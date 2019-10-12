Paul Menard says ‘more than likely’ he will exit car early at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Paul Menard said Saturday that ‘more than likely … I’m probably going to get out” of the car during Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

He cited neck issues.

Matt Crafton will take over for Menard should Menard exit the car early. Crafton, who finished eighth in Saturday’s Truck Series race at Talladega, drove the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford in practice this weekend for Menard.

“My neck has some disc issues and things that if I were to get upside down, it would be pretty bad,” said Menard, who will start 14th in Sunday’s race. “Normal hits aren’t bad. It’s upside down things that are bad.”

Menard said “we’re going to kind of see how it goes” on how long he will be in the car.

Menard announced Sept. 10 that he would retire from full-time NASCAR competition after this season.