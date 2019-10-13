Today’s Cup race at Talladega: Start time, lineup and more

One of the first things Kyle Larson said after winning last weekend at Dover was that “everybody in this playoff field is going to be stressing at Talladega … except me.”
Talladega is here and it’s time for many drivers to stress. Except Larson, of course.
The playoff standings could be jumbled by the time the 500-mile journey at Talladega Superspeedway ends. Who will be collected in a crash? Who will get through the carnage and contend for the win?
Here is all the info for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Edward Graham, assistant VP of Operation Christmas Child for Samaritan’s Purse, will give the command to start engines at 2:03 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:18 p.m.
PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 10 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1:56 p.m. by Dr. Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas. The National Anthem will be performed at 1:57 p.m. by the 313th United States Army Band out of Birmingham, Alabama.
DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500.08 miles) around the 2.66-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 110.
TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race at 2 p.m. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at 1 p.m. on NBC. Countdown to Green follows at 1:30 p.m. on NBC, leading into race coverage. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
STREAMING ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.
FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 68 degrees and a 36% chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Chase Elliott led a 1-2-3 Chevrolet sweep in late April, finishing ahead of Alex Bowman and Ryan Preece. Aric Almirola won this playoff race a year ago, giving Ford a 1-2-3 sweep with Clint Bowyer second and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.