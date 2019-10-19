Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Why Joey Logano is sporting some new specs behind the wheel

By Nate RyanOct 19, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Joey Logano has a new driving aid behind the wheel.

The No. 22 Ford driver began wearing prescription glasses last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and confirmed Friday at Kansas Speedway that he plans to wear them full time while driving the rest of the season.

“I have been wearing them during the week a lot to get used to them,” said Logano, who didn’t’ wear them during a media availability Friday. “They help me see far away, which I think is a good thing when you are driving a race car. Being able to see little things like debris on the track or your sign on pit road. That seemed to help me last week.”

Logano made the decision after recently borrowing the glasses of No. 22 PR rep Kyle Zimmerman, who uses them for distance.

“We were in the lounge (of the team’s hauler), and I was trying to read the ticker of where everyone was in Xfinity practice, and I tried on his glasses and saw that his glasses helped me,” Logano said. “I figured I should go to the eye doctor.”

It’s been an interesting personal year of growth for Logano, who also announced recently on social media that he and wife Brittany are expecting a second child and revealed last month to The Athletic his battle with Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune disease that has caused hair loss.

Logano, who will turn 30 next May, joked about the toll that the years have taken on him.

“Now I have some glasses I have that to go with my awesome hairline,” he said with a laugh. “It is happening guys, it is happening.”

The Loganos have a son, Hudson, who will turn 2 in January. Joey Logano said he is “a little nervous and pretty scared” about becoming a father for the second time.

“It is quite the adjustment, I think,” he said. “Everyone says that one is one and two is 10. That is really frightening.

“We were pretty scared when we had Hudson and he is still alive and going, so that is good. I guess we will figure it out. It will be quite the adjustment. We will have to get ready for that over the offseason. We have a big project ahead of us. But we are looking forward to it. It is going to be a lot of fun, probably really hard but a lot of fun, too.”

Christopher Bell to start on pole for today’s Xfinity race at Kansas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 19, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Christopher Bell will start on the pole for today’s Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway, the first race to kick off of the playoffs’ Round of 8. The race will be carried live on NBC at 3 p.m. ET.

Bell covered the 1.5-mile track at a speed of 181.165 mph. It was his fifth pole of the season and 11th of his Xfinity career.

Today’s race will be the 19th Xfinity race held at Kansas Speedway and Bell becomes the 15th different driver to earn an Xfinity pole there. Kansas Speedway is the closest NASCAR track to Bell’s Norman, Oklahoma home.

Brandon Jones will sit alongside Bell on the front row with a speed of 180.481 mph. Third through 10th were Austin Cindric (180.216 mph), Tyler Reddick (179.313), Cole Custer (179.307), Jeremy Clements (178.843), Justin Allgaier (178.802), Ryan Truex (178.625), Ross Chastain (178.601) and Noah Gragson (178.424).

Gray Gaulding was back in the car and qualified 19th (174.503 mph). Gaulding suffered a medical emergency on the airplane en route to Kansas on Friday. He was cleared by NASCAR physicians to take part both in qualifying as well as this afternoon’s race.

A total of 38 drivers will take the green flag for today’s race. Timmy Hill was the slowest qualifier and will not compete in the race.

Click here for the full qualifying results.

Gray Gaulding details his health scare that forced a plane’s emergency landing

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 19, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Gray Gaulding’s throat started to swell. Then came the chest pains. And his body began to go numb.

The Xfinity Series driver for SS Green Light Racing was on a Stewart-Haas Racing plane Friday morning to Kansas City when he began to have health issues, leading to the plane making an emergency landing in St. Louis and medics rushing on the plane to help Gaulding.

He said everything was fine when he boarded the flight Friday morning. It left Concord-Padgett Regional Airport in North Carolina at 7:45 a.m. ET.

All was fine for the first 45 minutes of the flight. About 10 minutes after he had eaten a piece of homemade beef jerky, Gaulding said “I could feel my throat slowly start to swell up.”

Chest pains followed. His throat continued to swell. His body then began to go numb.

