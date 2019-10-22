Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Chase Briscoe looks to move on after Kansas incident with lapped car

By Dustin LongOct 22, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Briscoe admits he “kind of felt bad” for Garrett Smithley upon seeing the comments directed toward Smithley after he caused Briscoe and Christopher Bell to crash as they raced for the lead late in last weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway, but Briscoe said that “it doesn’t take away from the fact that we should be locked into Homestead right now.”

Briscoe made the comments Tuesday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Briscoe and Bell were racing for the lead with 16 laps left when Smithley, who was running five laps behind the leaders, drifted up the track and into their lane. Bell and Briscoe made contact. Briscoe recovered to finish third. Bell finished 12th. Brandon Jones scored his first Xfinity win.

The race was the opener in the Round of 8, meaning a win would have locked a playoff driver into next month’s championship race in Miami. Jones was eliminated in the previous round. At least two of the final four spots in Miami will be based on points. Instead of winning to guarantee a spot in the title event, Briscoe is fifth in the points heading to the Nov. 2 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Briscoe was asked on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio what the etiquette should be for cars laps down when the leaders approach:

“I think it’s so tough,” he said. “Those guys, they’re racing their own race, too. They’re trying to prove they deserve to be there. Obviously they aren’t racing for a championship, but they are racing for their lives. They have every right to use whatever lane they want to use.

“There is a certain etiquette, I think, that comes, especially when two guys are clearly batting for the chance to make it to Homestead. That was what kind of frustrated me. There were a couple of guys even before we got to (Smithley) that ran right on the fence right in front of us. It just made it tough for us to race it out.

“It’s one of those deals that you can’t change it now. You’ve just got to have general awareness of what is going on. It is tough to see out of these cars but we have spotters too. I heard that there was a little bit of a misunderstanding there. Just go on. Hopefully they’ve learned from it and we’ve learned from it and go on and just do better next time.”

Smithley said after the incident that he didn’t know the leaders were approaching.

“I just didn’t get the memo that he was coming,” Smithley said of the leaders. “(Spotter) Freddie (Kraft) usually does a good job, he always does a good job. I’m sure it wasn’t his fault. Something didn’t get transmitted or what.”

Kraft resigned as Smithley’s spotter after the incident, according to spotter Brett Griffin on the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that officials talked with Smithley about his role in causing Briscoe and Bell to crash.

Smithley stated in a tweet after Saturday’s race that he took “full responsibility” for the incident with Briscoe and Bell.

Briscoe said that as of Tuesday morning he had yet to talk to Smithley.

“He texted me I saw (Monday) and I was so busy (Monday) I didn’t even have the opportunity to talk to him,” Briscoe told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “ I’m sure this week I’ll reach out to him and tell him to call me. I understand where he’s coming from, it’s a situation he certainly doesn’t want to be.

“I kind of felt bad honestly for him because he tagged us in that tweet and I saw a lot of people kind of ridiculing him. The fans can definitely be brutal. It was just a mistake. It’s obvious he didn’t do it on purpose. I understand that.

“It doesn’t take away from the fact that we should be locked into Homestead right now, but if we go do our job these next two weeks we can still do that and hopefully it doesn’t come back to bite us.”

Bump and Run: Should NASCAR penalize crew members for interceding in fights?

By NBC Sports StaffOct 22, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

After another driver altercation featured crew members swarming and escalating the situation, should NASCAR create a rule that any crew member who intervenes in an altercation be fined or suspended? Or is there another way to address the matter?

Dustin Long: Suspend any crew members a minimum two races for getting involved. Leave it to NASCAR and security to break it up if two drivers want to fight.

Daniel McFadin: Absolutely. The bigger the altercation, the more dangerous it is. The only exception I can think of is if crew members are trying to keep a driver from going after another driver who is still sitting in their car (like Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman in the All-Star Race).

Jerry Bonkowski: While watching fights between drivers and teams is high drama and makes for good TV, yes, NASCAR should implement a rule that prevents crew members from becoming involved in altercations that begin with drivers. However, it’s understandable if team members want to protect their driver, especially if the fight becomes one-sided — either the one driver dominates the other, or team members jump in to outnumber the other driver. But if other sports can eject/fine players that leave the sidelines/bench/dugout to be involved in brawls, why can’t NASCAR do the same?

 

In Saturday’s Xfinity race, a car five laps down got in the way of the leaders and caused them to crash late in the event. To avoid a slower car impacting a race like that in the future, should NASCAR have a rule that any car more than three laps down with 20 laps left is parked? Or is there a better solution?

Dustin Long: No. If you think a rule like this is necessary, then maybe you should look at the approval process for drivers. Lapped cars are part of racing. What are you going to do next? If a team has a mechanical issue they get a do-over? Stop with the nonsense and overreaction. Quit trying to micro-manage things!

Daniel McFadin: No thank you. Incidents like Saturday’s don’t happen often enough to warrant that. Also, if you take away lapped cars, you’re removing an element that can help set up exciting finishes or a dramatic lead change.

