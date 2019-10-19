Why Joey Logano is sporting some new specs behind the wheel

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Joey Logano has a new driving aid behind the wheel.

The No. 22 Ford driver began wearing prescription glasses last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and confirmed Friday at Kansas Speedway that he plans to wear them full time while driving the rest of the season.

“I have been wearing them during the week a lot to get used to them,” said Logano, who didn’t’ wear them during a media availability Friday. “They help me see far away, which I think is a good thing when you are driving a race car. Being able to see little things like debris on the track or your sign on pit road. That seemed to help me last week.”

Logano made the decision after recently borrowing the glasses of No. 22 PR rep Kyle Zimmerman, who uses them for distance.

“We were in the lounge (of the team’s hauler), and I was trying to read the ticker of where everyone was in Xfinity practice, and I tried on his glasses and saw that his glasses helped me,” Logano said. “I figured I should go to the eye doctor.”

It’s been an interesting personal year of growth for Logano, who also announced recently on social media that he and wife Brittany are expecting a second child and revealed last month to The Athletic his battle with Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune disease that has caused hair loss.

Logano, who will turn 30 next May, joked about the toll that the years have taken on him.

“Now I have some glasses I have that to go with my awesome hairline,” he said with a laugh. “It is happening guys, it is happening.”

The Loganos have a son, Hudson, who will turn 2 in January. Joey Logano said he is “a little nervous and pretty scared” about becoming a father for the second time.

“It is quite the adjustment, I think,” he said. “Everyone says that one is one and two is 10. That is really frightening.

“We were pretty scared when we had Hudson and he is still alive and going, so that is good. I guess we will figure it out. It will be quite the adjustment. We will have to get ready for that over the offseason. We have a big project ahead of us. But we are looking forward to it. It is going to be a lot of fun, probably really hard but a lot of fun, too.”