Weekend schedule for Cup, Trucks at Martinsville

By Dustin LongOct 24, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Get ready for drama. The last two Cup playoff races at Martinsville Speedway featured last-lap passes for the win, including Joey Logano‘s bump-and-run of Martin Truex Jr. that left Truex to say “He won the battle but he ain’t winning the damn war.”

Well, Logano went on to beat Truex for the championship last year.

Cup teams are back to begin the Round of 8 Sunday (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN). This is the first of three races that will set the field for next month’s title race at Miami.

The wunderground.com forecast for Saturday’s Truck race calls for a high temperature of 61 degrees and a 33% chance of rain.

The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Cup race calls for a high temperature of 70 degrees and a 40% chance of rain.

Here is the weekend schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Truck garage open

11 – 11:30 a.m. — Truck practice for rookies only (No TV)

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

6 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

8:30 a.m. — Truck garage opens

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. — Cup practice (CNBC, Motor Racing Network)

10:05 a.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

11:45 a.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

Noon – 12:50 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN coverage begins at 12:30 p.m., MRN)

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 Truck race, 200 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:35 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

9 a.m. — Cup garage opens

1 p.m. — Cup driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. — First Data 500 Cup race, 500 laps (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Magic man: Chase Elliott’s playoff run marked by remarkable recoveries

By Dustin LongOct 24, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
In a postseason that has seen a title contender go to the garage before the green flag, a championship hopeful start last after passing inspection and then failing, and another title contender spun by a lapped car while leading before going on to win that race, it makes one wonder what could be next.

Oh yeah, the Cup series races Sunday at Martinsville Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

You know, the place where the last two playoff races featured last-lap passes for the win, including Joey Logano’s bump-and-run of Martin Truex Jr. last season. Two years ago, it was Denny Hamlin’s hit that put Chase Elliott in the wall and forced the race to go to overtime where Hamlin lost to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

So, it only makes sense that in this unpredictable Cup playoff season that Martinsville is next.

Yet, for all the craziness, there’s something to think about. Is this Elliott’s year to win the title?

While the talk has been about Hamlin’s prowess at Martinsville, how this could be his year to win a championship for the first time and the likelihood that Joe Gibbs Racing will put multiple drivers in the championship race, Elliott has his own story.

Think about it. He went nose-first into the wall while leading on a restart at the Charlotte Roval and came back to win.

Who does that?

Had Hamlin gotten to the finish line about a tenth of a second quicker last week at Kansas Speedway, the race would have ended instead of going to a second overtime. Elliott would have been eliminated. The second overtime gave Elliott one last chance. He benefitted when Brad Keselowski chose the wrong lane and lost six spots (and points) in the final two laps. That allowed Elliott to advance by three points and keep his title hopes alive, while Keselowski was eliminated.

The way things are falling into place for Elliott, it lends itself to wonder if this is a sign of a magical season?

“No,” Elliott said, noting the engine failure eight laps into the Dover race that put him in a near must-win situation at Kansas to advance. “I feel like we were obviously in a bad spot leaving Dover, which was self-inflicted. We knew what we had to do the next two weeks.

“Magic, luck, good fortune, whatever it was, I’m happy we were able to get through. But these last two weeks to go through all these stuff we did … and still move on, it’s a wonder that’s for sure.”

Now the focus turns to Martinsville. Elliott finished seventh in the playoff race there last year and was leading when Hamlin spun him two years ago in the final laps of that playoff race.

A victory at Martinsville — where Elliott made his Cup debut in March 2015 — would only add to the feeling of this being a magical playoff for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

“Martinsville has been hit or miss for us,” Elliott said last weekend at Kansas Speedway. “Ran good there in the spring. Ran bad there last fall. I don’t know. I feel we’ve had really good runs there, had bad runs there. Haven’t really done anything different.

“We just need to do our homework this week.”

Stewart-Haas Racing wins inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League title

NASCAR
By Dustin LongOct 24, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Stewart-Haas Racing won the inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship Wednesday, beating Leavine Family Racing on a tiebreaker after both teams finished with 4,079 points. The tiebreaker was laps led.

The finale featured two 70-lap races, one for the PlayStation 4 league and one for the Xbox One league. Fourteen drivers were in each race.

Nick Vroman (@HD_Motorsports) won the Xbox race for Leavine Family Racing. Brandyn Gritton (@SmokeFan14_B20) won the PlayStation 4 race for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Team Penske Esports finished third in points. JR Motorsports was fourth.

 

 

 

Kurt Busch honored for KB 100 ticket program for military members

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 24, 2019, 9:16 AM EDT
Kurt Busch has been selected as the recipient of the National Motor Press Association Pocono Spirit Award for the third quarter of 2019 for his work with military members and their families.

Through his KB 100 program, Busch has made 100 race tickets available to military personnel for every Cup race this season.

The NMPA Pocono Spirit Award is designed to recognize character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motorsports.

Also receiving votes for the third quarter award were Daniel Hemric and Kyle Larson.

Hemric was nominated for creating the “Be the Change Scholarship” with the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation in Rowan County in North Carolina.

Larson was nominated for his work with Credit One Bank for a donation of $25,000 to Meeting Street Academy in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2018 and 2019.

NASCAR America MotorMouths airs at 5 p.m. ET with Aric Almirola

NBCSN
By Dustin LongOct 23, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola is back and joins Rutledge Wood and Kyle Petty on today’s NASCAR America MotorMouths. The show airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

You can join the conversation by calling 1-844-NASCARNBC or reach out on Twitter via #LetMeSayThis.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.