“I thought I was having a mild heart attack or something,” Gaulding told NBC Sports shortly after being cleared to drive in today’s Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

“I went to the flight attendant and I said, ‘Hey, I need oxygen right now. She comes back and gives me oxygen and puts the mask on me and I feel like I’m going to pass out, the eyes are starting to roll back in my head. My arms, all my limbs were shaking so bad that I couldn’t control them.”

As Gaulding took oxygen, “a lot of the Stewart-Haas guys and the flight attendant were so amazing. It felt like they almost saved my life just by talking to me and keeping me awake. They’re like ‘Please stare me in the eye. Look me in the eye.’ ‘’

Gaulding’s condition worsened.

“I told the (flight attendant), you need to tell the pilots they need to land the plane now,” he said. “I can’t make it. I can’t make it. Literally, in two minutes I can feel the plane start to go down.”

The plane made an emergency landing at St. Louis Lambert International Airport at 9:19 a.m. ET. Emergency crews rushed on the plane.

“As soon as the plane landed, they opened the door, the firefighters came in and helped me get off the plane,” Gaulding told NBC Sports. “My limbs were shaking so bad I couldn’t even walk under my own power. They got me off and the medics just started going to work on me.”

He was treated in an ambulance and soon began to feel better and the swelling in his throat went away. He had told the plane not to wait for him and it left an hour later.

Gaulding remained with Jake Vrabel, a member of SS Green Light Racing who was also on the plane. Vrabel drove Gaulding across the state to Kansas Speedway. They arrived during the first Xfinity Series practice.

“He stayed with me the whole time,” Gaulding said of Vrabel. “I had no family, no parents (with me). He drove me while I slept the whole time, helped me eat and everything. He was my saving grace all day (Friday).”

Gaulding went to the infield care center and was further treated and given medicine. He was not cleared to drive the car Friday. His first lap in the car was in Saturday’s qualifying after he was cleared. 

That beef jerky could have caused his health issues stunned Gaulding.

“I asked the doctor about it, I’ve eaten beef jerky my whole life, I love beef jerky, I’m not blaming everything on the beef jerky … but the thing is, the doc looked at me and said you could get stung by a bee 40 times and the 41st time your body changes all the time and you could be allergic (to a bee sting) and you could almost die,” Gaulding said. “That could almost be my case. I’ll never pick up beef jerky (again). I’m done with beef jerky.”

Kurt Busch eyes racing in Cup through 2021, another IndyCar effort

By Dustin LongOct 19, 2019, 10:38 AM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kurt Busch said talks are progressing with Chip Ganassi Racing on a contract extension and that he also has talked with the team about possibly running another IndyCar race.

Busch, who signed a one-year contract with the Ganassi before this season, said he’s excited about the Next Gen car in Cup that will debut in 2021 and that driving that car is “part of my decision-making with trying to extend my contract with Ganassi.”

The 2004 Cup champion said talks with the team are “headed in a good direction.”

Busch also said that “some of my talks with Ganassi are about an IndyCar.”

He was the 2014 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year after finishing sixth for Andretti Autosport. Busch also noted that with talk of a possible IndyCar/NASCAR weekend in the future, he would be interested in running that IndyCar race, depending on where it would be.

Chip Ganassi Racing is scheduled to field full-time IndyCar entries in 2020 for Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson.

Busch, 41, isn’t the only Cup driver who is interested in driving an IndyCar at some point. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson has expressed an interest in running an IndyCar on a road course. Kyle Busch also has expressed an interest in running an IndyCar.

Today’s Xfinity race at Kansas: Start time, lineup and more

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Nate RyanOct 19, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The first race of the round that will determine the championship field of the 2019 Xfinity Series playoffs will take place today at Kansas Speedway.

The eight drivers who are vying for the Xfinity title are: Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe.

Here’s the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: : Stephen Durrell, executive director of the Kansas Lottery, will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:13 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. Qualifying is 12:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given by Captain Bill Petree, Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:55 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 2:56 p.m. by Joshua Morgan.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green, with the race broadcast beginning at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

WATCH ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 60 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: John Hunter Nemechek led the final 30 laps to win here a year ago.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here