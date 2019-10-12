Paul Menard says ‘more than likely’ he will exit car early at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Paul Menard said Saturday that ‘more than likely … I’m probably going to get out” of the car during Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
He cited neck issues.
Matt Crafton will take over for Menard should Menard exit the car early. Crafton, who finished eighth in Saturday’s Truck Series race at Talladega, drove the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford in practice this weekend for Menard.
“My neck has some disc issues and things that if I were to get upside down, it would be pretty bad,” said Menard, who will start 14th in Sunday’s race. “Normal hits aren’t bad. It’s upside down things that are bad.”
Menard said “we’re going to kind of see how it goes” on how long he will be in the car.
Menard announced Sept. 10 that he would retire from full-time NASCAR competition after this season.
Jagger Jones, the 17-year-old grandson of famed racer Parnelli Jones, scored his first NASCAR victory, taking the checkered flag in Saturday night’s K&N Pro Series West race at All American Speedway in Roseville, California.
Hailie Deegan, who started on the pole, overcame an early spin and finished second.
This is Jones’ first season in the series. He had finished runner-up twice, scoring those finishes in his first career series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track in March and at Douglas County Speedway in Roseburg, Oregon, in June.
Trevor Huddleston placed third Saturday night, points leader Derek Kraus was fourth and Todd Souza was fifth.
Race results
Playoff driver Chase Elliott will start from the pole in Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
Elliott claimed the top spot with a speed of 192.707 mph and led a Hendrick Motorsports sweep of the first four positions.
He was followed by Alex Bowman (192.552 mph), William Byron (192.258) and non-playoff dirver Jimmie Johnson (191.566).
The top five was completed by playoff driver Aric Almirola (191.551).
For Elliott, who won the spring Talladega race, it is his fifth pole on a superspeedway and the second at Talladega. He enters the race below the cutoff line to advance to the third round.
“Just a really nice effort I feel by our team,” Elliott told NBCSN. “To have all four Hendrick cars 1-2-3-4 is a pretty strong performance I feel like from our shop, our body shop and our engine department and obviously from Chevrolet. … We’ll try to make the most of good pit (box) pick and try to stay with our friends as much as we can tomorrow and stay out of trouble.”
The top qualifying Toyota driver was Erik Jones in 11th.
Denny Hamlin did not complete his qualifying run after his engine expired during it. He’ll have to start from the rear due to an engine change.
Where the remaining playoff drivers will start Sunday:
Brad Keselowski – sixth
Clint Bowyer – eighth
Ryan Blaney – ninth
Joey Logano – 10th
Kyle Larson – 12th
Kevin Harvick – 15th
Martin Truex Jr. – 18th
Kyle Busch – 26th
Spencer Boyd won his first career Truck Series race Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway after Johnny Sauter was penalized on the last lap.
The top five was completed by Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst, Brett Moffitt and Stewart Friesen.
Point standings
With Boyd’s win it prevented any playoff driver from securing a spot in the championship race.
Tyler Ankrum and Ross Chastain are the two drivers outside the cutline with two races left in the second round.
Ankrum is one point behind Matt Crafton and Chastain is one point behind Ankrum.
