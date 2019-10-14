Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Huge wreck collects leaders with 7 laps left at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 14, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
A massive wreck broke out among the leaders with seven laps remaining in the Cup race at Talladega.

The wreck began with Kurt Busch pushing Kyle Busch in the top five and Kyle Busch being turned up the track, starting a chain reaction.

At one point in the crash Brendan Gaughan flipped in the air once. Gaughan was able to exit his car under his own power.

Drivers involved include: Brad Keselowski, David Ragan, Kevin Harvick, Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Daniel Hemric.

Kurt Busch, Keselowski and Ragan were eliminated.

“I was just trying to make the middle lane work and all hell broke loose,” Kurt Busch told NBCSN. “I don’t even know whose left. It’s pretty wild.”

The wreck resulted in a red flag for clean up.

Results, playoff standings after Talladega Cup race

By Daniel McFadinOct 14, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
Ryan Blaney barely edged out Ryan Newman to win Monday’s rain-delayed Cup Series race at Talladega.

It’s his first win of the year and the third of his career.

The top five was completed by Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell.



Playoff Standings

Blaney is the second consecutive winner who was a playoff driver earning their first victory of the season.

He joins Kyle Larson in having a spot secured in the third round of the playoffs.

Here are the playoff standings heading into the cutoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Kyle Larson – locked in

Ryan Blaney – locked in

Denny Hamlin, +55 points above cutoff

Martin Truex Jr., +48 points

Kyle Busch, +40

Kevin Harvick, +36 points

Brad Keselowski, +20 points

Joey Logano, +18 points

__

Alex Bowman, -18 points

Chase Elliott, -22

Clint Bowyer, -24

William Byron, -27



Ryan Blaney wins Cup race at Talladega in photo finish over Ryan Newman

By Daniel McFadinOct 14, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
Ryan Blaney won Monday’s rain-delayed Cup Series race at Talladega in a two-lap shootout, beating Ryan Newman in a photo finish by 0.007 seconds, the sixth-closest finish all-time.

It is Blaney’s third career Cup win and his first win of the year. It locks him into third round of the playoffs after he entered the race below the cutoff line.

Newman took the lead on the last lap going into Turn 3 thanks to a push from Denny Hamlin. Blaney then made contact with Newman’s left rear in the middle of the tri-oval. The two rubbed doors as they approached the checkered flag as Blaney barely edged him out.

“There was no blocking (Newman) and (Hamlin),” Blaney told NBCSN. “They were coming so fast and I figured if I’d give up the bottom they were just going to leave me in the middle. So I just decided to stay with Aric (Almirola). Great pusher all day and I kind of went up and pulled (Hamlin) off (Newman) and then he was so far out in front. … (Newman) kind of pushed me below the yellow line and I wasn’t going to go there after what happened in the Truck race. Kind of got forced down and it just worked out.”

NASCAR reviewed the finish multiple times and determined Blaney was forced below the yellow line and therefore it is not a penalty.

Blaney’s win is the second race in a row where a playoff driver has earned their first win of the year after Kyle Larson won at Dover.

For Newman it ties his career-best finish at Talladega.

“They spent $50 million redeveloping this place, I should have thrown in fifty bucks to have them move the start-finish line,” Newman said to NBCSN. “Repainted it or something. It was a great run … We just came up that little bit short. I don’t know what else to say. I could have pinched him some more … you can go back and bench race that three weeks from now. It was good racing to the end.”

The top five was completed by Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell.

The final run was setup by a huge multi-car wreck with seven laps to go.

Parker Kligerman and Chris Buescher wrecked on the frontstretch coming to the checkered flag.

The race was postponed from Sunday after rain paused the action just after the conclusion of Stage 2.

STAGE 1 WINNER: William Byron

STAGE 2 WINNER: Clint Bowyer



WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Corey LaJoie finished seventh for his second career top-10 finish … Michael McDowell earned his third career top-five finish. All have been on superspeedways … Chase Elliott finished eighth after being involved in a wreck in the middle of the race.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Playoff drivers Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson, plus Jimmie Johnson, were eliminated in a 10-car wreck with four laps left in Stage 2. … William Byron and Erik Jones were eliminated in a multi-car wreck with 24 laps left in the race

WHAT’S NEXT: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET Oct. 20 on NBCSN

Joey Logano, William Byron among drivers in wreck with 24 laps left at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 14, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT
Playoff drivers Joey Logano and William Byron were involved in a multi-car wreck with 24 laps left in Monday’s Cup race at Talladega.

The wreck occurred with both drivers running in the top five and began when Byron, running in the bottom lane on the backstretch, was turned by Kurt Busch into Logano, which started a chain reaction.

Other drivers involved include Erik Jones, Matt Crafton, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Preece.

Logano’s team has made repairs in an attempt to finish the race. Byron and Jones were eliminated.

Multiple playoff drivers involved in late Stage 2 crash at Talladega

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 14, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
A 10-car wreck involving multiple playoff drivers occurred with four laps left in the Stage 2 of Monday’s rain-delayed Cup race at Talladega.

The wreck began in Turn 3 when Joey Logano, running in second and receiving a push from Clint Bowyer, made contact with the rear bumper of leader Alex Bowman and turned him around.

The resulting crash involved Bowman, Chase Elliott, Dover winner Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Preece, Kurt Busch, Michael McDowell and Jimmie Johnson.

“My guess is a threw a block that I shouldn’t have blocked,” Bowman told NBCSN. “I got pushed way out there and knew (Logano) was coming and tried to move down just a little bit. As soon as he touched me it just turned us sideways. They just had a bigger run than I realized. … I apologize to all the cars that got torn up, that’s on me.”

Bowman, Johnson and Larson were eliminated.

Bowyer won Stage 2.

 