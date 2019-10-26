Brad Keselowski fastest in final Martinsville Cup practice

Brad Keselowski was fastest in Saturday’s second and final NASCAR Cup practice at Martinsville Speedway.
Keselowski, who was eliminated from the playoffs with a 19th at Kansas Speedway last week, was the only driver to exceed 96 mph in the session, clocking a speed of 96.283 mph.
Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney was second fastest (95.762 mph), followed by five Chevrolet drivers: Kurt Busch (95.704 mph), Daniel Hemric (95.593), Ryan Preece (95.477), Chase Elliott (95.468) and William Byron (95.036).
The fastest Toyota driver of the session was Erik Jones in eighth (94.841 mph).
Before the earlier morning session, Matt Tifft was taken to a local hospital after falling ill. Truck Series driver Matt Crafton, who will race later this afternoon in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 Truck race, drove Tifft’s car in both practices. He was 31st fastest at 92.398 mph in the last session.
Cup qualifying will take place at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Click here for the full final Cup practice results
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Matt Crafton practiced the No. 36 Ford for Front Row Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway in place of ailing Matt Tifft.
NASCAR on NBC pit reporter Kelli Stavast said No. 36 crew chief Seth Barbour told her that Tifft underwent tests at a hospital Saturday morning. Barbour told Stavast that he had been texting with Tifft. Barbour said the driver seemed in good spirits, but there were still some unknowns about his condition.
In a statement Saturday afternoon, Front Row said Tifft was evaluated and released from a Martinsville hospital after suffering “a medical condition.” The team said Tifft returned home.
A team spokesman confirmed Crafton would drive the car Sunday after practicing and qualifying Saturday.
Stavast said the team learned about 30 minutes before practice that Crafton would replace Tifft, who was seen at the infield care center before being taken to the hospital.
Tifft is ranked 30th in the Cup points standings with one top 10 during his rookie season. He underwent surgery July 21, 2016 to remove a brain tumor and returned to race full time in the Xfinity Series in 2017.
The pit crews of teammates Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski have been swapped for Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, a Team Penske spokesman confirmed Saturday morning.
As part of the moves, jack man Graham Stoddard and tire carrier Wade Moore from Blaney’s crew will be moved to the crew of Joey Logano, who advanced to the Round of 8 along with Blaney.
Logano said it essentially reassembles the major players (same tire changers and jack man) on the No. 22 pit crew that he won the championship with last year.
“We had a rookie jack man this year who has made a lot of good gains over the season, but I feel the opportunity to put the same team that won the championship last year back together for the last few races was a smart play,” Logano said. “We definitely needed some speed from the pit crew side of things. I was on board with that.”
Keselowski was eliminated from the playoffs after a 19th-place finish at Kansas Speedway. Blaney had advanced through his Oct. 14 victory at Talladega Superspeedway.
Joey Logano picked up where he left off a year ago at Martinsville Speedway, turning the fastest lap in the opening practice Saturday on the 0.526-mile oval.
The Team Penske driver turned a 96.657 mph lap that bested Martin Truex Jr. (96.176), whom Logano knocked out of the way on the last corner of the last lap and won to advance to the 2018 championship round.
Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five.
Less than five minutes into the session, Chase Elliott suffered an engine failure that will relegate him to the rear of Sunday’s race.
Matt Crafton was 31st fastest in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford. Crafton was driving in place of Matt Tifft, who fell ill before the practice began.
There will be another Cup practice at noon ET before qualifying at 4:35 p.m. ET.
Click here for the speeds from Saturday morning’s session at Martinsville.
Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet suffered an engine failure within the first five laps of the first practice Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.
It’s the second engine failure of the 2019 playoffs for Elliott, who made only eight laps at Dover International Speedway in the Round of 12 opener. Despite that 38th-place finish, the Hendrick Motorsports driver squeaked into the third round of the playoffs with a runner-up finish at Kansas Speedway.
“I don’t think they’re related,” Elliott said after practice Saturday morning. “I don’t know if that’s good or bad. Anytime you have two engine problems in four weeks, that’s not good for sure.
“I do know we’ll do a diligent job of trying to figure out what the problem is. The worst thing that can happen is you don’t know why or what broke. If we can find (what caused it), I’m sure we’ll get it corrected.”
Because of the engine change, Elliott will start at the back of Sunday’s 500-lap race at Martinsville. He finished second in the March 24 race at the 0.526-mile oval.
“We broke a motor five laps in, obviously an unfortunate way to start the day for sure,” Elliott said. “Just one of those things. It is what it is. Everyone is working hard to get the car put back together and get some practice in, and at this point, that’s the most important thing.”