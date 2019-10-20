Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

What Cup drivers said after Kansas playoff race

By Daniel McFadinOct 20, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin, winner: “I just had to hold the bottom and get a good push. It was all about the push that I got from the 9 (Chase Elliott) and really the 18 (Kyle Busch) those last couple of restarts. That was the most important thing for us – to get a good restart. Once we got out front, we could hold it wide open. Our car was built for downforce, so it worked out that it was just fast enough to win.”

Chase Elliott, finished second: “I was trying to make a run at Denny.  We never got our momentum up enough for me to do anything about it.  The restarts were helping his cause on tires. The good news was the bottom lane rolled good enough on the last restart to at least get back to second.  So, I appreciate the effort.  We were really struggling there at one point in the race.  You have to stay fighting in these things, especially with these late‑race restarts. Just proud of the effort today.  Just excited we get to fight another race.”

Clint Bowyer, finished eighth: “Obviously we wanted to be in victory lane. I like the situations that we could put the car in and it would withstand. We got a little bit of damage there on that last stage. I don’t really think that affected it that much. It was a decent day. It wasn’t a stellar day by any means. I am proud of our effort. I am proud of trying something there and it working out.”

Kevin Harvick, finished ninth: “That was not a very good weekend from top to bottom. I just didn’t have a very good car today and didn’t have a very good day on pit road. Nothing went right all weekend. It was definitely one of the worst weekends we have had in a while. We had to start in the back and had a tough day getting through traffic.”

Joey Logano, finished 17th: (Surprised you were able to survive and advance?) “Yeah, it felt like that this whole round. Starting in Dover when we watched the race start in the garage. Then the crash in Talladega but scoring enough stage points and an okay enough finish to get some points. Then today, whew, we got that stage win which was great and that is a point that will continue on, so that is a big deal. We needed every point we could and it looked like we were in a good spot. Next thing you know they are wrecking on the outside and I get hit and I am going through the grass. I felt comfortable before that but the next thing you know – I am watching it here on the replay for the first time – I didn’t hit anything so I got lucky for sure. I have been lucky a few times. We were able to finish Talladega and I parked the thing and there was a hole in the radiator. It was hard-fought and blue-collar round for sure. We

Brad Keselowski, finished 19th: “We didn’t make it (to the Round of 8). I pushed as hard as I knew how and didn’t quite do good enough on the last restart and that was it. We clawed as hard as we could and there were times it looked like we were going to be fine and times it didn’t. In the end it didn’t work out.”

Ryan Blaney, finished 21st: “It was an up and down day. We didn’t start off great but we got better throughout the race. We were able to get up to second there but (Hamlin) was pretty phenomenal and I could only make time at the wall and had to pound the fence to do anything. Lap cars were running the fence and they wouldn’t give you the fence so I would lose time trying to run down. We couldn’t really run different lanes of the race track. That kind of stunk. Eventually I got too close to the fence trying to run it and run those guys back down and hit it. We blew a tire before we could get to pit road. We knew we had to take that chance today trying to run hard. It sucks that I blew a tire and caused that caution.”

Final restart ends miserable round, title hopes for Brad Keselowski

By Dustin LongOct 20, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brad Keselowski was in position to advance to the third round of the playoffs until a poor restart ended his championship hopes.

Chase Elliott beat Keselowski by three points for the final transfer spot to the Round of 8, as Keselowski lost six spots on the final overtime restart Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Keselowski entered the race 20 points ahead of Elliott.

Keselowski’s title hopes came down to the final second and final overtime restart Sunday.

“Just couldn’t get it to go on the restart,” Keselowski said after finishing 19th. “Inside lane restart. Didn’t capitalize on it. Needed to get up and I couldn’t get up and I got sandwiched. Somebody went three-wide and got me to the middle of (four-wide). Just all bad.”

Keselowski would have advanced to the Round of 8 had Denny Hamlin crossed the start/finish line before NASCAR called a caution for a multi-car crash on the frontstretch to send the race into the first overtime. NBC Sports replay showed the caution light on with Hamlin less than a car length from the start/finish line. Had Hamlin reached the line before the caution, the field would have been frozen and the race would have ended.

Instead, the race was headed to a second overtime restart.

Keselowski restarted 13th. He and Team Penske teammate Joey Logano held the final two transfer spots to the Round of 8 and were each three points ahead of Elliott.

But crew chief Paul Wolfe saw it as more than just the final two laps that eliminated the No. 2 team.

Keselowski finished 11th (Dover), 25th (Talladega) and 19th (Kansas) in this round.

“Just really frustrating,” Wolfe told NBC Sports. “We just haven’t been hitting on it. It’s not just here but in general all summer.

“We’re just not fast enough. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get to advance. Just not running good enough. That’s the bottom line. We’ve got to get better. I talked to Brad after we got done with the first round and said we were going to need to be better and we just haven’t been able to do that to advance.”

Results, points from NASCAR Cup elimination race at Kansas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 20, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT
RESULTS:

Denny Hamlin earned his fifth – and perhaps biggest – win of the season in Sunday’s Cup playoff elimination race at Kansas Speedway.

