Today’s Cup race at Talladega: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongOct 13, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
One of the first things Kyle Larson said after winning last weekend at Dover was that “everybody in this playoff field is going to be stressing at Talladega … except me.”

Talladega is here and it’s time for many drivers to stress. Except Larson, of course.

The playoff standings could be jumbled by the time the 500-mile journey at Talladega Superspeedway ends. Who will be collected in a crash? Who will get through the carnage and contend for the win?

Here is all the info for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Edward Graham, assistant VP of Operation Christmas Child for Samaritan’s Purse, will give the command to start engines at 2:03 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:18 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 10 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1:56 p.m. by Dr. Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas. The National Anthem will be performed at 1:57 p.m. by the 313th United States Army Band out of Birmingham, Alabama.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500.08 miles) around the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 110.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race at 2 p.m. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at 1 p.m. on NBC. Countdown to Green follows at 1:30 p.m. on NBC, leading into race coverage. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 68 degrees and a 36% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Chase Elliott led a 1-2-3 Chevrolet sweep in late April, finishing ahead of Alex Bowman and Ryan Preece. Aric Almirola won this playoff race a year ago, giving Ford a 1-2-3 sweep with Clint Bowyer second and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. third. 

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 12, 2019, 11:38 PM EDT
Jagger Jones, the 17-year-old grandson of famed racer Parnelli Jones, scored his first NASCAR victory, taking the checkered flag in Saturday night’s K&N Pro Series West race at All American Speedway in Roseville, California.

Hailie Deegan, who started on the pole, overcame an early spin and finished second.

This is Jones’ first season in the series. He had finished runner-up twice, scoring those finishes in his first career series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track in March and at Douglas County Speedway in Roseburg, Oregon, in June.

Trevor Huddleston placed third Saturday night, points leader Derek Kraus was fourth and Todd Souza was fifth.

Race results

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 12, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Paul Menard said Saturday that ‘more than likely … I’m probably going to get out” of the car during Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

He cited neck issues.

Matt Crafton will take over for Menard should Menard exit the car early. Crafton, who finished eighth in Saturday’s Truck Series race at Talladega, drove the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford in practice this weekend for Menard.

“My neck has some disc issues and things that if I were to get upside down, it would be pretty bad,” said Menard, who will start 14th in Sunday’s race. “Normal hits aren’t bad. It’s upside down things that are bad.”

Menard said “we’re going to kind of see how it goes” on how long he will be in the car.

Menard announced Sept. 10 that he would retire from full-time NASCAR competition after this season.

 

By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
Chase Elliott and teammate Alex Bowman will start on the front row of Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Elliott starts from his fourth pole of the year

The top five is completed by William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Aric Almirola.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT
Playoff driver Chase Elliott will start from the pole in Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Elliott claimed the top spot with a speed of 192.707 mph and led a Hendrick Motorsports sweep of the first four positions.

He was followed by Alex Bowman (192.552 mph), William Byron (192.258) and non-playoff dirver Jimmie Johnson (191.566).

The top five was completed by playoff driver Aric Almirola (191.551).

For Elliott, who won the spring Talladega race, it is his fifth pole on a superspeedway and the second at Talladega. He enters the race below the cutoff line to advance to the third round.

“Just a really nice effort I feel by our team,” Elliott told NBCSN. “To have all four Hendrick cars 1-2-3-4 is a pretty strong performance I feel like from our shop, our body shop and our engine department and obviously from Chevrolet. … We’ll try to make the most of good pit (box) pick and try to stay with our friends as much as we can tomorrow and stay out of trouble.”

The top qualifying Toyota driver was Erik Jones in 11th.

Denny Hamlin did not complete his qualifying run after his engine expired during it. He’ll have to start from the rear due to an engine change.

Where the remaining playoff drivers will start Sunday:

Brad Keselowski – sixth

Clint Bowyer – eighth

Ryan Blaney – ninth

Joey Logano – 10th

Kyle Larson – 12th

Kevin Harvick – 15th

Martin Truex Jr. – 18th

Kyle Busch – 26th

Click here for the qualifying results.