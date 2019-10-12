Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Elliott and teammate Alex Bowman will start on the front row of Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Elliott starts from his fourth pole of the year

The top five is completed by William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Aric Almirola.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Chase Elliott wins pole for Cup playoff race at Talladega

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Playoff driver Chase Elliott will start from the pole in Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Elliott claimed the top spot with a speed of 192.707 mph and led a Hendrick Motorsports sweep of the first four positions.

He was followed by Alex Bowman (192.552 mph), William Byron (192.258) and non-playoff dirver Jimmie Johnson (191.566).

The top five was completed by playoff driver Aric Almirola (191.551).

For Elliott, who won the spring Talladega race, it is his fifth pole on a superspeedway and the second at Talladega. He enters the race below the cutoff line to advance to the third round.

“Just a really nice effort I feel by our team,” Elliott told NBCSN. “To have all four Hendrick cars 1-2-3-4 is a pretty strong performance I feel like from our shop, our body shop and our engine department and obviously from Chevrolet. … We’ll try to make the most of good pit (box) pick and try to stay with our friends as much as we can tomorrow and stay out of trouble.”

The top qualifying Toyota driver was Erik Jones in 11th.

Denny Hamlin did not complete his qualifying run after his engine expired during it. He’ll have to start from the rear due to an engine change.

Where the remaining playoff drivers will start Sunday:

Brad Keselowski – sixth

Clint Bowyer – eighth

Ryan Blaney – ninth

Joey Logano – 10th

Kyle Larson – 12th

Kevin Harvick – 15th

Martin Truex Jr. – 18th

Kyle Busch – 26th

Click here for the qualifying results.

Results, point standings after Truck Series playoff race at Talladega

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Spencer Boyd won his first career Truck Series race Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway after Johnny Sauter was penalized on the last lap.

The top five was completed by Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst, Brett Moffitt and Stewart Friesen.

Click here for the race results.

Point standings

With Boyd’s win it prevented any playoff driver from securing a spot in the championship race.

Tyler Ankrum and Ross Chastain are the two drivers outside the cutline with two races left in the second round.

Ankrum is one point behind Matt Crafton and Chastain is one point behind Ankrum.

Click here for the point standings.

Spencer Boyd wins Talladega Truck Series race after Johnny Sauter penalized

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR declared Spencer Boyd the winner of Saturday’s Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway after penalizing Johnny Sauter for going below the yellow line and forcing Riley Herbst to do so while racing for the lead on the final lap.

The win is the first of Boyd’s career and comes in his 23rd career start. The driver for Young’s Motorsports is 24 and hails from Creve Coeur, Missouri.

“I got out (of the truck) and they’re like, ‘Hey, it’s under review,'” Boyd told FS1. “You never know what’s going to happen here. The guys gave me a great truck. I’m sitting there, ‘Man, second is amazing for us. I’m happy.’ We finished fourth at Daytona in this truck. One of my crew guys was like ‘You just won!’ I can’t believe this. Two weeks ago I wasn’t running this race. We put this together late with Alabama Roofing Professionals … It’s been a tough season. It’s been a lot of fun. …

“I had no idea what to expect,” Boyd continued. “You dream of winning a NASCAR race. Four years ago I was selling cars with my dad at Hendrick Automotive Group. A lot of people have believed in me to get me to this point. … It’s Talladega. Man, I don’t drink beer, but it might happen tonight!”

The top five in the overtime finish was completed by Todd Gilliland, Herbst, Brett Moffitt and Stewart Friesen.

Sauter was dropped to 14th, the last car on the lead lap.

“It ain’t the first win NASCAR’s taken from me,” Sauter told FS1. “I went down to put a little block on (Herbst), but when I did I got hooked sideways. But that’s just plate racing. I didn’t block his advance or anything like that. If I remember I think Tony Stewart and Regan Smith had the same deal (in 2008). Just hate it for my guys. They deserve better than that. What are you gonna say?”

Scott Miller, NASCAR’s vice president of competition, explained the decision on the finish.

“It’s made very clear in the rule book, in the driver’s meeting video and all of the dialogue we have with the drivers what you can and can’t do when it comes to the yellow line,” Miller said. “It was clearly a violation of what we ask of the drivers when it relates to the yellow line. So there was no other call for us to make, except for what we did.”

The overtime finish was setup by a Gus Dean crash on the backstretch with two laps go in the scheduled distance.

The race was red flagged for a 10-truck wreck with seven laps to go. The wreck involved race leader Ross Chastain, Harrison Burton, Timothy Peters and Grant Enfinger.

The wreck started when Chastain, who is in the playoffs, attempted to block a pass from Sheldon Creed and made contact with him, turning Chastain.

“I turned left on him,” Chastain told FS1. “Sorry to everybody that got taken out. That was on me.
“That was poor execution on my part.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Sheldon Creed

STAGE 2 WINNER: Stewart Friesen

MORE: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Brett Moffitt (fourth) and Stewart Friesen (fifth) were the top finishing playoff drivers after they bounced back from a penalty for locking bumpers mid-race … Rookie Tyler Ankrum placed seventh in his first career start on a superspeedway.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Tyler Dippel was eliminated in a crash in Stage 2. He finished 31st … John Hunter Nemechek was eliminated and finished 30th due to damage suffered when trucks in front of him stacked up and he rammed into the back of Sheldon Creed … Anthony Alfredo finished 15th after he spun in Turn 4 from a punctured tire with 13 laps to go in the scheduled distance. He was making his first superspeedway start.

WHAT’S NEXT: Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway at 1:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 26 on FS1

 

Austin Cindric wins IMSA Pilot Challenge race at Road Atlanta

IMSA
By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you’re Austin Cindric and you have your first weekend off from your full-time Xfinity Series job in 15 weeks, how do you spend it?

You go run a race and win, of course.

The Team Penske driver competed in and won the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Road Atlanta on Friday, driving Multimatic Motorsports’ No. 15 Ford Mustang GT4 with teammate Seb Priaulx.

It is Cindric’s second career Pilot Challenge win and his second start this year.

The 21-year-old Cindric has competed in IMSA races since 2014.

“I’ve had a lot of fun when Ford Performance brings over the NASCAR Xfinity guys and we get to do some of these races in the GT4 cars,” said Cindric. “Multimatic kind of kickstarted my career. It took off in a lot of different directions and I wouldn’t be where I am without them. I see the same thing with Seb. They believe in him and he’s done an awesome job.”

Priaulx, 18, is the son of three-time World Touring Car Cup champion Andy Priaulx, and was making his North American racing debut.

“Thanks to Austin, he did a great job to get the car home in first place,” said Priaulx. “It was a good race. We had good pace at the start, not to get the P1 spot but it was good enough to win the race today, so I’m really happy. Thanks to Multimatic and Ford Performance to give me a chance to race this car and with Austin.”

You can watch Cindric’s win at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 18 on NBCSN.