Jerry Bonkowski: While I understand the rationale to park out-of-contention cars late in a race, does any other sport allow non-playoff teams to compete with playoff teams? Or do other sports force teams to end a game early if one team is so far behind it has no realistic chance of catching up in a limited amount of time? Of course not. If cars three or more laps down are parked, is it fair to see them intentionally sidelined, particularly at short tracks where they — in theory — have the potential to make up one or two laps in the closing laps? Again, of course not. Short of NASCAR forcing out-of-contention cars to only run below the white line wherever possible (not factoring in a place like Talladega) in the final 20 laps, thus keeping those cars out of the way of playoff cars as much as possible, is there really a viable other option?

 

Who are the four Cup drivers you think will make it to Miami and race for a Cup title?

Dustin Long: Joe Gibbs Racing reunion (Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.) and Chase Elliott.

Daniel McFadin: Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson

Jerry Bonkowski: This year’s playoffs has been one of the most unpredictable ones to date under the current format. Drivers you thought might make it to Miami have either been eliminated or didn’t even qualify. That being said, I predict Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch will advance to Miami.

NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Kansas recap

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 21, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks back at Sunday’s Cup elimination race at Kansas won by Denny Hamlin.

Steve Letarte is joined by Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Where Cup drivers stand heading into Round of 8

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 21, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A playoff field that started at 16 is down to eight. After three more races, only four will be left for the title.

A Cup champion will be crowned in less than a month in Miami.

Here is a look at where the playoffs stand entering the Round of 8 with this weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN):

MOVING ON

The eight remaining playoff drivers are Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

DIVIDING LINE

Joey Logano holds the final transfer spot to the Championship 4 race in Miami entering this round. He has a two-point lead on Kevin Harvick. Chase Elliott trails Logano by six points. 

YOU LOOK FAMILIAR

Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch comprised the Championship 4 field last year and remain in title contention this season. Busch seeks to make the title race for a fifth consecutive year. Harvick and Truex seek to make the title race for the third year in a row.

MEET YOU IN MIAMI

Based on how drivers did in the Round of 8 tracks — Martinsville, Texas and ISM Raceway near Phoenix — earlier this season, it would seem that Joe Gibbs Racing would be in good shape to have its three remaining playoff teams advance to the championship race in Miami.

Denny Hamlin had an average finish of 3.7 at those tracks in the spring, including a win at Texas. Kyle Busch had an average finish of 4.7 at those tracks this year, including a win at ISM Raceway. Martin Truex Jr. had an average finish of 7.3 at those tracks this year. No other playoff driver had better average finishes at those tracks this season. Next was Kevin Harvick with an average finish of 7.7.

A RETURN TO WINNING WAYS?

Kyle Busch’s winless streak is 18 entering Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway. Since his last victory, his three Joe Gibbs Racing teammates have combined to win seven times: Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin each have three wins and Erik Jones, who was eliminated in the first round, has one win during that stretch.

POINTS STANDINGS

4046 — Kyle Busch

4042 — Martin Truex Jr.

4037 — Denny Hamlin

4030 — Joey Logano

4028 — Kevin Harvick

4024 — Chase Elliott

4011 — Kyle Larson

4009 — Ryan Blaney

NASCAR will not penalize Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer for altercation

By Dustin LongOct 21, 2019, 11:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer will not be penalized for their altercation after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, a NASCAR executive said Monday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, told “The Morning Drive” that series officials will look at the role of crew members in the altercation.

“In those situations, the key for us is to make sure that the crew members are not coming in and escalating things,” O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “If anything, we’ve just got to go back and look and make sure that’s not the case from our perspective.

“There’s a lot on the line there for the drivers and we certainly don’t want to encourage that but understand that it gets heated at times. Our thing is to make sure crew members are not getting in there and piling on a driver so to speak vs. trying to deescalate the situation.”

Reddick and Custer approached each other after the race on pit road to discuss an incident between them late in the race. Cuter made a comment and put his hand on Reddick’s shoulder. Reddick responded by grabbing Custer with both hands. Crew members swarmed.

O’Donnell also addressed other topics on his appearance:

He said that series officials talked with Garrett Smithley after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. Smithley was five laps down when the leaders approached but ran in their lane and caused Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell to crash late in the race.

“We talked to the driver afterwards,” O’Donnell said. “Spotter communication was not where it should have been. I think you look at the history of what’s happened on the track with each particular driver and address it from there. We do have mechanisms we can pull if it’s something we see a pattern with. This one was certainly unfortunate with the leaders out there and created an entirely different race. We communicate from the tower as well as we’re coming down the closing laps to let it play out and give the leaders room. That one was not how we wanted it to play out for sure.”

Smithley had been in the center of an incident with Kyle Busch in the Cup playoff opener at Las Vegas when Busch ran into the back of Smithley’s slower car.

O’Donnell also addressed the caution that came out that led to the second overtime restart in the Cup race. An NBC Sports replay (see below) showed the caution light on as Denny Hamlin was within about a car length of the start/finish line. Had Hamlin reached the line before the caution, the field would have been frozen and the race would have ended under caution.

“If you look at the language, it’s when the leader takes the white at the line,” O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “The white flag was certainly out but there is a human element to the sport in terms of timing. It’s not an automatic where a light goes on and flag waves. In this case, the light actually came on, I think it was .125 (seconds) before (Hamlin’s) car hit the start/finish line. It was a caution at that point. Certainly very close.”