841 mph).

Before the earlier morning session, Matt Tifft was taken to a local hospital after falling ill. Truck Series driver Matt Crafton, who will race later this afternoon in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 Truck race, drove Tifft’s car in both practices. He was 31st fastest at 92.398 mph in the last session.

Cup qualifying will take place at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for the full final Cup practice results

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Matt Tifft in ‘good spirits’ after undergoing tests; will miss race

By Nate RyanOct 26, 2019, 12:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Matt Crafton practiced the No. 36 Ford for Front Row Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway in place of ailing Matt Tifft.

NASCAR on NBC pit reporter Kelli Stavast said No. 36 crew chief Seth Barbour told her that Tifft underwent tests at a hospital Saturday morning. Barbour told Stavast that he had been texting with Tifft. Barbour said the driver seemed in good spirits, but there were still some unknowns about his condition.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, Front Row said Tifft was evaluated and released from a Martinsville hospital after suffering “a medical condition.” The team said Tifft returned home.

A team spokesman confirmed Crafton would drive the car Sunday after practicing and qualifying Saturday.

Stavast said the team learned about 30 minutes before practice that Crafton would replace Tifft, who was seen at the infield care center before being taken to the hospital.

Tifft is ranked 30th in the Cup points standings with one top 10 during his rookie season. He underwent surgery July 21, 2016 to remove a brain tumor and returned to race full time in the Xfinity Series in 2017.