Even though Hamlin was already locked into the upcoming Round of 8 on points heading into Sunday’s race, taking the win gave him extra momentum for next Sunday’s start of the three-race semifinal round at Martinsville Speedway, where Hamlin has five career wins (tied for the most Cup wins he’s earned at a racetrack with Pocono Raceway).

Four drivers were eliminated from advancing into the next round Sunday: Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Alex Bowman and Kansas native Clint Bowyer. Keselowski got bottled up on the final restart and fell three positions in the final two laps, effectively going from being in the next round points-wise to being eliminated when he crossed the finish line.

I got sandwiched … and just all bad, didn’t do a good enough job,” Keselowski said. “It is what it is. I don’t like it, but it’s (championship hopes) all over now.”

Chase Elliott finished second, earning enough points to pass Keselowski and move on to the Round of 8.

We had to stay fighting in these things, especially these late-race restarts,” Elliott said. “You have to fight. … If you want to get to Homestead, that’s what you have to do. We’re excited to move on.”

Kyle Busch finished third, Kurt Busch was fourth and Byron finished fifth.

Click here for the results.

 

POINTS:

Eight drivers move on to the Round of 8, from which four drivers will emerge after the race at Phoenix and advance to race for the championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway a month from now.

Those eight drivers (and their unofficial reseeded points) are: Kyle Busch (4,046 points), Martin Truex Jr. (4,042), Denny Hamlin (4,037), Joey Logano (4,030), Kevin Harvick (4,028), Chase Elliott (4,024), Kyle Larson (4,011) and Ryan Blaney (4,009.

We’ll have the full points report shortly. Please check back.

Denny Hamlin wins Kansas playoff race in overtime

By Daniel McFadinOct 20, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin won Sunday’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, beating Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch in the second attempt at an overtime finish.

Hamlin’s win in the second playoff elimination race is his fifth of the season and the second of his Cup career at Kansas Speedway.

The top five was completed by Kurt Busch and William Byron.

Hamlin led 153 of 277 laps, including the final 51 laps, on his way to the win. Hamlin last won five races in a season in 2012.

“This is a great feeling,” Hamlin told NBC at the start-finish line. “That car was awesome, to dominate that whole second half is great. I’ve got to thank everyone who pushed me there on the restarts. It was Kyle and (Elliott) there at the end. … I cannot wait to get to Martinsville.”

The second overtime attempt was caused by a wreck on the frontstretch right before the field took the white flag. The caution lights came on when Hamlin was within a half-car length of the start-finish line.

The wreck included playoff driver Joey Logano, Daniel Hemric and Daniel Suarez.

The overtime period was created by a wreck with three laps left in the scheduled distance involving Bubba Wallace and Matt Tifft.

With his second-place finish Chase Elliott advanced to the Round of 8. He finished the Round of 12 three points above the cutline after entering the race 22 points below the cutline. It’s the fifth time a driver has raced their way into the Round of 8 in the elimination race.

The drivers eliminated from playoff contention are:  Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Clint Bowyer and Alex Bowman.

The Round of 8 will consist of Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano won in a two-lap shootout after electing not to pit under a caution and holding off cars with fresh tires.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

More: Race results and point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kurt Busch’s fourth-place finish is his best result since he won at Kentucky Speedway in July … Jimmie Johnson placed 10th for his fourth top-10 finish in the last five races … William Byron earned his first top-five finish on a 1.5-mile track.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: After he started second, David Ragan finished 26th after he had to pit on Lap 15 for a flat rear tire … Ryan Newman finished last after he made contact with teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and hit the Turn 4 wall on Lap 75 … Brad Keselowski failed to advance out of the Round of 12 for the third time in the last four years. He did not finish in the top 10 in the three Round of 12 races.

NOTABLE:  Denny Hamlin is the first driver to win a race at Kansas after winning a stage.

WHAT’S NEXT: First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on Oct. 27 on NBCSN

Today's Cup race at Kansas: Start time, lineup and more

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Nate RyanOct 20, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The playoff field will be whittled to eight drivers today at Kansas Speedway, where the second-round cutoff race of the 2019 Cup playoffs will occur over 400 miles.

Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney are locked into the third round, and Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick seem strong bets to advance. Team Penske drivers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano (plus 18 points in the final transfer spot) also have a cushion on the cutoff.

That puts Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer and William Byron in virtual must-win situations to advance to the third round.

Here is the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Actor Jensen Ackles will give the command to start engines at 2:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:48 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 10:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:30 p.m. by Lt. Col Randy Croft, Whiteman Air Force Base. The National Anthem will be performed at 2:31 p.m. by Eric Roosevelt.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage will begin with NASCAR America at 1 p.m. on NBC. Countdown to Green follows at 1:30 p.m. on NBC, leading into race coverage. The postrace show will be on NBCSN at 6 p.m., followed by Victory Lap at 6:30 p.m.

Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 1 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 63 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: A year ago, Chase Elliott led the final 44 laps for his third and final victory of the season. Brad Keselowski won the May 11 race here, outdueling Alex Bowman in the closing laps. 

STARTING LINEUP: Click here