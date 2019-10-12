Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
NASCAR’s race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway continues today.

The day is highlighted by the Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff race and Cup qualifying for Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

The wunderground.com forecasts a high of 65 degrees, partly cloudy skies and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Here’s the day’s full schedule.

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

10:35 a.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS1)

Noon – Cup garage opens

Noon – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

1 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – Sugarlands Shine 250; 94 laps/250.04 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Austin Cindric wins IMSA Pilot Challenge race at Road Atlanta

By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
If you’re Austin Cindric and you have your first weekend off from your full-time Xfinity Series job in 15 weeks, how do you spend it?

You go run a race and win, of course.

The Team Penske driver competed in and won the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Road Atlanta on Friday, driving Multimatic Motorsports’ No. 15 Ford Mustang GT4 with teammate Seb Priaulx.

It is Cindric’s second career Pilot Challenge win and his second start this year.

The 21-year-old Cindric has competed in IMSA races since 2014.

“I’ve had a lot of fun when Ford Performance brings over the NASCAR Xfinity guys and we get to do some of these races in the GT4 cars,” said Cindric. “Multimatic kind of kickstarted my career. It took off in a lot of different directions and I wouldn’t be where I am without them. I see the same thing with Seb. They believe in him and he’s done an awesome job.”

Priaulx, 18, is the son of three-time World Touring Car Cup champion Andy Priaulx, and was making his North American racing debut.

“Thanks to Austin, he did a great job to get the car home in first place,” said Priaulx. “It was a good race. We had good pace at the start, not to get the P1 spot but it was good enough to win the race today, so I’m really happy. Thanks to Multimatic and Ford Performance to give me a chance to race this car and with Austin.”

You can watch Cindric’s win at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 18 on NBCSN.

Matt Crafton wins pole for Truck Series race at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT
Matt Crafton won the pole for today’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Talladega (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

He claimed the top starting position with a speed of 180.925 mph. It is his third pole of the season and his first career pole on a superspeedway.

Fellow playoff driver Tyler Ankrum will start second.

The top five is completed by Harrison Burton, Johnny Sauter and Sheldon Creed.

Where the remaining playoff drivers will start:

Brett Moffitt – eighth

Stewart Friesen – 10th

Austin Hill – 13th

Ross Chastain – 17th

Click here for the starting lineup.

 

Chase Elliott exudes cool confidence heading into turbulent Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 11, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Chase Elliott rarely gets riled up, whether it is because of the genes passed from his father Bill or a lifetime in racing and seeing the ups and downs that can happen.

So finishing last at Dover a week after winning at the Roval didn’t phase him. He also didn’t let the engine failure at Dover bother him because the moment he laments his place in the standings — seven points out of the final transfer spot — he can tell himself “Well, we should have won more races in the regular season and it wouldn’t matter.”

It’s that mindset that keeps him calm heading into Sunday’s playoff Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC) even as there could be much turmoil on the track. In few other races do drivers anticipate being in a crash. A multi-car accident could devastate or help a driver’s playoff chances. It just depends on who is collected.

Elliott won’t let the fear of the unknown at Talladega bother him. 

“I think as you get put in bad positions throughout the playoffs, really and truly your situation just becomes clearer as to what you have to do,” Elliott said Friday. “Especially, when you get in the hole early, it just becomes very evident that you have to go do a really good job the next two weeks to make it through.

“Obviously, we don’t want our season to be over after Kansas, so we have a lot of emphasis on these next two weeks. I’m going to do the best job I can do, my guys are going to do the best job they can do, and we’ll see where it ends up.”

Whether Elliott, who won here in April, is in a must-win position is dependent on what happens to other playoff drivers.

“I don’t think we’re in a position where we have to win right now to make it through this round,” Elliott said. “I think we’re really close. Don’t get me wrong, I’d much rather win than be stressing about stage points. But I don’t think we’re to that point yet. If we can have a good day on Sunday, I think that would really help. Who knows, we’ll see.”

Asked about having a positive attitude entering this weekend, Elliott notes: “I think we all have a level of just tolerating it.

“When you hit something really hard multiple times, you don’t enjoy that and nobody does. At the same time, that’s part of it and I don’t really know what you do about that. We’re going really fast, we’re in an enclosed circuit and there are walls on the outside and inside. The odds of you hitting something at some point I’d say are pretty good.

“I just think we have to take it for what it is and like I said, it’s a toss-up whether you make it through the race on Sunday. But somebody is going to make it through the event, somebody is going to get the win, and somebody is going to get the points that come along with it. You would certainly rather that be your team than watch somebody else. I just think you have to keep that in mind as much as you may not enjoy it, that’s the reality of it.”

Clint Bowyer leads final Cup practice at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 11, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Clint Bowyer led the way in final Cup practice session Friday at Talladega Superspeedway with a lap of 202.042 mph.

Speeds were down in the final session compared to the opening session because the opening session featured larger packs of cars drafting.

Bowyer was followed by Aric Almirola (200.834 mph). Matt Crafton (200.813 mph) was next in the No. 21 car. He’s on standby duty for Paul Menard, who ran at the end of the session. Fourth was Kevin Harvick (200.611) and fifth was Ryan Preece (200.498). Only six cars topped 200 mph in the session.

Click here for final practice report

Cup qualifying is schedule to be held at 4:35 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

The race is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on NBC.